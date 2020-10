Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports nine-month -3

of this effort, we have signed up to the World Wildlife Fund's

initiative requesting a UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution. The manifesto

calls on the United Nations member states to harmonize regulatory

standards, mandate the development of national targets and action plans,

define common metrics and methodologies, and support innovation and

infrastructure development.

As the world's largest food and beverage company, Nestlé is

committed to putting our size and scale to work to tackle the packaging

waste problem globally. Nestlé will not stop until solutions are

found.

Outlook

Full-year guidance for 2020 updated. We expect full-year organic sales

growth around 3%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is

expected to improve. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency

and capital efficiency are expected to increase.

Annex

Nine-month sales overview by operating segment

Other

Total Group Zone AMS Zone EMENA Zone AOA Businesses

Sales 9M-2020

(CHF m) 61 912 24 991 14 952 15 251 6 718

Sales 9M-2019

(CHF m)* 68 367 27 608 15 732 16 340 8 687

Real internal

growth (RIG) 3.3% 4.7% 3.3% - 0.2% 6.8%

Pricing 0.2% 0.4% - 0.4% 0.2% 0.6%

Organic growth 3.5% 5.1% 2.9% 0.0% 7.4%

Net M&A - 5.5% - 5.7% - 1.7% 0.0% - 24.0%

Foreign exchange - 7.4% - 8.9% - 6.2% - 6.7% - 6.1%

Reported sales

growth - 9.4% - 9.5% - 5.0% - 6.7% - 22.7%

Nine-month sales overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confection-ery PetCare

Sales

9M-2020

(CHF m) 61 912 16 219 5 020 8 114 9 004 8 460 4 713 10 382

Sales

9M-2019

(CHF m) 68 367 16 880 5 764 9 806 11 698 8 888 5 358 9 973

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 3.3% 2.9% - 6.6% 6.6% 1.1% 4.6% - 0.6% 10.0%

Pricing 0.2% 0.2% - 1.3% 1.6% 0.4% - 0.1% - 1.2% 0.6%

Organic

growth 3.5% 3.1% - 7.9% 8.2% 1.5% 4.5% - 1.8% 10.6%

* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the

Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones,

effective January 1, 2020.

