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Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé appoints Antonia Wanner as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer

18.06.26 07:14 Uhr
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Nestlé SA (Nestle)
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[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1lqOjThZHXcU9Cz3yk4x21IFcVOTxk2iLHYv78ocI3uz1gGXBOE-ZmOLhkcZrn9vQza1kF2w06gbUAqp3815NEWwxnqIudZRXEAk_jwsbZsZRXH2wIjDtcV0uizK3rH9aNAW96-CiCTXuevTySB0RcmJvNGq9NViQEZvGAGq-Wq03_RJlksLn5rMxq0U4ghU and Deutsch (pdf) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NEFRM0Bt0HMb3MOagDX5J3-_RE7HQnPhVI3c4nv9u2fLMhV9qxbOgo2bTRE4R08HDIDi4DxLdMHQK3QXKiNAPwv9Cz55R_DYVN7PVYrzkXWzzsSjqyo6sPuEdFHU1dD16H4pFoFmUtiqfkiHbTEDMQkAyoyHQHH0JOcromOaewPlvQaYCq2chawl-6DLGoCk

.............

Nestlé appoints Antonia Wanner as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer

Nestlé's Board of Directors has appointed Antonia Wanner, currently Chief Sustainability Officer, as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer and a member of the Group Executive Board, effective 1 September 2026.

Antonia Wanner joined Nestlé in Germany in 1996 as an in-house lawyer and has since held senior leadership positions in Procurement, Sales and Sustainability.

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nestlé, commented: "Antonia will make Corporate Communications an even stronger driver of business impact, closely aligned with our strategic priorities and focused on disciplined execution. Bringing Corporate Communications and Sustainability closer together will strengthen credible stakeholder engagement and support long-term value creation. Lisa Gibby, Chief Communications Officer, has decided to return to the U.S. after six years in the role. I thank her for her leadership and important contributions."

Antonia Wanner holds a PhD in Law and has completed executive education at IMD in Lausanne and the University of Cambridge.

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=56BV5hXUVuTMtxlXmaDYsuvur5_z1iDGwTuUB-nDRBThNToQza3tsP98cxoC9Qz3xB5GmDdAkeaa9UDBq3JFsmO5NZdl6lKP006wCR6E5wIpm3205K5UEO9pvjHU8kGj

Investors:

David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=52WswHUd7pYH3RKz2euprmtQMDoNhg2zSvkr3ga-1I3R9nvs-3W96EbknjdjRbZ2PIcr_BTU7pS9h1JXoqHTfw==

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

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DatumRatingAnalyst
10.06.2026Nestlé Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.06.2026Nestlé NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.05.2026Nestlé Market-PerformBernstein Research
22.05.2026Nestlé Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.04.2026Nestlé Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.04.2026Nestlé BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.2026Nestlé BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.02.2026Nestlé BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.02.2026Nestlé KaufenDZ BANK
19.01.2026Nestlé BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.06.2026Nestlé Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.06.2026Nestlé NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.05.2026Nestlé Market-PerformBernstein Research
22.05.2026Nestlé Equal WeightBarclays Capital
27.04.2026Nestlé Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.07.2025Nestlé UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
27.06.2025Nestlé UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
19.06.2025Nestlé UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
27.05.2025Nestlé UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
24.04.2025Nestlé UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.

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