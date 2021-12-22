  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen HEP Solar Portfolio 2. Mit HEP investieren Sie in Beteiligungen an Photovoltaikanlagen in Japan, den USA, Europa und Kanada.
Jetzt informieren!-w-
22.12.2021 06:59

Press Release: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

On January 25, 2022, an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Sika will be held.

The Board of Directors proposes to the extraordinary general meeting to increase the existing conditional capital from currently CHF 155,893.20, corresponding to 15,589,320 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each, to CHF 187,893.20, corresponding to 18,789,320 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each and to amend the respective clause of the Articles of Association accordingly.

The proposal is made against the background of the two convertible instruments that Sika has outstanding. The mandatory convertible bond will be converted in shares issued from the existing conditional share capital on January 30, 2022. The convertible bond expires on June 5, 2025. Currently, only approximately 65% of the convertible bond is covered by the conditional share capital. As of December 15, 2021 and due to the increase in Sika's share price, already 15% of the bond holders have decided to convert the bond early. It has to be assumed that due to the positive development of Sika's share price, additional bond holders will decide to convert the bond early. In order to be in the position to physically deliver the shares, the Board of Directors proposes an increase of the conditional share capital by 3,200,000 shares. If approved and taking into account the complete conversion of the mandatory convertible bond as well as the shares issued to the holders of the convertible bond by December 15, 2021, the conditional share capital will as of Janaury 31, 2022 amount to approximately 5% of the share capital.

PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE NOT PERMITTED

Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on the measures to prevent coronavirus, it will not be possible for shareholders to physically attend the Extraordinary General Meeting. Accordingly, shareholders are asked to exercise their shareholder rights through the independent proxy.

COMPLETE AGENDA

The agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RWsl4zwsT6PrB0xwlqAXDRh0rj7AFBqYEnxhWa3d8RSiDDizVhhXbziSlNobTMGVK2sZWblUqoGmr0MLksBmsWCy8gMG10lVYTavXXnk0-6giX8YjbcweYjYfUj_j_sV

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=29fAaKanLcCe9lSmEMTF-rPeeeBfin5QrqXL4DFPCuy9gmlMTAzTRVIaeGfn4dIp9ag7EhGrav7QEs5HyOTErLOpRjiOhIXM_Trh8qTbXwyIUUNAulkdEjybepBuNJLj3VNt_RDWdcd8H7vexKwx4sG6mg9JqJGHKghYgDjqYt0=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sika News

22.11.21Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN CHINA FOR FASTER AND MORE SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS
14.12.21Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION FOR ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS IN INDIA AND OPENS TECHNOLOGY CENTER
Weitere Sika News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bullen schlagen eindrucksvoll zurück!
Pfizer will durch Zukauf wachsen
Sie traden CFDs? Jetzt an Umfrage teilnehmen und ein Apple MacBook Air gewinnen!
Vontobel: ThyssenKrupp  Der lange Weg zurück
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Aktien bekommen 2022 weiter Rückenwind
Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Um jeden Preis
S&T mit massiven Kurseinbruch
Ein Meister der Rendite
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dividende gegen Inflation und Rallye der Omikron-Verlierer
Die große Endabrechnung entlarvt das verrückte Börsenjahr
Profiteure der Neujahrs-Vorsätze und Lockdown-Gewinner
Verlassen Sie den Planeten nie ohne  wie das Schweizer Taschenmesser Ruhm erlangte
Lindner schlägt Joachim Nagel als neuen Bundesbankpräsidenten vor

News von

Bayer-Monsanto-Übernahme: "Bayer hat Anleger über die Risiken von Monsanto getäuscht"
Valneva-Aktie: Lauer Booster - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
BASF-Aktie: Investmentbank erhöht das Kursziel
Lufthansa-Aktie auf Erholungskurs: Neue Chance nach Korrektur
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Airbus, Fresenius, EON, Nike, Bosch und Novavax

Heute im Fokus

DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Beiersdorf kauft in den USA Hautpflegeschäft Chantecaille -- HORNBACH trotz Gewinnrückgang zuversichtlich -- Fraport im Fokus

Ex-ifo-Chef Sinn: Die Inflation kommt in Wellen - ähnlich wie die Pandemie. BYD will Tesla einholen. Experten erwarten massive Korrektur am Kryptomarkt. Erster Wikipedia-Eintrag als NFT versteigert. Deutsche Bank-Prognose für 2022: Worauf Anleger im neuen Jahr achten sollten. Novogratz setzt auf Ethereum: Darum wird die Kryptowährung Bitcoin outperformen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Studie: In diesen deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am niedrigsten
Welche Städte haben die geringsten Nebenkosten?
Die toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen