29.01.2021 06:59

Press Release: Feintool: Sales at market level in 2020 -- slightly positive operating result

Due to the global economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,

Feintool generated sales of 492 million in 2020, 19.1% less than in the

previous year in local currency terms. The second half of the year has

shown a significant market recovery. Feintool achieved a slightly

positive operating result for the financial year 2020.

The System Parts segment, which is active in the parts business,

achieved sales of CHF 464 million, a decline of 15.7% in local currency

terms. This decline is largely in line with the automotive industry's

market development. The Fineblanking Technology segment, which operates

in the capital goods sector, was substantially more affected by the

economic slowdown and achieved sales of CHF 44 million, a decline of

40.6% in local currency terms.

Thanks to the significantly improved second half of the year, Feintool

achieved a slightly positive operating result (EBIT) for the 2020

financial year.

The full annual financial statements, the 2020 annual report as well as

an outlook for the financial year 2021 will be published on March 2,

2021, as part of a virtual annual media conference.

About Feintool

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in

the field of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by

cost-effectiveness, highest quality and productivity. As a driver of

innovation, we continually expand the horizons of fineblanking and

develop intelligent solutions to meet the requirements of our customers:

either fineblanking systems with innovative tools or the complete

production of precise fineblanked, formed and stamped electro lamination

components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. The

processes used support the trends in the automotive industry. Feintool

acts as a project and development partner in the areas of lightweight

construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and alternative

drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives. The company, founded

in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, owns its production

plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and

Japan, always making sure to be geographically close to its customers.

Around 2,600 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new

solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zapXbBKuC6E6lquhttiAJsuv8hJ3S_B4hr1PxwHs7WKX7eY2cPKTjPFPsQ4jWlwV-uXjot0wyS8joDmqUcxpH8Nm6S3hkGFXn9e7iFN5gExVFdg6crnRwSDIkbDBUBOK

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF)

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1gO0dX5eRa8wAoNByvaTOZXQQQkGKb_3bkAzCmMHVlLDUVw45dJtYnHfGfMVe6g_uiut5VRpbJsQ_ef-BBAC31RvcuhXQRWhAg3WTc41zF_jyruOU6XpRI9-7-P-lqMHDUh3DyoRcEaTm3L7aZWn45TvqmGKdadj8DUjUmQ2rAFg7T2m-EnpkOPPTcFu2u1_

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

