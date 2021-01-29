Press Release: Feintool: Sales at market level in 2020 -- slightly positive operating result

Due to the global economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,
Feintool generated sales of 492 million in 2020, 19.1% less than in the
previous year in local currency terms. The second half of the year has
shown a significant market recovery. Feintool achieved a slightly
positive operating result for the financial year 2020.
The System Parts segment, which is active in the parts business,
achieved sales of CHF 464 million, a decline of 15.7% in local currency
terms. This decline is largely in line with the automotive industry's
market development. The Fineblanking Technology segment, which operates
in the capital goods sector, was substantially more affected by the
economic slowdown and achieved sales of CHF 44 million, a decline of
40.6% in local currency terms.
Thanks to the significantly improved second half of the year, Feintool
achieved a slightly positive operating result (EBIT) for the 2020
financial year.
The full annual financial statements, the 2020 annual report as well as
an outlook for the financial year 2021 will be published on March 2,
2021, as part of a virtual annual media conference.
About Feintool
Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in
the field of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by
cost-effectiveness, highest quality and productivity. As a driver of
innovation, we continually expand the horizons of fineblanking and
develop intelligent solutions to meet the requirements of our customers:
either fineblanking systems with innovative tools or the complete
production of precise fineblanked, formed and stamped electro lamination
components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. The
processes used support the trends in the automotive industry. Feintool
acts as a project and development partner in the areas of lightweight
construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and alternative
drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives. The company, founded
in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, owns its production
plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and
Japan, always making sure to be geographically close to its customers.
Around 2,600 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new
solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Media spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Phone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com
www.feintool.com
