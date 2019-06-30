Press Release: Basilea starts phase 1/2 study with derazantinib in urothelial cancer

finanzen.net
Basel, Switzerland, August 13, 2019 -- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:

BSLN) announced today that it has initiated the phase 1/2 FIDES-02 study

with the pan-fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) kinase inhibitor

derazantinib. The study is evaluating derazantinib alone and in

combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor

atezolizumab (Tecentriq(R) ) in patients with advanced urothelial cancer,

including metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease,

expressing FGFR gene aberrations.(1) Urothelial cancer is the sixth most

common cancer in the U.S.(2)

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are very pleased

starting this new study with derazantinib in urothelial cancer. Patients

with advanced urothelial cancer currently have limited treatment options

and there is a high unmet medical need, especially for targeted

therapies in this common type of cancer. FGFR gene aberrations occur in

about 15 to 20 percent of advanced urothelial cancers and have been

established as oncogenic drivers." He added: "This is the first clinical

study in which we are exploring derazantinib in combination with

atezolizumab. This combination may become a promising new targeted

treatment approach for patients with urothelial cancer. Based on in

vitro data, derazantinib has the potential to enhance the response to

atezolizumab's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition."

The FIDES-02 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in

Solid tumors) study is a multi-cohort, open-label phase 1/2 study with

the goal to explore Derazantinib as single agent and in combination with

atezolizumab in patients with advanced urothelial cancer testing

positive for mutations or fusions of FGFR1, FGFR2 or FGFR3 genes. Across

a total of four substudies, FIDES-02 potentially can enroll up to

approximately 300 patients. The study will be conducted in multiple

centers in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.

Basilea is the sponsor of the study and Roche will provide clinical

supply of atezolizumab for the study.

About derazantinib

Derazantinib (formerly ARQ 087) is an investigational orally

administered small molecule panFGFR kinase inhibitor with strong

activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3. FGFR kinases are key drivers of cell

proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR gene alterations,

e.g. gene fusions, amplifications or mutations, have been identified as

potentially important therapeutic targets for various cancers, including

intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and

lung cancers.(3) In these cancers, FGFR gene alterations are found in a

range of 5% to 30%.(4)

Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor

kinase (CSF1R).(5) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the

maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been

identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(4) Pre-clinical

data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade

renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,

including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(6, 7, 8) Basilea in-licensed

derazantinib from ArQule Inc. in April 2018. Derazantinib has

demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety profile in

previous clinical studies, including a biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study

in iCCA patients,(9) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug

designation for iCCA.

About urothelial cancer

These cancers start in the urothelial cells that line the inside of the

bladder. 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer have been estimated in the

U.S. for 2017. Up to 20% of patients will have muscle-invasive disease

and present with or will later develop metastases.(2) FGFR gene

aberrations occur in about 15-20% of advanced urothelial cancers.(10,

11) For patients with advanced urothelial cancer, outcomes can be poor

due to the often rapid progression of the tumor and the lack of

efficacious treatments, especially in relapsed or refractory disease.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Tecentriq(R) is a registered trademark of Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

------------------------------------------------------

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04045613

2. B. Dietrich, S. Srinivas. Urothelial carcinoma: the evolving landscape of

immunotherapy for patients with advanced disease. Research and reports in

urology 2018 (10), 7-16

3. R. Porta, R. Borea, A. Coelho et al. FGFR a promising druggable target in

cancer: Molecular biology and new drugs. Critical Reviews in

Oncology/Hematology 2017 (113), 256-267

4. T. Helsten, S. Elkin, E. Arthur et al. The FGFR landscape in cancer:

Analysis of 4,853 tumors by next-generation sequencing. Clinical Cancer

Research 2016 (22), 259-267

5. M. A. Cannarile, M. Weisser, W. Jacob et al. Colony-stimulating factor 1

receptor (CSF1R) inhibitors in cancer therapy. Journal for ImmunoTherapy

of Cancer 2017, 5:53

6. Y. Zhu, B. L. Knolhoff, M. A. Meyer et al. CSF1/CSF1R Blockade reprograms

tumor-infiltrating macrophages and improves response to T cell checkpoint

immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer models. Cancer Research 2014 (74),

5057-5069

7. E. Peranzoni, J. Lemoine, L. Vimeux et al. Macrophages impede CD8 T cells

from reaching tumor cells and limit the efficacy of anti--PD-1 treatment.

Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United States of

America 2018 (115), E4041-E4050

8. T. G. Hall TG, Y. Yu, S. Eathiraj et al. Preclinical activity of ARQ 087,

a novel inhibitor targeting FGFR dysregulation. PLoS ONE 2016, 11 (9),

e0162594

9. V. Mazzaferro, B. F. El-Rayes, M. Droz dit Busset et al. Derazantinib

(ARQ 087) in advanced or inoperable FGFR2 gene fusion-positive

intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. British Journal of Cancer 2019 (120),

165-171. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920

10. A. O. Siefer-Radtke, A. Necchi, E. Rosenbaum et al. Efficacy of

programmed death 1 (PD-1) and programmed death 1 ligand (PD-L1)

inhibitors in patients with FGFR mutations and gene fusions: Results from

a data analysis of an ongoing phase 2 study of erdafitinib (JNJ-42756493)

in patients with advanced urothelial cancer. Journal of Clinical Oncology

2018 (36), supplement, abstract 450

11. Y. Loriot, A. Necchi, S. H. Park et al. Erdafitinib in locally advanced

or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. New England Journal of Medicine 2019

(381), 338-348.

