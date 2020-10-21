Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports nine-month sales for 2020

This press release is also available in Français (pdf)
and Deutsch (pdf)
Follow today's event live
14:00 CEST Investor call audio webcast
Full details in Events
Vevey, October 21, 2020
Nestlé reports nine-month sales for 2020
-- Organic growth reached 3.5%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 3.3% and
pricing of 0.2%. Growth was supported by continued strong momentum in the
Americas, Purina PetCare and Nestlé Health Science. Zone AOA reached
4.5% organic growth in the third quarter.
-- Divestitures and foreign exchange reduced sales by 12.9%. Total reported
sales decreased by 9.4% to CHF 61.9 billion (9M-2019: CHF 68.4 billion).
-- Nestlé's current strategic reviews are fully on track. Further
progress in portfolio management was made. The acquisition of Aimmune
Therapeutics was completed on October 13, 2020.
-- Full-year guidance for 2020 updated: We expect full-year organic sales
growth around 3%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is
expected to improve. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency
and capital efficiency are expected to increase.
Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, commented:"Nestlé has remained
resilient in a difficult and volatile environment. Our people have acted
in a responsible and prompt manner to mitigate the impact of the global
pandemic and have adapted quickly to evolving consumer needs. Strong
organic growth was broad based and supported by sustained momentum in
the Americas, Purina PetCare and Nestlé Health Science, as well as
the acceleration of our coffee business in the third quarter.
We continue to develop our portfolio with speed and discipline. As an
example, we are transforming Nestlé Health Science into a nutrition
and health powerhouse through a combination of strong organic growth and
targeted acquisitions. The recent additions of Zenpep, Vital Proteins
and Aimmune Therapeutics are further steps in the expansion of our
nutritional health offerings."
Other
Total Group Zone AMS Zone EMENA Zone AOA Businesses
Sales 9M-2020
(CHF m) 61 912 24 991 14 952 15 251 6 718
Sales 9M-2019
(CHF m)* 68 367 27 608 15 732 16 340 8 687
Real internal
growth (RIG) 3.3% 4.7% 3.3% - 0.2% 6.8%
Pricing 0.2% 0.4% - 0.4% 0.2% 0.6%
Organic growth 3.5% 5.1% 2.9% 0.0% 7.4%
Net M&A - 5.5% - 5.7% - 1.7% 0.0% - 24.0%
Foreign exchange - 7.4% - 8.9% - 6.2% - 6.7% - 6.1%
Reported sales
growth - 9.4% - 9.5% - 5.0% - 6.7% - 22.7%
* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the
Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones,
effective January 1, 2020.
Group sales
Organic growth reached 3.5%, with RIG of 3.3%. Pricing contributed 0.2%.
Organic growth improved to 4.9% in the third quarter.
Growth was based on sustained momentum in the Americas and continued
robust sales development in EMENA. Growth in AOA was slightly positive.
Organic growth was 3.9% in developed markets, based entirely on RIG.
Growth in emerging markets improved to 2.8%, supported by both RIG and
pricing.
By product category, the largest contributor to growth was Purina
PetCare and its science-based and premium brands Purina Pro Plan, Purina
ONE and Felix. Dairy grew at a high single-digit rate, based on
increased demand for fortified milks and home-baking products. Coffee
posted mid single-digit growth, fueled by strong consumer demand for
Starbucks products, Nespresso and Nescafé. Prepared dishes and
cooking aids reached mid single-digit growth. Vegetarian and plant-based
food products delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by new
product launches and continued distribution expansion. Nestlé
Health Science posted double-digit growth, reflecting increased consumer
demand for products that support health and the immune system.
Confectionery and water reported a sales decrease due to their high
exposure to out-of-home channels, with some improvement in the third
quarter.
Divestitures decreased sales by 5.5%, largely related to the divestment
of Nestlé Skin Health and the U.S. ice cream business. Foreign
exchange reduced sales by 7.4%, reflecting the continued appreciation of
the Swiss franc versus most currencies. Total reported sales decreased
by 9.4% to CHF 61.9 billion.
Business impact of COVID-19
The effects of COVID-19 on organic growth continued to vary, in
particular by product category and sales channel.
-- Product categories: Demand for at-home consumption, trusted brands and
products with health benefits remained strong. Purina PetCare, dairy,
coffee at-home and Nestlé Health Science continued to report strong
growth. Confectionery and water posted sales decreases, reflecting their
high exposure to out-of-home channels and on-the-go consumption.
-- Sales channels: Retail sales accelerated materially, reflecting continued
elevated demand for at-home consumption. Growth in out-of-home channels
remained significantly negative, with sales declines moderating in the
third quarter. E-commerce sales grew by 47.6%, reaching 12.3% of total
Group sales. Coffee, Purina PetCare and Nutrition & Health Science were
the main growth contributors, with continued strong momentum in all other
categories.
Portfolio Management
The strategic reviews for parts of the Waters business in North America
and the Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China
are fully on track. Both reviews are expected to be completed in early
2021.
Nestlé Health Science continues to build its presence and
leadership in the field of nutritional science. In July, Nestlé
completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Vital Proteins,
America's leading collagen products brand. In September, Nestlé
closed the acquisition of IM HealthScience, which specializes in medical
foods and dietary supplements. On October 13, 2020, Nestlé
completed the acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical
company developing and commercializing treatments for potentially
life-threatening food allergies.
Zone Americas (AMS)
-- 5.1% organic growth: 4.7% RIG; 0.4% pricing.
-- North America maintained mid single-digit organic growth, with strong RIG
and negative pricing.
-- Latin America reached high single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG
and pricing.
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
9M-2020 9M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth
Zone CHF 25.0 CHF 27.6
AMS bn bn 4.7% 0.4% 5.1% - 5.7% - 8.9% - 9.5%
Organic growth was 5.1%, supported by robust RIG of 4.7%. Pricing
increased to 0.4%. Divestitures reduced sales by 5.7%, largely related
to the divestment of the U.S. ice cream business. Foreign exchange had a
negative impact of 8.9%, reflecting broad-based currency depreciations
against the Swiss franc, particularly in Latin America. Reported sales
in Zone AMS decreased by 9.5% to CHF 25.0 billion.
North America maintained a mid single-digit growth rate, with strong RIG
in most product categories. The largest growth contributor was Purina
PetCare, with sustained momentum in e-commerce and premium brands.
Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE, veterinary products and supplements all
grew at a double-digit rate. The beverages category posted double-digit
growth, with strong demand for Starbucks at-home products, Coffee mate
and Nescafé. Frozen food reported high single-digit growth,
supported by DiGiorno and Stouffer's. Lean Cuisine returned to positive
growth in the third quarter, supported by innovations and the successful
launch of Life Cuisine. Home-baking products, including Toll House and
Carnation, grew at a strong double-digit rate. Water reported a sales
decrease. Growth recovered to almost flat in the third quarter, led by
S.Pellegrino and Perrier. Nestlé Professional saw negative growth,
with some improvement in the third quarter.
Latin America reached high single-digit growth, with broad-based
contributions across geographies and most product categories. Brazil saw
double-digit growth. Most brands contributed strongly, particularly
Ninho, NAN and Nescafé. Chile continued to see high single-digit
growth, led by dairy and ice cream. Mexico reached mid single-digit
growth in the third quarter, supported by La Lechera and Nescafé.
By product category, the key growth platforms were dairy, Purina PetCare,
