Press Release: Nestle: Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.

Vevey, November 12, 2020
Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A.
Patrice Bula, Head of Strategic Business Units, Marketing, Sales and
Nespresso, and a member of the Nestlé Group Executive Board, will
take a well-deserved retirement at the end of February 2021. Patrice
Bula has had a long and distinguished career of over 40 years at
Nestlé. He has worked in various positions on three different
continents, most notably as the head of key markets like China, Germany
and South Africa. In his current position, Patrice Bula has successfully
led the Group's brand strategies, digital marketing transformation and
the Nespresso business.
The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. has appointed Bernard Meunier,
currently Head of Nestlé Purina PetCare EMENA, to succeed Patrice
Bula as Head of Strategic Business Units, Marketing and Sales. He will
assume this role as of March 1, 2021 and will join the Nestlé Group
Executive Board. Over his 35 years with Nestlé, he has held senior
leadership roles in marketing, commercial and general management,
including serving as market head in Hungary, the Russia & Eurasia region
and the Iberia region. As Head of Nestlé Purina PetCare EMENA,
Bernard Meunier pioneered a digitally-powered, personalized pet care
business model, driving significant growth. His passion for brands and
sustainability continues to inspire the business.
The Board of Directors has additionally appointed David Rennie, Head of
the Nestlé Coffee Brands group, to become a member of the Executive
Board as of March 1, 2021. This decision reflects the strategic nature
of his role, as coffee is one of Nestlé's major growth pillars.
David Rennie has grown the business and strengthened Nestlé's
leadership position in coffee. He launched a successful global
partnership with Starbucks and has since extended the range of products
at a rapid pace.
Mark Schneider, CEO, commented, "On behalf of our Board of Directors and
our Executive Board, I would like to thank Patrice for the tremendous
job he has done over the course of 40 years at Nestlé. We are
excited that, in Bernard, we have a successor who is a dynamic leader
with the proven ability to grow businesses. We are equally delighted to
welcome David Rennie to the Group Executive Board. With his strategic
vision, ability to execute and stellar record of success in coffee, he
will make a valuable contribution."
