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Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé appoints Manuela Bernasconi as Group General Counsel; Leanne Geale to retire at year end

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[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kWPfKw6OPTw-1GTtaqfK09SgrbICJPDJKPYgdDPj77woHTaYGsrww35SMkzPrxI52Fe_u3mi4yGnliNTVaIr2vro3dx-LusU7yunHB2KCrFuRH_jf6_exHXQgAqW_lb0ZTobnyykc3zmz8VhFAgGbjo6ZHMdA6s0cD1vJe7-VlwP-MsmCV10-PbYPKdlQ8YL and Deutsch (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t1Y0u_0YW6FkSGLx9wl_iZ9xQu459rcmhRmeSzuQw5iwCb1ls7WYiYcQH3zcgZGh_XpS2DFm0pBbBG2XTA9NEcS-6NW54UAfE9cDEQX_1jrqmhCzDlprIQ38ArMvpNuHvC0jj_jfXWOb92cKE6HvXqDO4DMb9EvZFA5yGpXyAqg_GcKWYIwXoAWcxNPV4XXR

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.............

Nestlé appoints Manuela Bernasconi as Group General Counsel; Leanne Geale to retire at year end

Nestlé's Board of Directors has appointed Manuela Bernasconi, currently General Counsel for Zone Americas, as Group General Counsel and a member of the Group Executive Board, effective 1 January 2027. After seven years as Nestlé's Group General Counsel, Leanne Geale will retire.

Manuela Bernasconi joined Nestlé in 2007 as Legal Counsel in Corporate & Group Compliance and has since held a series of increasingly senior legal leadership roles across the company. After serving in roles within Zone Europe and Nestlé Switzerland, she joined Nespresso in 2017 and was appointed General Counsel for Nespresso in 2020. She subsequently served as General Counsel for Zone Latin America before being appointed General Counsel for Zone Americas in January 2025.

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Philipp Navratil, Nestlé CEO, said: "With nearly 20 years of experience at Nestlé, Manuela combines deep legal expertise with a strong understanding of our company. She is a trusted adviser with a proven ability to navigate complex legal, regulatory and compliance matters. Her leadership and strategic perspective make her ideally placed to lead our Legal & Compliance function into its next chapter."

"During her tenure, Leanne further strengthened and professionalized Nestlé's Legal & Compliance function, including our approach to human rights. On behalf of her colleagues across Nestlé, I thank her warmly for her leadership and many contributions to the company. We wish her every success and happiness for the future," Philipp Navratil added.

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cWDg4wRpsfF8dcNNWSt8h_ZvGsiocCXit6mXf6d1PtyMiaxCDEEG4xUJIwnqlP5zFC824Sij2m-grIA4sLRNJ7cml0LavuIZ3zr5J5EMJyBZQFOKjCH1EkGLdpaQhvu-

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Investors:

David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=EA-lXtXRY-DgJreWRt4z-qZt0763lAcr_ksQKUpfy_0ZnugUk23etdzBx-9AZ9zM7-Iswyo6qOrdVvvCStvTgQ==

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2026 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

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21.09.26 Nestlé Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.09.26 Nestlé Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.09.26 Nestlé Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.09.26 Nestlé Market-Perform Bernstein Research
16.09.26 Nestlé Market-Perform Bernstein Research

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