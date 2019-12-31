Press Release: Basilea successfully places CHF 125 million senior convertible bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR
INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN
Basel, Switzerland, June 24, 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN, the "Issuer") successfully
completed the offering of CHF125 million senior unsecured convertible
bonds due 2027 (the "Bonds"), fully exercising an increase option of
CHF25 million. Such provisional allocation of the increase option
remains subject to a pro-rata reduction, subject to the final amount of
Outstanding Bonds tendered in the Tender Offer. The offering attracted
meaningful demand from domestic and international investors.
With the envisaged issuance of the Bonds, Basilea aims to extend its
debt maturity profile and to optimize its debt structure, targeting part
of the outstanding senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 issued by
the Issuer (the "Outstanding Convertible Bonds").
The proceeds from the offering will be used to finance a planned tender
offer for the Outstanding Convertible Bonds and for general corporate
purposes. In accordance with the Articles of Association, the aggregate
principal amount of the Outstanding Convertible Bond and the Bonds will
not exceed CHF 250 million upon completion of the transaction.
On the back of the successful pricing and provisional allocation today,
Basilea plans to invite all eligible holders of its outstanding senior
unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 to tender their Outstanding
Convertible Bonds for cash during the tender offer period (the "Tender
Offer").The publication of the Tender Offer notice is planned tomorrow,
June 25, 2020 and the tender offer period is expected to commence on
July 10, 2020 and expire July 16, 2020 at 4pm CEST. This Press Release
is not an offer for the repurchase of the Outstanding Convertible Bonds,
but only discloses the most important terms of the planned Tender Offer.
The Bonds will have a maturity of seven years and will be convertible
into shares sourced from existing conditional capital and existing
treasury shares (the "Shares"). Holders of the Bonds will be entitled to
request an early redemption of their Bonds on the fifth anniversary of
their issue, at 100% of the principal amount. The Bonds will carry a
coupon of 3.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear, and have a
conversion price set at a premium of 25% over the reference share price,
being the placement price per Share in the Delta Placement (as further
described below). The Bonds in the denomination of CHF 5,000 will be
issued at par and, unless previously converted or repurchased and
cancelled, redeemed at 100% of their principal amount.
At the request of the Issuer, the Joint Global Coordinators intend to
facilitate sales of Shares by buyers of the Bonds who wish to sell these
Shares in short sales, at a placement price to be determined via an
accelerated bookbuilding process, to purchasers procured by the Global
Coordinators, in order to hedge the market risk to which the buyers of
Bonds are exposed with respect to the Bonds (the "Delta Placement"). The
Delta Placement is expected to take place within the first four business
days after the successful completion of the Tender Offer. The Issuer
will not receive any proceeds from any sale of Shares in any such
offering.
The Bonds will be provisionally allocated to investors participating in
today's bookbuilding. Such provisional allocation of the Bonds remains
subject to a pro-rata reduction of the increase option, subject to the
final amount of Outstanding Bonds tendered in the Tender Offer.
The final allocation and issuance of the Bonds is subject to the
following conditions precedents:
1. The Issuer reserves the right not to proceed with the issue of the Bonds
if less than CHF 90 million of the aggregate principal amount of the
Outstanding Convertible Bonds have been tendered in the planned Tender
Offer.
2. The Bonds shall not be issued if the setting of the reference share price
and Delta Placement have not occurred.
3. The Bonds shall not be issued if the conversion price is below CHF
46.9993.
The final terms of the Bonds, with the initial conversion price, are
expected to be announced after the Delta Placement, provided the
conditions precedents are met or waived. The number of shares to be
potentially delivered upon conversion will be determined at pricing and
shall be sourced from existing conditional capital and from existing
treasury shares.
Basilea intends to make an application for the Bonds to be admitted for
listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange with provisional trading
expected to start on or about 28(th) July 2020. Payment and settlement
of the Bonds is expected on or about 28(th) July 2020.
Basilea agreed to a lock-up of 90 days from the payment date, subject to
customary exceptions.
Goldman Sachs International and UBS are acting as Joint Global
Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners on the offering.
Indicative timeline of the transaction
24 June 2020 Launch of the placement of Bonds ("New
Issue")
Pricing / Allocation of the New Issue
(excl. Reference Price)
--------------------- -------------------------------------------
25 June 2020 Planned publication of intended Tender
Offer
---------------------
16 July 2020 End of the planned Tender Offer (expected
to expire at 4pm CEST)
---------------------
Expected on or around Expected Delta Placement, subject to market
20 July 2020 conditions
Setting of the reference price
Final Allocation
---------------------
Expected on 28 July New Issue Payment Date
2020
---------------------
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation
to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus
or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752
and/or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or within the
meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act or a listing prospectus
within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The
offer and listing will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of,
a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision
regarding the publicly offered securities of the Company should only be
made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The prospectus is
available free of charge at UBS AG, Swiss Prospectus Library, P.O. Box,
CH-8098 Zurich (telephone: +41 (0)44 239 47 03, facsimile: +41 (0)44 239
69 14 or email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HBWmgdHh8lK9aajjzb5LN9z2cXC3BOf96fm7HfnteYLdfTqgHuwxVrFKPDN5stKwFKEzY5whLpBvkdg43HtWwyZxSCuJ730zAyYoHodTv3A=
).
This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at
(i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have
professional experience in matters relating to investments falling
within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth
entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be
communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such
persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any
investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is
available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with
Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act
or rely on this communication or any of its contents.
THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA,
AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. THIS COMMUNICATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO
SELL, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SECURITIES IN ANY
JURISDICTION IN WHICH IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. IN PARTICULAR, THIS
COMMUNICATION IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED
STATES. SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES
ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 OR AN EXEMPTION
FROM REGISTRATION. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMUNICATION HAVE
NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT AND WILL
NOT BE PUBLICLY OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES.
This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the
public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union
(the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the
"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the
"EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made
pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented
in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a
prospectus for offers of the Securities.
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 24, 2020 14:36 ET (18:36 GMT)