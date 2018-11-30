Press Release: Feintool: Shareholders approve all proposals

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG approved all

proposals tabled at its General Meeting on April 30, 2019.

At the Ordinary General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on

April 30, 2019, shareholders gave the nod to the annual report and the

annual financial statement for 2018. The requested dividend distribution

of CHF 2.00 per registered share was also approved.

All members of the Board of Directors were confirmed in their positions,

including Alexander von Witzleben as Chairman and Dr. Michael Soormann

as Deputy Chairman.

Both the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee are made up of

Dr. Michael Soormann (Chairman) and Alexander von Witzleben. Thomas A.

Erb, Heinz Loosli and Norbert Indlekofer complete the board.

In a brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in

the field of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by

cost-effectiveness, highest quality and productivity.

As a driver of innovation, we continually expand the horizons of

fineblanking and develop intelligent solutions to meet the requirements

of our customers: either fineblanking systems with innovative tools or

the complete production of precise fineblanked, formed and stamped

electro sheet components in high outputs for demanding industrial

applications.

The processes used support the trends in the automotive industry.

Feintool acts as a project and development partner in the areas of

lightweight construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and

alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives.

The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland,

owns its production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United

States, China and Japan, always making sure to be geographically close

to its customers. Around 2,700 employees and over 80 trainees work

worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool

customers.

