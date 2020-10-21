finanzen.net
+++ ZertifikateAwards: Bitte stimmen Sie 2x für finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! +++-w-
21.10.2020 07:15

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports nine-month -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

culinary and coffee. Growth in confectionery turned positive, with

strong sales development in Brazil and Chile in the third quarter.

Nestlé Professional saw negative growth. The decline in sales was

more limited in the third quarter, particularly for food products.

Zone Europe, Middle-East and North Africa (EMENA)

-- 2.9% organic growth: 3.3% RIG; -0.4% pricing.

-- Western Europe saw low single-digit organic growth with solid RIG,

partially offset by negative pricing.

-- Central and Eastern Europe had mid single-digit organic growth, with

strong RIG and negative pricing.

-- Middle East and North Africa posted low single-digit organic growth,

entirely driven by pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

9M-2020 9M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth

Zone CHF 15.0 CHF 15.7

EMENA bn bn 3.3% - 0.4% 2.9% - 1.7% - 6.2% - 5.0%

Organic growth reached 2.9%, with robust RIG of 3.3%, supported by

favorable mix. Pricing decreased by 0.4%. Divestitures reduced sales by

1.7%, largely related to the divestiture of the Herta charcuterie

business. Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by 6.2%. Reported

sales in Zone EMENA decreased by 5.0% to CHF 15.0 billion.

Zone EMENA reported mid single-digit growth in the third quarter. Each

region posted positive growth, with strong momentum in Russia, the

United Kingdom and France. The Zone saw continued broad-based market

share gains, particularly in coffee and Purina PetCare, as well as

vegetarian and plant-based food products.

By product category, coffee, Purina PetCare and culinary products grew

at a double-digit rate. Coffee was supported by strong momentum for

Nescafé and Starbucks products. In PetCare, Felix, Purina Pro Plan

and Tails.com were the key growth drivers, with strong demand in

e-commerce and specialist channels. Culinary saw elevated demand,

particularly for Maggi and plant-based products. Garden Gourmet

continued to expand its offering, including further upgrades to the

Sensational Burger and the introduction of Sensational Vuna, a

plant-based alternative to tuna. Infant nutrition posted positive

growth. Russia saw increased sales momentum, with NAN gaining market

leadership. Growth in confectionery was almost flat, turning positive in

the third quarter based on strong sales development in France and the

United Kingdom. Water and Nestlé Professional reported negative

growth, with declines moderating in the third quarter.

Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA)

-- Flat organic growth: -0.2% RIG; 0.2% pricing.

-- China posted a decline in organic growth, with negative RIG and pricing.

-- South-East Asia saw mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG

and pricing.

-- South Asia reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG

and pricing.

-- Sub-Saharan Africa recorded double-digit organic growth, led by strong

RIG and positive pricing.

-- Japan, South Korea and Oceania saw slightly positive organic growth.

Positive RIG was partially offset by negative pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

9M-2020 9M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth

Zone CHF 15.3 CHF 16.3

AOA bn bn - 0.2% 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% - 6.7% - 6.7%

Organic growth was flat, with RIG of -0.2% and pricing of 0.2%. Foreign

exchange reduced sales by 6.7%. Reported sales in Zone AOA decreased by

6.7% to CHF 15.3 billion. Organic growth in the Zone reached 4.5% in the

third quarter.

China saw negative growth, turning positive in the third quarter. Coffee,

culinary and ice cream all delivered positive growth, with sequential

quarterly improvements. The contraction in Wyeth infant formula sales

continued to moderate. The roll-out of the locally produced Belsol brand

is on track. Infant cereals and Purina PetCare both grew at a

double-digit rate. Nestlé Professional reported a sales decrease,

with growth recovering to almost flat in the third quarter. Strong

momentum in e-commerce continued, driven by Nescafé, Starbucks

products and dairy.

South-East Asia maintained mid single-digit growth. Sales in the

Philippines grew at a double-digit rate, with elevated consumer demand

for Bear Brand, Milo and Maggi. Indonesia delivered high single-digit

growth, led by Bear Brand, Dancow and Milo. South Asia continued to

perform well. India posted strong mid single-digit growth, with good

momentum in Maggi, Nescafé and KitKat. Sub-Saharan Africa grew at a

double-digit rate, with strong growth across most markets. Growth in

Japan, South Korea and Oceania was slightly positive. Oceania reported

strong growth across most product categories, particularly in coffee and

confectionery. Japan saw a decline in sales, with some improvement in

the third quarter. KitKat sales declined in Japan, impacted by a

reduction of inbound tourists.

By product category, the largest contributions to growth came from dairy,

culinary, coffee and Purina PetCare. In coffee, consumer demand for

Starbucks products remained strong. Infant nutrition continued to

perform well outside of China. Nestlé Professional and

confectionery posted negative growth, with improved sales development in

the third quarter.

Other Businesses

-- 7.4% organic growth: 6.8% RIG; 0.6% pricing.

-- Nespresso reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and

pricing.

-- Nestlé Health Science saw double-digit organic growth, entirely

driven by RIG.

Sales Sales Organic Foreign Reported

9M-2020 9M-2019 RIG Pricing growth Net M&A exchange growth

Other CHF 6.7 CHF 8.7

Businesses bn bn 6.8% 0.6% 7.4% - 24.0% - 6.1% - 22.7%

Organic growth of 7.4% was based on strong RIG of 6.8% and pricing of

0.6%. Divestitures reduced sales by 24.0%, largely related to the

divestment of Nestlé Skin Health. Foreign exchange negatively

impacted sales by 6.1%. Reported sales in Other Businesses decreased by

22.7% to CHF 6.7 billion.

Nespresso grew at a mid single-digit rate, with broad-based sales

improvement in the third quarter. E-commerce and the Vertuo system were

the largest contributors to growth. The Americas and AOA saw

double-digit growth, with continued market share gains in North America.

Growth in Europe turned positive in the third quarter, with the

reopening of boutiques and strong momentum in e-commerce. In September,

Nespresso committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its supply

chain and product lifecycle by 2022. This ambition builds on more than a

decade of work to reduce emissions and will make every cup of Nespresso

carbon neutral by 2022.

Nestlé Health Science posted double-digit growth, supported by

strong momentum for consumer and medical nutrition products. Demand for

vitamins, minerals and supplements that support health and the immune

system remained high. Garden of Life and Pure Encapsulations saw strong

growth, particularly in e-commerce. Healthy-aging products grew at a

double-digit rate, supported by Boost in North America and Nutren in

Brazil. Medical nutrition grew at a high single-digit rate, led by food

allergy and adult medical care products.

Business as a force for good: Driving systemic change to solve the

problem of packaging waste

Nestlé is taking a leadership role in making packaging sustainable

while maintaining food safety and quality. We committed to making 100%

of our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025 and to reducing our use

of virgin plastics by one-third in the same period. So far, 87% of our

total packaging and 66% of our plastic packaging is recyclable or

reusable.

Our work now focuses on five pillars:

-- Reducing our use of packaging material in general, and virgin plastics in

particular.

-- Scaling reusable and refillable systems to eliminate the need for

disposable packaging.

-- Pioneering alternative packaging materials, in particular to facilitate

recycling.

-- Supporting infrastructure that helps to shape a waste-free future.

-- Driving new behavior in our own operations as well as with consumers,

retail partners and suppliers.

Recent progress includes the following examples:

-- Nestlé achieved plastic neutrality in the Philippines in August.

That means we collected and co-processed as much plastic as we sold. We

aim to achieve the same in another 11 countries, which, together with the

Philippines, account for over 10% of Nestlé's plastic usage and

often lack formal waste management systems.

-- Purina PetCare recently launched recyclable flexible plastic packaging

for wet pet food, the first of its kind in the pet food industry. It

addresses the key challenge of simplifying plastic structures to make

them recyclable, without compromising on the functionalities and safety

of food-grade packaging.

-- To support the shift from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics

in the United States, we made an investment of USD 30 million in the

Closed Loop Leadership Fund. This is part of our CHF 2 billion commitment

to boost the market for food-grade recycled plastics.

While we are making meaningful progress in sustainable packaging, we

know that more needs to be done. Our ambition is to create a circular

economy in which we eliminate waste and reuse the resources we already

have. We are working with governments, non-governmental organizations

and companies outside our own industry to help drive progress. As part

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
15.10.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Insider - Nestle leitet Verkauf von Wasser-Marken ein (Börse Online)
15.10.20
QIX Dividenden Europa: Deshalb sind Nestlé und Nokian Tyres robuste Dividenden-Kandidaten (finanzen.net)
14.10.20
Nestlé integriert Aimmune Therapeutics - Nestlé-Aktie leichter (Reuters)
14.10.20
Nestlé besiegelt den Kauf von Allergie-Firma Aimmune (Handelszeitung)
13.10.20
Nestlé-Aktie in Grün: Nestlé-Offerte stößt bei Aimmune-Aktionären auf Anklang (Reuters)
13.10.20
Nestle hält nach Ablauf der Zeichnungsfrist 84 Prozent an Aimmune Therapeutics (dpa-afx)
05.10.20
Chart-Check Nestlé: Es wird ernst - kommt jetzt der Ausbruch? (Der Aktionär)
02.10.20
Nestlé muss den Namen für sein Pflanzenfleisch ändern (Handelszeitung)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nestlé News
RSS Feed
Nestlé zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.10.2020Nestlé OutperformBernstein Research
12.10.2020Nestlé buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.10.2020Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.09.2020Nestlé HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
25.09.2020Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.10.2020Nestlé OutperformBernstein Research
12.10.2020Nestlé buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.10.2020Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.09.2020Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.09.2020Nestlé buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.2020Nestlé HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.09.2020Nestlé HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.08.2020Nestlé HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2020Nestlé HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
31.07.2020Nestlé NeutralCredit Suisse Group
01.09.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
30.07.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
24.07.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
12.06.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nestlé SA (Nestle) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nestlé News

26.09.20Nestlé: Hier sprudelt nicht nur das Wasser!
13.10.20Nestlé-Aktie in Grün: Nestlé-Offerte stößt bei Aimmune-Aktionären auf Anklang
05.10.20Chart-Check Nestlé: Es wird ernst - kommt jetzt der Ausbruch?
29.09.20Nestlé-Chef: Pflanzliche Lebensmittel in der Pandemie gefragt - Aktie leicht im Minus
01.10.20Nestlé-Aktie fester: Nestlé Purina investiert rund 450 Millionen Dollar in neue US-Fabrik
14.10.20Nestlé integriert Aimmune Therapeutics - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
22.09.20Nestlé: Hier winkt enormes Wachstumspotenzial
15.10.20QIX Dividenden Europa: Deshalb sind Nestlé und Nokian Tyres robuste Dividenden-Kandidaten
15.10.20Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Insider - Nestle leitet Verkauf von Wasser-Marken ein
30.09.20Nestlé-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Weitere Nestlé News
Werbung

Trading-News

Öl, Gold & Co: Wie geht es weiter? Rohstoffexperte Eugen Weinberg gibt einen Ausblick.
Vontobel: Walmart vs. Amazon  Kampf der Giganten um den E-Commerce-Thron
Evotec expandiert - Aktie reagiert verhalten
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones viel auf dem Spiel
 Der Portfolio-ETF: BlackRock ESG Multi-Asset
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Altersvorsorge: Diese Strategie verspricht Erfolg
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
ElringKlinger: Wasserstoff-Starthilfe für die Aktie?
Geldanlage war noch nie so einfach wie heute
Auto ummelden: Reibungsloser Ablauf beim Orts- oder Halterwechsel
Allvest Webinar: Flexibel, sicher und renditestark anlegen. Jetzt anmelden!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nestlé-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nestlé Peer Group News

07:01 UhrAusblick: Coca-Cola präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
06:39 UhrDanone: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
06:19 UhrInsolvenzwelle muss verhindert werden - Jamie Dimon fordert mehr Stimuli
03:06 UhrBreites Sortiment: Diese Marken gehören zu Colgate-Palmolive
20.10.20Buy Coca-Cola (KO) Stock for Dividend and Growth Potential?
20.10.20Moderna-Aktie im Plus: Moderna-Chef macht Hoffnung auf US-Notfallzulassung für Corona-Impfung
20.10.20Will Coca-Cola (KO) Retain Positive Earnings Trend in Q3?
20.10.20Coca-Cola Euro Ptnrs : Director/PDMR Shareholding
20.10.20WDH/Moderna-Chef macht Hoffnung auf US-Notfallzulassung für Corona-Impfung
20.10.20ARYZTA AG : Postponement of AGM

News von

Die raffinierte Fälscher-Industrie hinter den Amazon-Bewertungen
Deutschlands Innenstädte sterben  und Peter Altmaier gründet einen runden Tisch
Ende der V-Hoffnung  nun wächst die Angst vor der echten Rezession
Das sind die Aktien mit der 230.000-Prozent-Chance
Warum Sie sich nicht auf fünf Sterne verlassen sollten

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Wiederholt sich die Vergangenheit?
Wasserstoff Newsblog: MAN will verstärkt auf Wasserstoff und E-Antriebe setzen
DAX halbes Prozent im Minus - Corona-Sorgen und Zweifel an US-Hilfspaket belasten Börsen
Newsticker Corona: Mehr als 21.000 Neu-Infektionen in Großbritannien
Konkurrenz aus Deutschland für Nel Asa: Diese Aktie explodiert vierstellig

Heute im Fokus

Nikkei im Plus -- Tesla bekommt grünes Licht für Einstieg bei Neuwieder Autozulieferer -- Bafin-Chef soll mehr Macht bekommen -- Snap macht überraschend Gewinn -- Netflix-Zahlen enttäuschen --

exas Instruments schaut überraschend optimistisch auf das laufende Quartal. Vivendi profitiert von Wachstum bei Universal Music. EU-Handelskommissar lehnt US-Angebot im Airbus-Streit ab. Corona-Krise bremst VINCI.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:19 Uhr
Nikkei im Plus -- Tesla bekommt grünes Licht für Einstieg bei Neuwieder Autozulieferer -- Bafin-Chef soll mehr Macht bekommen -- Snap macht überraschend Gewinn -- Netflix-Zahlen enttäuschen --
Aktie im Fokus
07:11 Uhr
Studie deckt neues Problem bei Teslas Autopilot auf
Ausland
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: AT&T mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
CureVacA2P71U
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
XiaomiA2JNY1
NIOA2N4PB