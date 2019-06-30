Press Release: Basilea starts phase 1/2 study with derazantinib in urothelial cancer

Basel, Switzerland, August 13, 2019 -- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:
BSLN) announced today that it has initiated the phase 1/2 FIDES-02 study
with the pan-fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) kinase inhibitor
derazantinib. The study is evaluating derazantinib alone and in
combination with Roche's PD-L1-blocking immune-checkpoint inhibitor
atezolizumab (Tecentriq(R) ) in patients with advanced urothelial cancer,
including metastatic, or recurrent surgically unresectable disease,
expressing FGFR gene aberrations.(1) Urothelial cancer is the sixth most
common cancer in the U.S.(2)
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are very pleased
starting this new study with derazantinib in urothelial cancer. Patients
with advanced urothelial cancer currently have limited treatment options
and there is a high unmet medical need, especially for targeted
therapies in this common type of cancer. FGFR gene aberrations occur in
about 15 to 20 percent of advanced urothelial cancers and have been
established as oncogenic drivers." He added: "This is the first clinical
study in which we are exploring derazantinib in combination with
atezolizumab. This combination may become a promising new targeted
treatment approach for patients with urothelial cancer. Based on in
vitro data, derazantinib has the potential to enhance the response to
atezolizumab's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition."
The FIDES-02 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in
Solid tumors) study is a multi-cohort, open-label phase 1/2 study with
the goal to explore Derazantinib as single agent and in combination with
atezolizumab in patients with advanced urothelial cancer testing
positive for mutations or fusions of FGFR1, FGFR2 or FGFR3 genes. Across
a total of four substudies, FIDES-02 potentially can enroll up to
approximately 300 patients. The study will be conducted in multiple
centers in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.
Basilea is the sponsor of the study and Roche will provide clinical
supply of atezolizumab for the study.
About derazantinib
Derazantinib (formerly ARQ 087) is an investigational orally
administered small molecule panFGFR kinase inhibitor with strong
activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3. FGFR kinases are key drivers of cell
proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR gene alterations,
e.g. gene fusions, amplifications or mutations, have been identified as
potentially important therapeutic targets for various cancers, including
intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and
lung cancers.(3) In these cancers, FGFR gene alterations are found in a
range of 5% to 30%.(4)
Derazantinib also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor
kinase (CSF1R).(5) CSF1R-mediated signaling is important for the
maintenance of tumor-promoting macrophages and therefore has been
identified as a potential target for anti-cancer drugs.(4) Pre-clinical
data has shown that tumor macrophage depletion through CSF1R blockade
renders tumors more responsive to T-cell checkpoint immunotherapy,
including approaches targeting PD-L1/PD-1.(6, 7, 8) Basilea in-licensed
derazantinib from ArQule Inc. in April 2018. Derazantinib has
demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable safety profile in
previous clinical studies, including a biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study
in iCCA patients,(9) and has received U.S. and EU orphan drug
designation for iCCA.
About urothelial cancer
These cancers start in the urothelial cells that line the inside of the
bladder. 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer have been estimated in the
U.S. for 2017. Up to 20% of patients will have muscle-invasive disease
and present with or will later develop metastases.(2) FGFR gene
aberrations occur in about 15-20% of advanced urothelial cancers.(10,
11) For patients with advanced urothelial cancer, outcomes can be poor
due to the often rapid progression of the tumor and the lack of
efficacious treatments, especially in relapsed or refractory disease.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Tecentriq(R) is a registered trademark of Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
