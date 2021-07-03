Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports half-year -4

This plan expands on the company's ongoing work to certify all Nestlé Waters' sites according to the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) by 2025. This standard involves understanding local water challenges and engaging with local stakeholders, providing Nestlé with much of the groundwork to design these new projects.
Outlook
Full-year 2021 outlook updated: we expect full-year organic sales growth between 5% and 6%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is now expected around 17.5%, reflecting initial time delays between input cost inflation and pricing as well as the one-off integration costs related to the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands. Beyond 2021, our mid-term outlook for continued moderate margin improvement remains unchanged. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase this year.
Annex
Half-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by operating segment
Nestlé
Total Zone Zone Zone Health Other
Group AMS EMENA AOA Nespresso Science Businesses
Sales
6M-2021
(CHF m) 41 755 16 162 10 214 10 210 3 158 1 914 97
Sales
6M-2020
(CHF m)* 41 152 16 674 10 029 10 062 2 762 1 540 85
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) 6.8% 5.3% 6.7% 6.3% 13.8% 13.6% 18.4%
Pricing 1.3% 2.3% 0.6% 0.5% 0.8% 0.0% - 0.4%
Organic
growth 8.1% 7.6% 7.3% 6.8% 14.6% 13.6% 18.0%
Net M&A - 3.1% - 4.3% - 4.1% - 3.7% - 0.2% 15.1% 0.0%
Foreign
exchange - 3.5% - 6.3% - 1.4% - 1.7% - 0.1% - 4.4% - 3.0%
Reported
sales
growth 1.5% - 3.1% 1.8% 1.5% 14.3% 24.3% 15.0%
6M-2021
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 251 3 112 1 918 2 282 822 258 7
6M-2020
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m)* 7 156 3 150 1 840 2 282 714 297 - 24
6M-2021
Underlying
TOP
Margin 17.4% 19.3% 18.8% 22.3% 26.0% 13.5% 7.6%
6M-2020
Underlying
TOP
Margin* 17.4% 18.9% 18.3% 22.7% 25.9% 19.3% - 28.6%
Half-year sales and underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) overview by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare
Sales
6M-2021
(CHF m) 41 755 11 648 2 291 5 205 6 060 5 919 3 229 7 403
Sales
6M-2020
(CHF m)* 41 152 10 740 3 229 5 392 6 010 5 827 2 973 6 981
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) 6.8% 10.3% 2.0% 4.8% - 0.1% 7.1% 9.1% 9.5%
Pricing 1.3% 0.7% 1.6% 3.5% 1.1% 0.9% 1.9% 0.8%
Organic
growth 8.1% 11.0% 3.6% 8.2% 1.0% 8.0% 11.0% 10.3%
6M-2021
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m) 7 251 2 905 204 1 309 1 079 962 372 1 568
6M-2020
Underlying
TOP (CHF
m)* 7 156 2 467 272 1 231 1 401 1 071 280 1 537
6M-2021
Underlying
TOP
Margin 17.4% 24.9% 8.9% 25.2% 17.8% 16.3% 11.5% 21.2%
6M-2020
Underlying
TOP
Margin* 17.4% 23.0% 8.4% 22.8% 23.3% 18.4% 9.4% 22.0%
(*) 2020 figures restated following the disclosure of Nestlé Health Science and Nespresso as standalone segments from 2021 onwards (previously combined and presented in Other Businesses).
