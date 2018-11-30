Press Release: Feintool: Shareholders approve all proposals

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG approved all
proposals tabled at its General Meeting on April 30, 2019.
At the Ordinary General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on
April 30, 2019, shareholders gave the nod to the annual report and the
annual financial statement for 2018. The requested dividend distribution
of CHF 2.00 per registered share was also approved.
All members of the Board of Directors were confirmed in their positions,
including Alexander von Witzleben as Chairman and Dr. Michael Soormann
as Deputy Chairman.
Both the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee are made up of
Dr. Michael Soormann (Chairman) and Alexander von Witzleben. Thomas A.
Erb, Heinz Loosli and Norbert Indlekofer complete the board.
Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in
the field of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by
cost-effectiveness, highest quality and productivity.
As a driver of innovation, we continually expand the horizons of
fineblanking and develop intelligent solutions to meet the requirements
of our customers: either fineblanking systems with innovative tools or
the complete production of precise fineblanked, formed and stamped
electro sheet components in high outputs for demanding industrial
applications.
The processes used support the trends in the automotive industry.
Feintool acts as a project and development partner in the areas of
lightweight construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and
alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives.
The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland,
owns its production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United
States, China and Japan, always making sure to be geographically close
to its customers. Around 2,700 employees and over 80 trainees work
worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool
customers.
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Schweiz
Media Spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Telefon +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com
www.feintool.com
The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
-- Press Release (PDF)
