  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
ZertifikateAwards 2021/2022: Bitte stimmen Sie für finanzen.net zero und finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! -w-
20.10.2021 07:14

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports nine-month -3-

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Nestlé Health Science

-- 14.3% organic growth: 14.1% RIG; 0.1% pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

9M-2021 9M-2020 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth

Nestlé

Health CHF 3.2 CHF 2.4

Science bn bn 14.1% 0.1% 14.3% 22.4% - 2.8% 33.8%

Organic growth was 14.3%, with strong RIG of 14.1% and 0.1% pricing. Net acquisitions increased sales by 22.4%, largely related to the acquisitions of the core brands of The Bountiful Company, Vital Proteins, Zenpep and Aimmune. Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by 2.8%. Reported sales in Nestlé Health Science increased by 33.8% to CHF 3.2 billion.

Nestlé Health Science posted double-digit organic growth, building on a strong sales development in 2020. Vitamins, minerals and supplements that support health and the immune system continued to see strong demand with broad-based market share gains across channels and markets. Growth was supported by e-commerce momentum, new product launches, geographic expansion and strong execution in the supply chain.

Consumer care posted double-digit growth, with strong contributions from Vital Proteins, Garden of Life, Persona and healthy-aging products such as Boost and Meritene. The newly-acquired core brands of The Bountiful Company, in particular Nature's Bounty and Solgar, posted strong double-digit growth. Nuun functional hydration products also grew at a strong double-digit rate.

Medical Nutrition reported mid single-digit growth, with robust demand for Compleat, a comprehensive nutritional tube-feeding formula, and pediatric care products, such as Althéra, Alfaré and Alfamino.

By geography, the Americas, EMENA and AOA all posted double-digit growth.

Business as a force for good: supporting a just transition to regenerative food systems

Nestlé is a signatory of the UN Business Ambition for 1.5degC pledge and was one of the first companies to share a detailed, time-bound climate plan in December 2020. The company is taking action to halve its emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. Agriculture plays a critical role in achieving these climate targets as two thirds of Nestlé's greenhouse gas emissions stem from the production of food ingredients. In September 2021, Nestlé announced that it will support and accelerate the transition to regenerative food systems -- one that aims to protect and restore the environment, improve the livelihoods of farmers and enhance the well-being of farming communities.

Together with external partners, from farming communities, academia, civil societies and government, Nestlé is piloting trials with more than 50 reference farms globally. The learnings from these trials will be adapted locally and scaled up.

Regeneration is fundamental to creating more resilient food systems. Regenerative farming practices aim to restore soil health, renew water cycles, increase biodiversity, and integrate livestock. These practices can also sequester carbon, which will contribute to achieving Nestlé's ambitious climate targets.

The transition to regenerative food systems will only succeed if it is socially and economically viable for all, which is why Nestlé is putting farmers at the center of its efforts. The company will offer investment support to mitigate initial risks and pay premiums for raw materials produced using regenerative agriculture. This will reward farmers not only for the quantity and quality of ingredients, but also for the environmental benefits.

For technical assistance, Nestlé's vast network of experts and agronomists will deploy state-of-the art science to help farmers adopt regenerative practices. The company will also offer agricultural training and help farmers exchange information and best practices that can be adapted locally.

Nestlé expects to invest CHF 1.2 billion over the next five years to support the adoption of regenerative farming practices by its network of more than 500 000 farmers and 150 000 suppliers.

Outlook

Full-year guidance for 2021 updated: we expect full-year organic sales growth between 6% and 7%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected around 17.5%, reflecting initial time delays between input cost inflation and pricing, as well as the one-off integration costs related to the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands. Beyond 2021, our mid-term outlook for continued moderate margin improvement remains unchanged. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase this year.

Annex

Nine-month sales overview by operating segment

Nestlé

Total Zone Zone Zone Health Other

Group AMS EMENA AOA Nespresso Science Businesses

Sales

9M-2021

(CHF m) 63 294 24 589 15 492 15 172 4 654 3 237 150

Sales

9M-2020

(CHF

m)* 61 912 24 991 14 952 15 251 4 180 2 421 117

Real

internal

growth

RIG 6.0% 5.2% 6.4% 3.9% 10.4% 14.1% 25.5%

Pricing 1.6% 3.2% 0.8% 0.2% 0.6% 0.1% 2.9%

Organic

growth 7.6% 8.4% 7.2% 4.1% 11.0% 14.3% 28.5%

Net M&A - 3.3% - 6.0% - 2.8% - 4.1% - 0.1% 22.4% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange - 2.0% - 3.9% - 0.7% - 0.7% 0.4% - 2.8% - 2.4%

Reported

sales

growth 2.2% - 1.5% 3.6% - 0.6% 11.3% 33.8% 26.0%

Nine-month sales overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare

Sales

9M-2021

(CHF m) 63 294 17 499 3 230 7 837 9 363 8 873 5 132 11 360

Sales

9M-2020

(CHF m) 61 912 16 219 5 020 8 114 9 004 8 460 4 713 10 382

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 6.0% 8.6% 1.9% 3.2% 0.1% 5.9% 7.9% 9.9%

Pricing 1.6% 0.7% 2.4% 3.2% 0.6% 1.6% 1.5% 2.3%

Organic

growth 7.6% 9.3% 4.3% 6.4% 0.8% 7.5% 9.5% 12.1%

* 2020 figures restated following the disclosure of Nestlé Health Science and Nespresso as standalone segments from 2021 onwards (previously combined and presented in Other Businesses).

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=rELwCH9jw3HlcZb3xS0IQd15z6JurZ-UGdPPq990tDwPcqyN0mkZe-DjocOXnS3Zp_AYd6Qhdrg4EpA1NvHopeWekfPf5cdg-pYGjIKf4Axf4NSeusjLF5_zymfTrn5q

Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=JDBkPyJxVQtZSv0YDZ9eKcRUmcPNUt7y3-hXh4-UFnFutWScdzOunK5ZogJhsTxI7KXTGuarkDgS1ynK1CBFMw==

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.10.21
Aktien Schweiz knapp behauptet - Nestle und Roche belasten SMI (Dow Jones)
18.10.21
Nestlé: Zwei positive News sorgen für frische Fantasie (Der Aktionär)
18.10.21
Interview mit dem Nestlé-Chef: «Die Frage ist, ob Sie überhaupt einen Burger essen sollten» (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
Nestlé-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
17.10.21
Lebensmittelkonzern: Nestlé stellt Vittel-Lieferung an Lidl ein - Warum Mineralwasser zum Auslaufmodell wird (Handelsblatt)
15.10.21
Nestlé zieht umstrittenes Wasser Vittel zurück (manager magazin online)
13.10.21
Nestlé stellt Geschäft geografisch und personell neu auf - Nestlé-Aktie wechselt in Gewinnzone (Dow Jones)
11.10.21
Novartis, Nestlé, Clariant: So wollen Schweizer Konzerne klimaneutral werden (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.09.21
Nestlé-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im September (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nestlé News
RSS Feed
Nestlé zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.10.2021Nestlé BuyUBS AG
08.10.2021Nestlé OverweightBarclays Capital
07.10.2021Nestlé AddBaader Bank
01.10.2021Nestlé BuyUBS AG
21.09.2021Nestlé OutperformBernstein Research
18.10.2021Nestlé BuyUBS AG
08.10.2021Nestlé OverweightBarclays Capital
07.10.2021Nestlé AddBaader Bank
01.10.2021Nestlé BuyUBS AG
21.09.2021Nestlé OutperformBernstein Research
30.07.2021Nestlé Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2021Nestlé Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2021Nestlé HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2021Nestlé HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
27.04.2021Nestlé HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.12.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
30.07.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nestlé SA (Nestle) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nestlé News

30.09.21Nestlé-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im September
21.09.21Nestlé verliert vor Bundesgericht: Form der Nespresso-Kapsel lässt sich nicht schützen
18.10.21Nestlé: Zwei positive News sorgen für frische Fantasie
15.10.21Nestlé zieht umstrittenes Wasser Vittel zurück
11.10.21Novartis. Nestlé. Clariant: So wollen Schweizer Konzerne klimaneutral werden
17.10.21Lebensmittelkonzern: Nestlé stellt Vittel-Lieferung an Lidl ein - Warum Mineralwasser zum Auslaufmodell wird
19.10.21Aktien Schweiz knapp behauptet - Nestle und Roche belasten SMI
18.10.21Interview mit dem Nestlé-Chef: «Die Frage ist. ob Sie überhaupt einen Burger essen sollten»
13.10.21Nestlé stellt Geschäft geografisch und personell neu auf - Nestlé-Aktie wechselt in Gewinnzone
27.09.21Pizza recall: Nestlé recalls DiGiorno pepperoni pizza for misbranding. undeclared soy allergen
Weitere Nestlé News
Werbung

Trading-News

Dow Jones: Mehr Risikofaktoren? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Wunderkind verklagt Nike
Vontobel: Exklusivität hat ihren Preis
DZ BANK - Bullen sammeln Kraft für nächsten Trendschub
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ich sehe den Aktienmarkt auch zukünftig auf der Gewinnerseite
Zeit ist Geld
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
In ESG-Fonds inves­tieren - Was bedeuten die ESG-Krite­rien bei Fonds?
Eyb & Wallwitz: FED sorgt für Adrenalin an den Aktienmärkten
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nestlé-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nestlé Peer Group News

19.10.21MÄRKTE USA/Freundlich - Überzeugende Quartalsausweise stützen
19.10.21Johnson & Johnson-Aktie legt schlussendlich kräftig zu: J&J kann Gewinn überraschend steigern und hebt Jahresprognose an
19.10.21DAX-Konsolidierung weiter ausgedehnt
19.10.21DAX-Konsolidierung weiter ausgedehnt
19.10.21MÄRKTE USA/Freundlich nach überzeugenden Unternehmenszahlen
19.10.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Vorsichtig aufwärts - Munich Re überzeugt mit Gewinn
19.10.21Amazon. Ikea and Unilever pledge zero-carbon shipping by 2040
19.10.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Vorsichtig aufwärts - Munich Re überzeugt mit Gewinn
19.10.21MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street zeigt sich mit leichten Aufschlägen
19.10.21Danone kann Drittquartalsumsatz steigern und bekräftigt Jahresprognose - Aktie verliert

News von

Abo-Erfolg mit tödlichen Kinderspielen und famoser Bitcoin-Start
Europa erlebt eine Renaissance der Atomkraftwerke
Kurzfristig sollte man die Mineralölsteuer zurücknehmen
Megadeal der Löwen - das ist der wahre Gewinner
Lohnt sich Immobilienkauf überhaupt noch, Deffner und Zschäpitz?

News von

DAX leicht im Plus: Europas Börsen stabilisiert - Bitcoin flirtet mit Rekordhoch
VW-Aktie: Warum weiteres Abwärtspotenzial besteht
Shell, BP und Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Drei günstige Öl-Aktien mit neuen Zwischenhochs und BO-Kauf-Tipp
Interessante Insidertransaktionen bei Deutscher Telekom, Fielmann und Zeitfracht Logistik
DAX-Chartanalyse: Anhaltende Besserung

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen legen zu -- Netflix wächst stärker -- VINCI erhöht Umsatz -- Deutsche Börse mit starkem Wachstum

Bei Aareal Bank springt wohl ein Kaufinteressent ab. BVB-Trainer Rose zu Haaland-Verbleib: 'Ist nicht unrealistisch'. Credit Suisse zahlt 475 Millionen Dollar wegen Korruptionsskandals. Fitch erhöht Siemens-Rating auf A+ von A.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen