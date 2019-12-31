Press Release: European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves safety label update for Novartis Beovu(R)

finanzen.net
-- Novartis worked with the EMA to update the Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) label

to guide physicians in their treatment of wet AMD

-- The update includes the additional characterization of retinal vasculitis

and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of

intraocular inflammation1

-- Novartis has established a multidisciplinary panel of internal experts

collaborating with external advisors to examine the root cause, potential

risk factors and mitigation of these adverse events

-- Novartis is confident that Beovu continues to represent an important

treatment option for patients with wet AMD, with an overall favorable

benefit/risk profile

Basel, September 14, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that the Committee

for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), has approved an update to

the Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) to

include additional information regarding retinal vasculitis and retinal

vascular occlusion(1). Typically, these events occurred in the presence

of intraocular inflammation. This approval follows Novartis'

announcement

https://www.novartis.com/news/novartis-completes-safety-review-and-initiates-update-beovu-prescribing-information-worldwide

that it would pursue worldwide label updates after a review and further

characterization of post-marketing safety events reported to Novartis.

The update to the EU label includes the addition of retinal vasculitis

and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of

intraocular inflammation under "Special warnings and precautions for

use" (section 4.4) and "Undesirable effect" (section 4.8). The label

notes that patients developing these events should discontinue treatment

and the events should be promptly managed(1).

"This label update is one of the many efforts Novartis is taking to help

physicians make informed decisions," said Marcia Kayath, Global Head of

Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

"Novartis is committed to fully understanding and transparently

communicating the safety profile of Beovu. To this purpose, we have

established a coalition, which is a fully dedicated internal team

collaborating with top global experts to examine the root cause, risk

factors, mitigation and potential treatment recommendations."

The label update is applicable to all 27 European Union member states as

well as the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein(1). Beovu is now

approved for the treatment of wet AMD in more than 40 countries,

including in the US(2), EU(1), UK(1), Japan(3), Canada(4) and

Australia(5).

About Beovu (brolucizumab)

Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is the most clinically

advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv)(6-8).

Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug

development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid

clearance from systemic circulation and drug delivery

characteristics(8-10).

The proprietary innovative structure results in a small molecule (26

kDa) with potent inhibition of, and high affinity to, all VEGF-A

isoforms(9). Beovu is engineered to deliver a high concentration of

drug, thus providing more active binding agents(6-8). In preclinical

studies, Beovu inhibited activation of VEGF receptors through prevention

of the ligand-receptor interaction(9-11). Increased signaling through

the VEGF pathway is associated with pathologic ocular angiogenesis and

retinal edema(12). Inhibition of the VEGF pathway has been shown to

inhibit the growth of neovascular lesions and suppress endothelial cell

proliferation and vascular permeability(12).

Beovu is approved in more than 40 countries, including in the US(2),

EU(1), UK(1), Japan(3), Canada(4) and Australia(5), based on the

results of the HAWK and HARRIER clinical trials.

About the HAWK and HARRIER studies

With more than 1,800 patients across nearly 400 centers worldwide, HAWK

(NCT02307682) and HARRIER (NCT02434328) are the first global

head-to-head trials in patients with wet AMD that prospectively

demonstrated efficacy of Beovu at week 48 using an innovative q12w/q8w

regimen, with a majority of patients on q12w immediately following the

loading phase(6,7). Both studies are 96-week prospective, randomized,

double-masked multi-center studies and part of the Phase III clinical

development of Beovu(6,7). The studies were designed to compare the

efficacy and safety of intravitreal injections of brolucizumab 6 mg

(HAWK and HARRIER) and 3 mg (HAWK only) versus aflibercept 2 mg in

patients with wet AMD(6,7). The most common adverse events (>=5% of

patients) with Beovu were vision blurred, cataract, conjunctival

hemorrhage, vitreous floaters and eye pain(6,7).

Disclaimer

This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as

"potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect,"

"anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this media update as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this media update as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Beovu [summary of product characteristics] Basel, Switzerland.

Novartis: 2020.

2. Beovu [US prescribing information] East Hanover, NJ. Novartis:

2019

3. Pharma Japan. National Health Insurance Pricing. Available at:

https://pj.jiho.jp/sites/default/files/pj/document/2020/05/New%20Drugs%20to%20Be%20Added%20to%20NHI%20Price%20List%20on%20May%2020_1.pdf.

Accessed September 2020.

4. Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health. CADTH

Canadian Drug Expert Committee Recommendation. Available at:

https://cadth.ca/sites/default/files/cdr/complete/SR0632%20Beovu%20-%20CDEC%20Final%20Recommendation%20%E2%80%93%20May%2025%2C%202020_for%20posting.pdf.

Accessed September 2020.

5. Beovu [prescription medicine decision summary] Australia.

Novartis: 2020.

6. Dugel P, Koh A, Ogura Y, et al; HAWK and HARRIER Study

Investigators. HAWK and HARRIER: Phase 3, multicenter, randomized,

double-masked trials of brolucizumab for neovascular age-related macular

degeneration. Ophthalmology. 2020;127(1):72-84

7. Dugel PU, Singh RP, Koh A, et al. HAWK and HARRIER: 96-Week

outcomes from the phase 3 trials of brolucizumab for neovascular

age-related macular degeneration [published online ahead of print].

Ophthalmology. 2020. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ophtha.2020.06.028.

8. Nimz EL, et al. Intraocular and systemic pharmacokinetics of

brolucizumab (RTH258) in nonhuman primates. The Association for Research

