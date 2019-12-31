Press Release: European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves safety label update for Novartis Beovu(R)

-- Novartis worked with the EMA to update the Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) label
to guide physicians in their treatment of wet AMD
-- The update includes the additional characterization of retinal vasculitis
and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of
intraocular inflammation1
-- Novartis has established a multidisciplinary panel of internal experts
collaborating with external advisors to examine the root cause, potential
risk factors and mitigation of these adverse events
-- Novartis is confident that Beovu continues to represent an important
treatment option for patients with wet AMD, with an overall favorable
benefit/risk profile
Basel, September 14, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that the Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), has approved an update to
the Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) to
include additional information regarding retinal vasculitis and retinal
vascular occlusion(1). Typically, these events occurred in the presence
of intraocular inflammation. This approval follows Novartis'
announcement
https://www.novartis.com/news/novartis-completes-safety-review-and-initiates-update-beovu-prescribing-information-worldwide
that it would pursue worldwide label updates after a review and further
characterization of post-marketing safety events reported to Novartis.
The update to the EU label includes the addition of retinal vasculitis
and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of
intraocular inflammation under "Special warnings and precautions for
use" (section 4.4) and "Undesirable effect" (section 4.8). The label
notes that patients developing these events should discontinue treatment
and the events should be promptly managed(1).
"This label update is one of the many efforts Novartis is taking to help
physicians make informed decisions," said Marcia Kayath, Global Head of
Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
"Novartis is committed to fully understanding and transparently
communicating the safety profile of Beovu. To this purpose, we have
established a coalition, which is a fully dedicated internal team
collaborating with top global experts to examine the root cause, risk
factors, mitigation and potential treatment recommendations."
The label update is applicable to all 27 European Union member states as
well as the UK, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein(1). Beovu is now
approved for the treatment of wet AMD in more than 40 countries,
including in the US(2), EU(1), UK(1), Japan(3), Canada(4) and
Australia(5).
About Beovu (brolucizumab)
Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is the most clinically
advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv)(6-8).
Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug
development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid
clearance from systemic circulation and drug delivery
characteristics(8-10).
The proprietary innovative structure results in a small molecule (26
kDa) with potent inhibition of, and high affinity to, all VEGF-A
isoforms(9). Beovu is engineered to deliver a high concentration of
drug, thus providing more active binding agents(6-8). In preclinical
studies, Beovu inhibited activation of VEGF receptors through prevention
of the ligand-receptor interaction(9-11). Increased signaling through
the VEGF pathway is associated with pathologic ocular angiogenesis and
retinal edema(12). Inhibition of the VEGF pathway has been shown to
inhibit the growth of neovascular lesions and suppress endothelial cell
proliferation and vascular permeability(12).
Beovu is approved in more than 40 countries, including in the US(2),
EU(1), UK(1), Japan(3), Canada(4) and Australia(5), based on the
results of the HAWK and HARRIER clinical trials.
About the HAWK and HARRIER studies
With more than 1,800 patients across nearly 400 centers worldwide, HAWK
(NCT02307682) and HARRIER (NCT02434328) are the first global
head-to-head trials in patients with wet AMD that prospectively
demonstrated efficacy of Beovu at week 48 using an innovative q12w/q8w
regimen, with a majority of patients on q12w immediately following the
loading phase(6,7). Both studies are 96-week prospective, randomized,
double-masked multi-center studies and part of the Phase III clinical
development of Beovu(6,7). The studies were designed to compare the
efficacy and safety of intravitreal injections of brolucizumab 6 mg
(HAWK and HARRIER) and 3 mg (HAWK only) versus aflibercept 2 mg in
patients with wet AMD(6,7). The most common adverse events (>=5% of
patients) with Beovu were vision blurred, cataract, conjunctival
hemorrhage, vitreous floaters and eye pain(6,7).
Disclaimer
This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as
"potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect,"
"anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this media update as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this media update as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at
https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
1. Beovu [summary of product characteristics] Basel, Switzerland.
Novartis: 2020.
2. Beovu [US prescribing information] East Hanover, NJ. Novartis:
2019
3. Pharma Japan. National Health Insurance Pricing. Available at:
https://pj.jiho.jp/sites/default/files/pj/document/2020/05/New%20Drugs%20to%20Be%20Added%20to%20NHI%20Price%20List%20on%20May%2020_1.pdf.
Accessed September 2020.
4. Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health. CADTH
Canadian Drug Expert Committee Recommendation. Available at:
https://cadth.ca/sites/default/files/cdr/complete/SR0632%20Beovu%20-%20CDEC%20Final%20Recommendation%20%E2%80%93%20May%2025%2C%202020_for%20posting.pdf.
Accessed September 2020.
5. Beovu [prescription medicine decision summary] Australia.
Novartis: 2020.
6. Dugel P, Koh A, Ogura Y, et al; HAWK and HARRIER Study
Investigators. HAWK and HARRIER: Phase 3, multicenter, randomized,
double-masked trials of brolucizumab for neovascular age-related macular
degeneration. Ophthalmology. 2020;127(1):72-84
7. Dugel PU, Singh RP, Koh A, et al. HAWK and HARRIER: 96-Week
outcomes from the phase 3 trials of brolucizumab for neovascular
age-related macular degeneration [published online ahead of print].
Ophthalmology. 2020. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ophtha.2020.06.028.
8. Nimz EL, et al. Intraocular and systemic pharmacokinetics of
brolucizumab (RTH258) in nonhuman primates. The Association for Research
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 14, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)