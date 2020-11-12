Press Release: Nestle: Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.

This press release is also available in Français (pdf)

and Deutsch (pdf)

Vevey, November 12, 2020

Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.

Patrice Bula, Head of Strategic Business Units, Marketing, Sales and

Nespresso, and a member of the Nestlé Group Executive Board, will

take a well-deserved retirement at the end of February 2021. Patrice

Bula has had a long and distinguished career of over 40 years at

Nestlé. He has worked in various positions on three different

continents, most notably as the head of key markets like China, Germany

and South Africa. In his current position, Patrice Bula has successfully

led the Group's brand strategies, digital marketing transformation and

the Nespresso business.

The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. has appointed Bernard Meunier,

currently Head of Nestlé Purina PetCare EMENA, to succeed Patrice

Bula as Head of Strategic Business Units, Marketing and Sales. He will

assume this role as of March 1, 2021 and will join the Nestlé Group

Executive Board. Over his 35 years with Nestlé, he has held senior

leadership roles in marketing, commercial and general management,

including serving as market head in Hungary, the Russia & Eurasia region

and the Iberia region. As Head of Nestlé Purina PetCare EMENA,

Bernard Meunier pioneered a digitally-powered, personalized pet care

business model, driving significant growth. His passion for brands and

sustainability continues to inspire the business.

The Board of Directors has additionally appointed David Rennie, Head of

the Nestlé Coffee Brands group, to become a member of the Executive

Board as of March 1, 2021. This decision reflects the strategic nature

of his role, as coffee is one of Nestlé's major growth pillars.

David Rennie has grown the business and strengthened Nestlé's

leadership position in coffee. He launched a successful global

partnership with Starbucks and has since extended the range of products

at a rapid pace.

Mark Schneider, CEO, commented, "On behalf of our Board of Directors and

our Executive Board, I would like to thank Patrice for the tremendous

job he has done over the course of 40 years at Nestlé. We are

excited that, in Bernard, we have a successor who is a dynamic leader

with the proven ability to grow businesses. We are equally delighted to

welcome David Rennie to the Group Executive Board. With his strategic

vision, ability to execute and stellar record of success in coffee, he

will make a valuable contribution."

