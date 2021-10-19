Press Release: Global Heart Hub and Novartis -2

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com
References
1. Roth GA, Mensah GA, Johnson CO, et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular
Diseases and Risk Factors, 1990-2019: Update from the GBD 2019 Study
[published correction appears in J Am Coll Cardiol.
2021;77(15):1958-1959]. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2020;76(25):2982-3021.
2. Bloom DE, Cafiero ET, Jané-Llopis E, et al. The Global Economic
Burden of Noncommunicable Diseases. Geneva: World Economic Forum. 2011.
3. World Health Organization (WHO). Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
Available at:
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-
(cvds). [Last accessed October 2021].
4. Barquera S, Pedroza-Tobías A, Medina C, et al. Global Overview of
the Epidemiology of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease. Arch Med Res.
2015;46(5):328-338.
5. Mayo Clinic. Arteriosclerosis / atherosclerosis. Available at:
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/arteriosclerosis-atherosclerosis/symptoms-causes/syc-20350569.
[Last accessed October 2021].
6. Goldstein J, Brown M. A century of cholesterol and coronaries: from
plaques to genes to statins. Cell. 2015;161(1):161-172.
7. OECD/The King's Fund. Is Cardiovascular Disease Slowing Improvements in
Life Expectancy?: OECD and The King's Fund Workshop Proceedings. OECD
Publishing, Paris. 2020.
8. World Health Organization (WHO). Noncommunicable diseases. Available at:
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases.
[Last accessed October 2021].
9. Ray K, Wright R, Kallend D, et al. Two Phase 3 Trials of Inclisiran in
Patients with Elevated LDL Cholesterol. N Engl J Med.
2020;382(16):1507-1519.
10. National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP) Expert Panel on Detection,
Evaluation, and Treatment of High Blood Cholesterol in Adults (Adult
Treatment Panel III). Third Report of the National Cholesterol Education
Program (NCEP) Expert Panel on Detection, Evaluation, and Treatment of
High Blood Cholesterol in Adults (Adult Treatment Panel III) final
report. Circulation. 2002;106(25):3143-3421.
11. National Kidney Foundation. Global Facts: About Kidney Disease. Available
at:
https://www.kidney.org/kidneydisease/global-facts-about-kidney-disease.
[Last accessed October 2021].
12. Levey AS, Atkins R, Coresh J, et al. Chronic kidney disease as a global
public health problem: approaches and initiatives -- a position statement
from Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes. Kidney Int.
2007;72(3):247-259.
13. World Health Organization. Diabetes. Available at:
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/diabetes. [Last accessed
October 2021].
14. American Cancer Society. Global Cancer Facts & Figures 4th Edition.
Available at:
https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/global-cancer-facts-and-figures/global-cancer-facts-and-figures-4th-edition.pdf.
[Last accessed October 2021].
15. World Health Organization (WHO). Cardiovascular diseases - Data and
statistics.
https://www.euro.who.int/en/health-topics/noncommunicable-diseases/cardiovascular-diseases/data-and-statistics.
[Last accessed October 2021].
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Richard Jarvis Phil McNamara
Novartis External Communications Global Head, Cardio-Renal-Metabolism Communications
+41 79 584 2326 (mobile) +41 79 510 8756 (mobile)
richard.jarvis@novartis.com phil.mcnamara@novartis.com
Julie Masow Jamie Bennett
Novartis US External Communications Director, US External Engagement
+1 862 579 8456 +1 862-217-3976
Julie.masow@novartis.com jamie.bennett@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425 Alina Levchuk +1 862 778 3372
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Parag Mahanti +1 973-876-4912
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 19, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)