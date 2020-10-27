Press Release: Change on the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies

Steinhausen, February 17, 2021 -- Lukas Braunschweiler, a member of the

Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies since 2011, will not stand

for re-election at the forthcoming General Meeting on April 1, 2021. The

Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting the election to

the Board of Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO of the Bossard Group, and Stephan

Widrig, CEO of Zurich Airport AG.

The Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies has noted with regret

the decision of Lukas Braunschweiler not to stand for re-election at the

forthcoming General Meeting on April 1, 2021. Schweiter Technologies has

benefited from Lukas Braunschweiler's many years of experience on the

Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thanks Lukas Braunschweiler

for his great commitment and his valuable contribution to the

development of the company.

The Board of Directors will propose to the next General Meeting the

election of Dr. Daniel Bossard and Stephan Widrig as independent

directors of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Daniel Bossard studied business administration at the University of

St. Gallen, where he took his doctorate (Dr. oec. HSG, Technology

Management), and has worked in various functions at the Bossard Group

since 2000, and as CEO of the Group since 2019.

Stephan Widrig studied International Relations at the University of St.

Gallen (lic. rer. publ. HSG) and has been a member of management at

Zurich Airport AG since 2008 and its CEO since 2015. Previously, he was

responsible, as commercial director, for the development of the new

airport in Bangalore, India, and for the real estate business in Zurich.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

