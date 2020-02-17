Basel, Switzerland, February 09, 2021
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that sales of the
antifungal Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) by Pfizer in Europe and Israel
exceeded the threshold triggering a milestone payment to Basilea of USD
10 million.
Basilea is entitled to receive milestone payments upon Pfizer's
cumulative Cresemba sales in Pfizer's licensed territories exceeding
certain thresholds. Pfizer is currently commercializing Cresemba in many
European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K,
as well as in a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region. Under
the agreement, sales milestones totaling USD 12 million were triggered
in 2019 and regulatory and commercial milestones totaling around USD 6
million were triggered in 2020.
David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very
pleased that the continued strong sales performance of Cresemba has now
triggered the 10 million US dollar milestone from Pfizer. This confirms
that Cresemba is addressing a high medical need and we look forward to
making our important antifungal treatment available to patients in a
rapidly increasing number of countries around the world."
In November 2017, Basilea and Pfizer extended their existing license
agreement for Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel,
to include China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and sixteen countries
in the Asia Pacific region. Under the agreement with Pfizer, Basilea is
still eligible for regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to
approximately USD 620 million, in addition to receiving mid-teen
royalties on sales.
Cresemba is currently marketed in around 50 countries, including the
United States, most EU member states and several additional countries
inside and outside of Europe. For the twelve-month period to the end of
September 2020, total "in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 244
million, a more than 28 percent growth year-on-year.(1)
About isavuconazole (Cresemba)
Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal,
commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 27 European Union
member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the
U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with
invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with
mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2) Cresemba is
also approved in the United States and several additional countries in
Europe and beyond.(3) It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe
and Australia for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into
several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering
the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific,
the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and
Israel.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1. IQVIA, September 2020. In-market sales reported as moving annual total
(MAT) in U.S. dollars corrected for currency fluctuations.
2. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba:
http://www.ema.europa.eu [Accessed: February 08, 2021]
3. The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to
country.
Press release (PDF)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oy3jcjjkNdTpX__M_NkzX8YVB-NDQ2cwud7yMBh0PAbUTPLX2CXSYIvTxN_Earw7AGO_hV4HveZTFkGzQrv28M4SUoPD25a5oa42E8HrHZPI77UDdS1-ZALlD-aWcLtlhxZPvIHL2rmlC_hQIAvDzA2Y6vsBqQzyDSHuyKdnEO-6XBHf_gdm_dlzFBaF1Bu1
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 09, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)