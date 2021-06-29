  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Allvest powered by Allianz erhält erneut Bestnote - bis 5. September bei Vertragsabschluss 15 Bonus sichern!-w-
29.07.2021 07:14

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports half-year -3-

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA)

-- 6.8% organic growth: 6.3% RIG; 0.5% pricing.

-- China posted double-digit organic growth, based on strong RIG and

positive pricing.

-- South-East Asia reported slightly negative organic growth, with positive

RIG and negative pricing.

-- South Asia saw double-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and positive

pricing.

-- Sub-Saharan Africa recorded double-digit organic growth, led by strong

RIG and positive pricing.

-- Japan, South Korea and Oceania combined saw mid single-digit organic

growth. Strong RIG was partially offset by slightly negative pricing.

-- The underlying trading operating profit margin decreased by 40 basis

points to 22.3%.

Sales Sales Organic UTOP UTOP Margin Margin

6M-2021 6M-2020 RIG Pricing growth 6M-2021 6M-2020 6M-2021 6M-2020

Zone CHF 10.2 CHF 10.1 CHF 2.3 CHF 2.3

AOA bn bn 6.3% 0.5% 6.8% bn bn 22.3% 22.7%

Organic growth was 6.8%, with strong RIG of 6.3% and pricing of 0.5%. Net divestitures had a negative impact of 3.7%, largely related to the divestment of the Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 1.7%. Reported sales in Zone AOA increased by 1.5% to CHF 10.2 billion.

Zone AOA reported high single-digit organic growth, showing resilience in a difficult environment. Most categories gained market share, particularly pet food, coffee, confectionery and culinary.

China recorded double-digit growth, helped by a recovery in out-of-home channels and the timing of Chinese New Year. The largest growth contributor was Nestlé Professional, with sales exceeding 2019 levels. Coffee, culinary, dairy and Purina PetCare all grew at strong double-digit rates. Infant Nutrition posted a sales decrease, with market shares declining but slowly stabilizing.

South-East Asia saw slightly negative growth in a difficult economic environment. High single-digit growth in Malaysia and Vietnam was offset by a sales decrease in the Philippines due to a high base of comparison in 2020. South Asia reported double-digit growth, with continued strong momentum in e-commerce. Growth was broad-based across most categories, led by Maggi, KitKat and Nescafé. Sub-Saharan Africa recorded double-digit growth, based on strong sales developments for Maggi, Milo and Nescafé, along with Golden Morn in Nigeria.

Japan posted high single-digit growth, led by Nescafé and Purina PetCare. Sales in South Korea grew at a strong double-digit rate, driven by coffee. Oceania reported slightly positive growth, with strong demand for KitKat and Purina PetCare.

By product category, the key growth drivers were culinary, coffee and Nestlé Professional. Sales in confectionery and ice cream grew at a double-digit rate, with particularly strong momentum in Malaysia. Dairy saw mid single-digit growth, led by strong demand for fortified milks. Infant Nutrition posted negative growth and continued to gain market share in South Asia and Africa.

The Zone's underlying trading operating profit margin decreased by 40 basis points. Commodity inflation and product mix more than offset operating leverage and structural cost reductions.

Nespresso

-- 14.6% organic growth: 13.8% RIG; 0.8% pricing.

-- The underlying trading operating profit margin increased by 10 basis

points to 26.0%.

Sales Sales Organic UTOP UTOP Margin Margin

6M-2021 6M-2020 RIG Pricing growth 6M-2021 6M-2020 6M-2021 6M-2020

CHF 3.2 CHF 2.8 CHF 0.8 CHF 0.7

Nespresso bn bn 13.8% 0.8% 14.6% bn bn 26.0% 25.9%

Organic growth reached 14.6%, based on strong RIG of 13.8% and pricing of 0.8%. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 0.1%. Reported sales in Nespresso increased by 14.3% to CHF 3.2 billion.

Nespresso saw double-digit organic growth, reflecting continued expansion of the Vertuo system and robust demand for the Original system. Growth was fueled by new consumer adoption, a return to positive growth in boutiques and out-of-home channels, as well as innovation. New products included Kahawa ya Congo, the first organic coffee in the Reviving Origins range, and the roll-out of Momento, a versatile touchless machine that creates specialty coffees with fresh milk for out-of-home channels.

By geography, the Americas, EMENA and AOA all posted double-digit growth. Overall Nespresso gained market share, with contributions from most markets.

The underlying trading operating profit margin of Nespresso increased by 10 basis points. Operating leverage and structural cost reductions more than offset increased consumer-facing marketing expenses.

Nestlé Health Science

-- 13.6% organic growth: 13.6% RIG; 0.0% pricing.

-- The underlying trading operating profit margin decreased by 580 basis

points to 13.5%.

Sales Sales Organic UTOP UTOP Margin Margin

6M-2021 6M-2020 RIG Pricing growth 6M-2021 6M-2020 6M-2021 6M-2020

Nestlé

Health CHF 1.9 CHF 1.5 CHF 0.3 CHF 0.3

Science bn bn 13.6% 0.0% 13.6% bn bn 13.5% 19.3%

Organic growth was 13.6%, entirely driven by RIG. Net acquisitions increased sales by 15.1%, largely related to the acquisitions of Vital Proteins, Zenpep and Aimmune. Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by 4.4%. Reported sales in Nestlé Health Science increased by 24.3% to CHF 1.9 billion.

Nestlé Health Science posted double-digit organic growth, with a high base of comparison in 2020. Growth was driven by sustained momentum in e-commerce, new product launches and geographic expansion.

Consumer Care recorded double-digit growth. Vitamins, minerals and supplements that support health and the immune system continued to see strong demand. Vital Proteins and Persona more than doubled their sales. Garden of Life saw continued strength, particularly in e-commerce. Healthy aging products grew at a double-digit rate, supported by Boost in North America, Nutren in emerging markets and Meritene in Europe. Medical Nutrition reported mid single-digit growth, with robust demand for Compleat, an adult medical care product, and Althéra, Alfaré and Alfamino pediatric care products.

By geography, the Americas, EMENA and AOA all posted double-digit growth.

The underlying trading operating profit margin of Nestlé Health Science decreased by 580 basis points. As expected, investments in Aimmune and consumer-facing marketing expenses more than offset operating leverage. Aimmune's margin dilution reflects initial commercial investments behind Palforzia. The roll-out of this peanut allergy treatment has been impacted by the pandemic, but it is expected to accelerate as visits to allergists resume and schools reopen. Increased consumer-facing marketing expenses included a highly successful celebrity campaign for Vital Proteins.

Business as a force for good: Regenerating local water cycles to help create a positive water impact from 2025 onwards

Water is a vital resource that plays a crucial role in our communities and in our food systems. That's why Nestlé Waters is stepping up its work to manage water resources sustainably and plans to help regenerate local water cycles through more than 100 specific projects for its 48 sites. The company will define tailored solutions working in collaboration with multiple partners. As of 2025, these measures will help nature near each Nestlé Waters site retain more water than the business currently uses in its operations.

Nestlé will invest CHF 120 million to assist with the implementation of the 100 projects. This new water commitment builds on our strong heritage of nature protection and water stewardship to help ensure the future prosperity of ecosystems and the availability of safe and clean water.

The projects will focus on actions like reforestation, wetland restoration, rainwater harvesting and ways to improve quality of available water. Since each site is unique, the solutions will be adapted to the local water challenge and will go beyond Nestlé's own operations. Some project examples include:

-- Buxton -- Land conservation (protecting land from development) and

natural flood management interventions in Derbyshire, UK.

-- Nestlé Pure Life -- Support for farmers to use drip irrigation in

Sheikhupura, Pakistan.

-- Nestlé Pure Life -- Delivery of water treatment, filtration and

pipeline infrastructure for the municipal water supply in Benha, Egypt.

To assess whether these projects adequately address local and regional water challenges and reflect stakeholder priorities, Nestlé Waters has established an external panel of experts from civil society, academia and international development organizations.

Each of the projects will also be measured using the World Resources Institute's Volumetric Water Benefit Accounting (VWBA https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=G6144a9xKF9FfKP4srBOfIgGv3Igr9pdZHlXjKBPby0PfAOONhfcDAGneFPhbhxHc6ZUCAS5trS6MDG9wC3B9iHxHVy3l3co15IOsMnengOqJWroOHSO1jmZdTNpvh-SJWt_Yw1exaueNfO1ODdGOMlfdRcUAHGYCamNDftzfytZEGspnwkE5oyJMNl1AsqxaYOm3wVNCux_J8BstpAKVA== ) methodology. This methodology provides consistency and allows the company to track its progress. Nestlé Waters will report the water usage and the impact of the projects at each of its sites.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
27.07.21
Jungunternehmer: Mineralwasser aus dem Würfel: Dieses Start-up will Nestlé und Danone Konkurrenz machen (Handelsblatt)
22.07.21
Aktien Schweiz von Roche und Nestle ins Minus gedrückt (Dow Jones)
20.07.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank streicht Nestle von 'Top Stock Ideas'-Liste - 'Add' (dpa-afx)
14.07.21
Morning Briefing: Zara, Konjunktur, Henkel, Ali Express, Digitalsteuer, C&A, Apple Pay, Sicherheit, Blauer Engel, Nestlé (etailment.de)
05.07.21
Trotz EU-Handelsverbot - so profitieren Sie von Schweizer Top-Aktien wie Nestlé, Novartis, Roche und Co (Der Aktionär)
04.07.21
Juni 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Nestlé-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
03.07.21
Influencerin wird superreich: Alle wollen Chiara Ferragni - auch Nestlé (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
29.06.21
Nestlé strebt positive Wasserbilanz an und investiert Millionenbetrag - Nestlé-Aktie freundlich (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nestlé News
RSS Feed
Nestlé zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.07.2021Nestlé AddBaader Bank
07.07.2021Nestlé OutperformBernstein Research
30.06.2021Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.2021Nestlé overweightMorgan Stanley
29.06.2021Nestlé buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.07.2021Nestlé AddBaader Bank
07.07.2021Nestlé OutperformBernstein Research
30.06.2021Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.2021Nestlé overweightMorgan Stanley
29.06.2021Nestlé buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.2021Nestlé HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2021Nestlé HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
27.04.2021Nestlé HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2021Nestlé NeutralCredit Suisse Group
22.04.2021Nestlé Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.12.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
30.07.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nestlé SA (Nestle) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nestlé News

04.07.21Juni 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Nestlé-Aktie angepasst
05.07.21Trotz EU-Handelsverbot - so profitieren Sie von Schweizer Top-Aktien wie Nestlé. Novartis. Roche und Co
29.06.21Nestlé strebt positive Wasserbilanz an und investiert Millionenbetrag - Nestlé-Aktie freundlich
22.07.21Aktien Schweiz von Roche und Nestle ins Minus gedrückt
20.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank streicht Nestle von 'Top Stock Ideas'-Liste - 'Add'
14.07.21Morning Briefing: Zara. Konjunktur. Henkel. Ali Express. Digitalsteuer. C&A. Apple Pay. Sicherheit. Blauer Engel. Nestlé
03.07.21Influencerin wird superreich: Alle wollen Chiara Ferragni - auch Nestlé
27.07.21Jungunternehmer: Mineralwasser aus dem Würfel: Dieses Start-up will Nestlé und Danone Konkurrenz machen
02.07.21Seres inks deal for C. diff drug with Nestlé
13.07.21News24.com | Raising the steaks: Nestlé plans to sell lab-grown meat
Weitere Nestlé News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zalando sollte index-technischen Rückenwind durch DAX 40-Aufnahme erhalten: Diese Anlage-Strategie bietet sich jetzt an!
Alphabet überrascht mit Gewinnsprung - Aktie unter Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Heidelberg Cement, Infineon
DZ BANK - Verschnaufpause mündet in höherem Verlaufstief
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
PRIMA - Zukunft: Technologie- und Innovationsfonds feiert einjähriges Bestehen
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
Allvest erhält Bestnote - Aktion: Jetzt 15 für jeden Vertragsabschluss
Fünf weitere Jahre ohne Zinsen?
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nestlé-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nestlé Peer Group News

03:06 UhrJohnson & Johnson Statement on U.S. FDA Approval of Shelf Life Extension for Company’s COVID-19 Vaccine
28.07.21Coca-Cola officially gets into NFTs for charity
28.07.21News24.com | Coca-Cola 'back on track' after production losses during unrest
28.07.21Coca-Cola EP PLC : Price Monitoring Extension
28.07.21Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
27.07.21Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
27.07.21Monster Beverage (MNST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
27.07.21Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
27.07.21Top Analyst Reports for Comcast. Coca-Cola & Bristol-Myers Squibb
27.07.21Aktien Schweiz mit leichten Abschlägen

News von

Günstig wie lange nicht  deshalb ist Gold jetzt eine große Chance für Anleger
1050 Euro pro CO2-Zertifikat  Diese Szenarien zeigen die Klima-Panik der Banken
Apple, Alphabet und Microsoft machten Rekordgewinne in der Pandemie
Dividendenfonds plötzlich wieder gefragt  Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick

News von

Deutschlands Lieblingsaktien im Test: Sechs Favoriten der Redaktion
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Ausblick beflügelt BioNTech-Partner Pfizer
DAX-Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Auf die Vergangenheit vertrauen?
DAX kaum verändert - Starke Firmenbilanzen helfen Börsen - Fed und Peking bremsen
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Quartalszahlen zur Deutschen Bank, Apple, Alphabet und Microsoft

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX schließt fester -- US-Notenbank bestätigt Leitzins -- Europcar nimmt Übernahmeangebot des VW-Konsortiums an -- Deutsche Bank, BASF, GRENKE, Apple, Alphabet im Fokus

Safran setzt nach schwachem ersten Halbjahr auf zweite Jahreshälfte. Carrefour steigert Betriebsgewinn. Vivendi steigert Umsatz und Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr. Tilray schreibt schwarze Zahlen. HeidelbergCement kündigt Aktienrückkauf an. McDonald's-Umsätze übersteigen Vorkrisenniveau. Boeing gelingt erster Quartalsgewinn seit 2019. Visa steigert dank höherem Zahlungsvolumen Umsatz und Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
Diese Jobs sind vom Aussterben bedroht
Der Arbeitsmarkt im Wandel.
Die erfolgreichsten Filmreihen aller Zeiten
Welche Filme haben am meisten Geld eingespielt?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gehen Sie davon aus, dass es im Laufe des Jahres 2021 mochmal einen Lockdown geben wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen