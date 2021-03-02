Press Release: Feintool: Fast recovery after the sales drop due to COVID-19

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuously
difficult market environment Feintool was able to close out the 2020
financial year with an EBIT slightly in the black in the amount of CHF
3.3 million. For the full year, net sales dropped by 22.2% to CHF 492.0
million; the EBIT margin amounts to 0.7%.
The progress of the pandemic worldwide and its impact on business
activities cannot be assessed conclusively at the present time.
Nevertheless Feintool remains optimistic about the future, as the
international automotive industry -- the group's most important market
-- is showing clear signs of recovery in Europe, Asia, and the United
States, and promises to remain a growing global market between now and
2035.
Feintool took advantage of the year 2020 to continue refining its
corporate strategy for the period through 2030 and, with its products
and technologies, is well positioned for the transformation process in
the automotive industry. Lasting improvements were achieved through
measures to increase efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As such,
Feintool's plants are positioned for highest efficiency. The company is
active in key markets with high-performance sheet-metal technology for
the automotive market and for industrial applications. Feintool's
precision components and their applications enable the future of
individual mobility possible.
Net sales
The Feintool Group generated net sales of CHF 492.0 million in the 2020
financial year, which corresponds to a decline of 22.2% (19.1% in local
currency). Both segments suffered a significant decline in sales: the
press and tool business shrank by 40.6%, and the parts business
decreased in local currency by 15.7%.
EBIT
The Feintool Group generated operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 3.3 million,
corresponding to an EBIT margin of 0.7%. This contains one-off effects
in the amount of CHF 0.3 million; without one-off effects, operating
earnings amounted to CHF 3.0 million.* Operating earnings generated by
the System Parts segment fell to CHF 16.7 million.* Thanks to the
measures aimed at increasing efficiency which were rapidly implemented
following the drop in sales, the EBIT margin in the parts business
decreased by a mere 0.4 percentage points to 3.6%. The capital goods
business of the Fineblanking Technology segment suffered more severely
from the slump in sales and posted a loss of CHF 4.9 million.* Similar
to the previous year, research expenses came in at CHF 4.4 million.
Development activities continued unchanged -- as an investment in the
future -- despite the difficult environment.
Group result
All in all, including the one-off effects, this resulted in a
consolidated loss of CHF 3.9 million. The Board of Directors proposes to
the General Meeting to refrain from distributing a dividend for the 2020
financial year.
Pleasing development in the second half of the year
Net sales
In the second half of the year, Feintool sales in Europe and the United
States developed in line with the market. Thanks to many new products,
Feintool underwent above-average development in Asia. Consolidated sales
still sank by 3.4% -- adjusted for currency effects -- to CHF 279.7
million. While the press and tool business experienced a sales decline
in the second half of the year as well, the parts business grew --
adjusted for currency effects -- by 1.1% to CHF 266.8 million compared
to the same period in the previous year.
Operating profit (EBIT)
In the second half of the year, the Feintool Group generated earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT) of CHF 20.4 million*, corresponding to
an EBIT margin of 7.3%. Thanks to the measures implemented during the
first half of the year, operating earnings of the System Parts segment
doubled to 26.1 million*, corresponding to a margin of 9.8%*. The
capital goods business of the Fineblanking Technology segment showed
signs of significant improvement, but still remained at a loss.
Group result
All in all, the second half of the year -- without one-off effects --
resulted in net income of CHF 13.6 million; the profit margin thus
amounted to 4.9% during this period.
(* Without one-off effects. Figures see table below.)
Feintool may make use of additional market opportunities
With the goal of quickly making use of opportunities that present
themselves on the market, the Feintool Board of Directors recommends to
the General Meeting of April 20, 2021, that it create authorized capital
in the amount of 1 000 000 shares -- corresponding to 20.3% today's
share capital -- with the possible exclusion of subscription rights for
existing shareholders.
Outlook
Uncertainties about the impact of the coronavirus crisis and shortages
in the supply of semiconductors and steel for the automotive industry
continue to weigh on expectations and make it difficult to issue a
forecast for 2021. Market forecasts continue to anticipate production
volumes below those of 2019.
On the other hand, combating the pandemic through efficient hygiene
measures and vaccinations on a sufficient scale will have a positive
impact on business trends in the automotive sector. We continue to see a
reluctance to invest in new machinery, although the first encouraging
inquiries from Asia and Europe are helping to revive the business. The
long-term competitiveness of our technologies in times of structural
change in the automotive industry remains the key success factor.
Through our "Strategy 2030," we have laid the necessary groundwork and
set a milestone -- with streamlined structures and processes,
state-of-the-art machinery, and innovative mobility concepts, Feintool
is extremely well equipped for the future.
Feintool expects sales to increase in line with the market in the 2021
financial year and profitability to stand significantly higher than in
the previous year.
About Feintool
Feintool is an internationally acting technology and market leader in
the business area of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by
high-quality-standards and cost-effectiveness. The company produces
fineblanked goods, formed steel components and punched electro sheet
metal products.
As an innovation driver, Feintool is consistently expanding the horizons
of these technologies and developing smart solutions to meet customer
requirements. Feintool offers complete production of precise fineblanked
and formed components as well as punched electro sheet metal products in
high volumes for demanding applications in the automotive, industrial
and energy industry.
The processes used by Feintool are ideally suited to implement
automobile industry trends. Feintool is a project and development
partner in the field of lightweight construction/sustainability, module
variations/platforms and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and
electric drives.
The company, established in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland,
runs production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United
States, China and Japan. It is crucial to the company to at all times be
geographically close to its customers. Around 2,700 employees and 80
apprentices work globally to develop new solutions and create key
advantages for Feintool customers.
Key financial indicators overview
2020 2019 Change Change in local currency
in CHF million in CHF million in % in %
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Net revenue of the Feintool Group 492.0 632.7 -22.2 -19.1
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Fineblanking Technology segment 44.2 74.7 -40.9 -40.6
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
System Parts segment 464.3 573.9 -19.1 -15.7
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortization (EBITDA)(1) 53.3 67.7 -21.3 -17.1
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)(2) 3.0 18.9 -84.1 -80.0
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Fineblanking Technology segment(3) -4.9 0.7
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
System Parts segment(4) 16.7 23.2 -27.9 -24.5
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Group result -3.9 10.7
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Total assets 677.1 706.3 -4.1
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Shareholder's equity 293.9 309.9 -5.2
--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
