Press Release: Basilea successfully places CHF 125 million senior convertible bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR

INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

Basel, Switzerland, June 24, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN, the "Issuer") successfully

completed the offering of CHF125 million senior unsecured convertible

bonds due 2027 (the "Bonds"), fully exercising an increase option of

CHF25 million. Such provisional allocation of the increase option

remains subject to a pro-rata reduction, subject to the final amount of

Outstanding Bonds tendered in the Tender Offer. The offering attracted

meaningful demand from domestic and international investors.

With the envisaged issuance of the Bonds, Basilea aims to extend its

debt maturity profile and to optimize its debt structure, targeting part

of the outstanding senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 issued by

the Issuer (the "Outstanding Convertible Bonds").

The proceeds from the offering will be used to finance a planned tender

offer for the Outstanding Convertible Bonds and for general corporate

purposes. In accordance with the Articles of Association, the aggregate

principal amount of the Outstanding Convertible Bond and the Bonds will

not exceed CHF 250 million upon completion of the transaction.

On the back of the successful pricing and provisional allocation today,

Basilea plans to invite all eligible holders of its outstanding senior

unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 to tender their Outstanding

Convertible Bonds for cash during the tender offer period (the "Tender

Offer").The publication of the Tender Offer notice is planned tomorrow,

June 25, 2020 and the tender offer period is expected to commence on

July 10, 2020 and expire July 16, 2020 at 4pm CEST. This Press Release

is not an offer for the repurchase of the Outstanding Convertible Bonds,

but only discloses the most important terms of the planned Tender Offer.

The Bonds will have a maturity of seven years and will be convertible

into shares sourced from existing conditional capital and existing

treasury shares (the "Shares"). Holders of the Bonds will be entitled to

request an early redemption of their Bonds on the fifth anniversary of

their issue, at 100% of the principal amount. The Bonds will carry a

coupon of 3.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear, and have a

conversion price set at a premium of 25% over the reference share price,

being the placement price per Share in the Delta Placement (as further

described below). The Bonds in the denomination of CHF 5,000 will be

issued at par and, unless previously converted or repurchased and

cancelled, redeemed at 100% of their principal amount.

At the request of the Issuer, the Joint Global Coordinators intend to

facilitate sales of Shares by buyers of the Bonds who wish to sell these

Shares in short sales, at a placement price to be determined via an

accelerated bookbuilding process, to purchasers procured by the Global

Coordinators, in order to hedge the market risk to which the buyers of

Bonds are exposed with respect to the Bonds (the "Delta Placement"). The

Delta Placement is expected to take place within the first four business

days after the successful completion of the Tender Offer. The Issuer

will not receive any proceeds from any sale of Shares in any such

offering.

The Bonds will be provisionally allocated to investors participating in

today's bookbuilding. Such provisional allocation of the Bonds remains

subject to a pro-rata reduction of the increase option, subject to the

final amount of Outstanding Bonds tendered in the Tender Offer.

The final allocation and issuance of the Bonds is subject to the

following conditions precedents:

1. The Issuer reserves the right not to proceed with the issue of the Bonds

if less than CHF 90 million of the aggregate principal amount of the

Outstanding Convertible Bonds have been tendered in the planned Tender

Offer.

2. The Bonds shall not be issued if the setting of the reference share price

and Delta Placement have not occurred.

3. The Bonds shall not be issued if the conversion price is below CHF

46.9993.

The final terms of the Bonds, with the initial conversion price, are

expected to be announced after the Delta Placement, provided the

conditions precedents are met or waived. The number of shares to be

potentially delivered upon conversion will be determined at pricing and

shall be sourced from existing conditional capital and from existing

treasury shares.

Basilea intends to make an application for the Bonds to be admitted for

listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange with provisional trading

expected to start on or about 28(th) July 2020. Payment and settlement

of the Bonds is expected on or about 28(th) July 2020.

Basilea agreed to a lock-up of 90 days from the payment date, subject to

customary exceptions.

Goldman Sachs International and UBS are acting as Joint Global

Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners on the offering.

Indicative timeline of the transaction

24 June 2020 Launch of the placement of Bonds ("New

Issue")

Pricing / Allocation of the New Issue

(excl. Reference Price)

--------------------- -------------------------------------------

25 June 2020 Planned publication of intended Tender

Offer

---------------------

16 July 2020 End of the planned Tender Offer (expected

to expire at 4pm CEST)

---------------------

Expected on or around Expected Delta Placement, subject to market

20 July 2020 conditions

Setting of the reference price

Final Allocation

---------------------

Expected on 28 July New Issue Payment Date

2020

---------------------

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation

to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus

or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752

and/or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or within the

meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act or a listing prospectus

within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The

offer and listing will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of,

a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision

regarding the publicly offered securities of the Company should only be

made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The prospectus is

available free of charge at UBS AG, Swiss Prospectus Library, P.O. Box,

CH-8098 Zurich (telephone: +41 (0)44 239 47 03, facsimile: +41 (0)44 239

69 14 or email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HBWmgdHh8lK9aajjzb5LN9z2cXC3BOf96fm7HfnteYLdfTqgHuwxVrFKPDN5stKwFKEzY5whLpBvkdg43HtWwyZxSCuJ730zAyYoHodTv3A=

).

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at

(i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have

professional experience in matters relating to investments falling

within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth

entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be

communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such

persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any

investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is

available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with

Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act

or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA,

AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. THIS COMMUNICATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO

SELL, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SECURITIES IN ANY

JURISDICTION IN WHICH IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. IN PARTICULAR, THIS

COMMUNICATION IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED

STATES. SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES

ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 OR AN EXEMPTION

FROM REGISTRATION. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMUNICATION HAVE

NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT AND WILL

NOT BE PUBLICLY OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the

public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union

(the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the

"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the

"EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made

pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented

in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a

prospectus for offers of the Securities.

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2020 14:36 ET (18:36 GMT)