Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -2

changing consumer behavior. The Group remains resilient given its

diversified portfolio of products and presence across the globe.

Portfolio Management

In January 2020, Nestlé completed the sale of its U.S. ice cream

business for USD 4 billion to Froneri, the successful global joint

venture with PAI Partners. The Group expects to close the sale of a 60%

stake in its Herta charcuterie (cold cuts and meat-based products)

business to Casa Tarradellas in the first half of 2020.

In January 2020, the Group announced an asset purchase agreement with

Allergan to acquire the gastrointestinal medication Zenpep. With this

move, Nestlé aims to expand its medical nutrition business and

complement its portfolio of therapeutic products. The purchase of Zenpep

is expected to be completed during the second quarter of this year.

In April 2020, Nestlé also announced and completed the acquisition

of Lily's Kitchen, a premium natural pet food business.

Strategic Developments

The Board of Directors has decided to explore strategic options,

including a potential sale, for its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice

porridge businesses in China. The intention is to ensure the long-term

growth and success of these Yinlu businesses, which had sales of CHF 700

million in 2019. Nestlé will retain its ready-to-drink Nescafé

coffee business, currently filled and distributed by Yinlu. Nescafé

is a strategic growth driver, and Nestlé will continue to invest

heavily in the brand in China.

The Board of Directors has also reaffirmed and emphasized the strategic

importance of the Chinese market for the Group. Nestlé currently

operates 31 factories, three R&D centers and four product innovation

centers in the Greater China Region. The Group has made significant

capital expenditure investments in the Region and continues to see

significant opportunities for further investments and sustainable

growth.

Zone Americas (AMS)

-- 7.4% organic growth: 7.9% RIG; -0.5% pricing.

-- North America saw high single-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and

negative pricing.

-- Latin America reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG

and pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth

Zone CHF 8.3 CHF 8.6

AMS bn bn 7.9% - 0.5% 7.4% - 4.0% - 6.1% - 2.7%

Organic growth increased to 7.4%, supported by higher RIG of 7.9%.

Pricing decreased by 0.5%, mainly reflecting timing of promotions in

North America. Acquisitions net of divestitures reduced sales by 4.0%,

largely related to the divestment of the U.S. ice cream business.

Foreign exchange had a negative impact of 6.1%. Reported sales in Zone

AMS decreased by 2.7% to CHF 8.3 billion.

North America grew at a high single-digit rate, supported by strong RIG

in most product categories. The largest growth contributor was Purina

PetCare, which saw sustained momentum in e-commerce and premium brands.

Purina Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and veterinary products grew at a

double-digit rate. Beverages, including Starbucks products, Nescafé

and Coffee mate, grew at a high single-digit rate. Frozen food posted

high single-digit growth, with positive contribution from all brands,

particularly DiGiorno, Stouffer's and Hot Pockets. Baking products,

including Toll House and Carnation, saw elevated consumer demand. Gerber

baby food reported mid single-digit growth, supported by its organic

range and healthy snacking. Water posted positive growth, based on

strong momentum for S.Pellegrino and a positive sales development for

regional brands outside of the out-of-home channel. Nestlé

Professional reported a sales decline, as out-of-home channels closed or

cut back services in March.

Latin America saw mid single-digit growth, supported by most geographies

and product categories. Sales in Brazil grew at a high single-digit rate,

with significant growth in infant nutrition, ambient dairy and coffee.

Mexico saw mid single-digit growth, based on increased sales for

Nescafé and Coffee mate. Chile posted high single-digit growth.

Latin America recorded double-digit growth for Purina PetCare and

culinary products. KitKat continued to grow, partially offsetting a

sales decline in other confectionery products.

Zone Europe, Middle-East and North Africa (EMENA)

-- 7.1% organic growth: 8.2% RIG; -1.1% pricing.

-- Western Europe saw mid single-digit organic growth. Strong RIG was

partially offset by negative pricing.

-- Central and Eastern Europe had high single-digit organic growth, with

strong RIG. Pricing was negative.

-- Middle East and North Africa posted high single-digit organic growth,

based on strong RIG and slightly positive pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth

Zone CHF 5.3 CHF 5.3

EMENA bn bn 8.2% - 1.1% 7.1% - 0.5% - 6.2% 0.4%

Organic growth was 7.1%, with increased RIG of 8.2%. Pricing decreased

by 1.1%, as deflationary trends continued to affect the food and retail

sectors across most European markets. Acquisitions net of divestitures

reduced sales by 0.5%. Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by

6.2%. Reported sales in Zone EMENA increased by 0.4% to CHF 5.3 billion.

Zone EMENA reported high single-digit organic growth, with broad-based

market share gains across most product categories and geographies.

Germany, Russia, Israel and Spain saw particularly strong growth.

Prepared dishes and cooking aids, coffee, Purina PetCare and infant

nutrition reported double-digit growth. Culinary products saw elevated

consumer demand across all segments, particularly Maggi and Garden

Gourmet vegetarian and plant-based food products. Coffee posted

increased growth, supported by Starbucks products and Nescafé.

Purina PetCare reported continued strong momentum, led by Felix, Purina

ONE and Tails.com. Infant nutrition saw increased consumer demand across

most geographies, particularly for products with Human Milk

Oligosaccharides (HMOs). Water posted negative growth, impacted by sales

declines in the out-of-home channel. Nestlé Professional recorded a

double-digit decline in sales.

Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA)

-- -4.6% organic growth: -4.6% RIG; 0.0% pricing.

-- China posted a double-digit decline in organic growth, mainly due to

negative RIG. Pricing was negative.

-- South-East Asia maintained mid single-digit organic growth, led by RIG.

Pricing was slightly positive.

-- South Asia reported high single-digit organic growth, with solid RIG.

-- Sub-Saharan Africa saw double-digit organic growth, based on strong RIG.

-- Japan and Oceania had low single-digit organic growth. Solid RIG was

partially offset by negative pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth

Zone CHF 5.0 CHF 5.5

AOA bn bn - 4.6% 0.0% - 4.6% 0.0% - 5.1% - 9.7%

Organic growth was -4.6%, with RIG of -4.6%. Pricing was flat.

Acquisitions net of divestitures had no impact on sales. Foreign

exchange reduced sales by 5.1%. Reported sales in Zone AOA decreased by

9.7% to CHF 5.0 billion.

Zone AOA reported negative organic growth, mainly due to a sales decline

in China. Other sub-regions saw mid single-digit growth.

China posted double-digit negative growth, due to a significant sales

decline for the out-of-home channel and the timing of Chinese New Year.

Examples include Nestlé Professional, Yinlu peanut milk and canned

rice porridge, Hsu Fu Chi confectionery, ready-to-drink products and ice

cream. Wyeth infant formula sales decreased, particularly the S-26

range. Infant cereals and Purina PetCare posted double-digit growth.

E-commerce sales saw double-digit growth, supported by Nescafé and

Starbucks products.

South-East Asia posted solid growth, supported by strong momentum in

Indonesia and improved growth in the Philippines and Thailand. Bear

Brand and Maggi grew at a double-digit rate. South Asia recorded high

single-digit growth. India continued to perform well, with continued

momentum for NAN, Maggi and KitKat. Pakistan returned to positive growth,

based on improved sales development for ambient dairy. Sub-Saharan

Africa accelerated to a double-digit growth rate, supported by Nido,

Milo and coffee. Japan and Oceania saw low single-digit growth. Oceania

posted strong growth across all product categories, particularly Purina

PetCare, confectionery and Nescafé. Japan saw a decline in sales,

with KitKat impacted by a reduced number of inbound tourists.

By product category, Purina PetCare, Milo and Maggi delivered positive

growth. Within coffee, Starbucks products continued to see strong

consumer demand. Outside of China, infant nutrition saw good sales

momentum. Nestlé Professional recorded a double-digit decline in

sales.

Other Businesses

-- 8.5% organic growth: 8.0% RIG; 0.5% pricing.

-- Nespresso reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and

pricing.

-- Nestlé Health Science saw double-digit organic growth, entirely

driven by RIG.

Sales Sales Organic Foreign Reported

3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth Net M&A ex-change growth

Other CHF 2.2 CHF 2.8

Businesses bn bn 8.0% 0.5% 8.5% - 25.4% - 5.5% - 22.4%

