Press Release: Change on the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies

Steinhausen, February 17, 2021 -- Lukas Braunschweiler, a member of the
Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies since 2011, will not stand
for re-election at the forthcoming General Meeting on April 1, 2021. The
Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting the election to
the Board of Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO of the Bossard Group, and Stephan
Widrig, CEO of Zurich Airport AG.
The Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies has noted with regret
the decision of Lukas Braunschweiler not to stand for re-election at the
forthcoming General Meeting on April 1, 2021. Schweiter Technologies has
benefited from Lukas Braunschweiler's many years of experience on the
Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thanks Lukas Braunschweiler
for his great commitment and his valuable contribution to the
development of the company.
The Board of Directors will propose to the next General Meeting the
election of Dr. Daniel Bossard and Stephan Widrig as independent
directors of the Board of Directors.
Dr. Daniel Bossard studied business administration at the University of
St. Gallen, where he took his doctorate (Dr. oec. HSG, Technology
Management), and has worked in various functions at the Bossard Group
since 2000, and as CEO of the Group since 2019.
Stephan Widrig studied International Relations at the University of St.
Gallen (lic. rer. publ. HSG) and has been a member of management at
Zurich Airport AG since 2008 and its CEO since 2015. Previously, he was
responsible, as commercial director, for the development of the new
airport in Bangalore, India, and for the real estate business in Zurich.
