finanzen.net
+++ Damit Sie immer gut aufgestellt sind - jetzt über nachhaltige Geldanlagen informieren! +++
24.04.2020 07:17

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -2-

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

changing consumer behavior. The Group remains resilient given its

diversified portfolio of products and presence across the globe.

Portfolio Management

In January 2020, Nestlé completed the sale of its U.S. ice cream

business for USD 4 billion to Froneri, the successful global joint

venture with PAI Partners. The Group expects to close the sale of a 60%

stake in its Herta charcuterie (cold cuts and meat-based products)

business to Casa Tarradellas in the first half of 2020.

In January 2020, the Group announced an asset purchase agreement with

Allergan to acquire the gastrointestinal medication Zenpep. With this

move, Nestlé aims to expand its medical nutrition business and

complement its portfolio of therapeutic products. The purchase of Zenpep

is expected to be completed during the second quarter of this year.

In April 2020, Nestlé also announced and completed the acquisition

of Lily's Kitchen, a premium natural pet food business.

Strategic Developments

The Board of Directors has decided to explore strategic options,

including a potential sale, for its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice

porridge businesses in China. The intention is to ensure the long-term

growth and success of these Yinlu businesses, which had sales of CHF 700

million in 2019. Nestlé will retain its ready-to-drink Nescafé

coffee business, currently filled and distributed by Yinlu. Nescafé

is a strategic growth driver, and Nestlé will continue to invest

heavily in the brand in China.

The Board of Directors has also reaffirmed and emphasized the strategic

importance of the Chinese market for the Group. Nestlé currently

operates 31 factories, three R&D centers and four product innovation

centers in the Greater China Region. The Group has made significant

capital expenditure investments in the Region and continues to see

significant opportunities for further investments and sustainable

growth.

Zone Americas (AMS)

-- 7.4% organic growth: 7.9% RIG; -0.5% pricing.

-- North America saw high single-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and

negative pricing.

-- Latin America reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG

and pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth

Zone CHF 8.3 CHF 8.6

AMS bn bn 7.9% - 0.5% 7.4% - 4.0% - 6.1% - 2.7%

Organic growth increased to 7.4%, supported by higher RIG of 7.9%.

Pricing decreased by 0.5%, mainly reflecting timing of promotions in

North America. Acquisitions net of divestitures reduced sales by 4.0%,

largely related to the divestment of the U.S. ice cream business.

Foreign exchange had a negative impact of 6.1%. Reported sales in Zone

AMS decreased by 2.7% to CHF 8.3 billion.

North America grew at a high single-digit rate, supported by strong RIG

in most product categories. The largest growth contributor was Purina

PetCare, which saw sustained momentum in e-commerce and premium brands.

Purina Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and veterinary products grew at a

double-digit rate. Beverages, including Starbucks products, Nescafé

and Coffee mate, grew at a high single-digit rate. Frozen food posted

high single-digit growth, with positive contribution from all brands,

particularly DiGiorno, Stouffer's and Hot Pockets. Baking products,

including Toll House and Carnation, saw elevated consumer demand. Gerber

baby food reported mid single-digit growth, supported by its organic

range and healthy snacking. Water posted positive growth, based on

strong momentum for S.Pellegrino and a positive sales development for

regional brands outside of the out-of-home channel. Nestlé

Professional reported a sales decline, as out-of-home channels closed or

cut back services in March.

Latin America saw mid single-digit growth, supported by most geographies

and product categories. Sales in Brazil grew at a high single-digit rate,

with significant growth in infant nutrition, ambient dairy and coffee.

Mexico saw mid single-digit growth, based on increased sales for

Nescafé and Coffee mate. Chile posted high single-digit growth.

Latin America recorded double-digit growth for Purina PetCare and

culinary products. KitKat continued to grow, partially offsetting a

sales decline in other confectionery products.

Zone Europe, Middle-East and North Africa (EMENA)

-- 7.1% organic growth: 8.2% RIG; -1.1% pricing.

-- Western Europe saw mid single-digit organic growth. Strong RIG was

partially offset by negative pricing.

-- Central and Eastern Europe had high single-digit organic growth, with

strong RIG. Pricing was negative.

-- Middle East and North Africa posted high single-digit organic growth,

based on strong RIG and slightly positive pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth

Zone CHF 5.3 CHF 5.3

EMENA bn bn 8.2% - 1.1% 7.1% - 0.5% - 6.2% 0.4%

Organic growth was 7.1%, with increased RIG of 8.2%. Pricing decreased

by 1.1%, as deflationary trends continued to affect the food and retail

sectors across most European markets. Acquisitions net of divestitures

reduced sales by 0.5%. Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by

6.2%. Reported sales in Zone EMENA increased by 0.4% to CHF 5.3 billion.

Zone EMENA reported high single-digit organic growth, with broad-based

market share gains across most product categories and geographies.

Germany, Russia, Israel and Spain saw particularly strong growth.

Prepared dishes and cooking aids, coffee, Purina PetCare and infant

nutrition reported double-digit growth. Culinary products saw elevated

consumer demand across all segments, particularly Maggi and Garden

Gourmet vegetarian and plant-based food products. Coffee posted

increased growth, supported by Starbucks products and Nescafé.

Purina PetCare reported continued strong momentum, led by Felix, Purina

ONE and Tails.com. Infant nutrition saw increased consumer demand across

most geographies, particularly for products with Human Milk

Oligosaccharides (HMOs). Water posted negative growth, impacted by sales

declines in the out-of-home channel. Nestlé Professional recorded a

double-digit decline in sales.

Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA)

-- -4.6% organic growth: -4.6% RIG; 0.0% pricing.

-- China posted a double-digit decline in organic growth, mainly due to

negative RIG. Pricing was negative.

-- South-East Asia maintained mid single-digit organic growth, led by RIG.

Pricing was slightly positive.

-- South Asia reported high single-digit organic growth, with solid RIG.

-- Sub-Saharan Africa saw double-digit organic growth, based on strong RIG.

-- Japan and Oceania had low single-digit organic growth. Solid RIG was

partially offset by negative pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth M&A ex-change growth

Zone CHF 5.0 CHF 5.5

AOA bn bn - 4.6% 0.0% - 4.6% 0.0% - 5.1% - 9.7%

Organic growth was -4.6%, with RIG of -4.6%. Pricing was flat.

Acquisitions net of divestitures had no impact on sales. Foreign

exchange reduced sales by 5.1%. Reported sales in Zone AOA decreased by

9.7% to CHF 5.0 billion.

Zone AOA reported negative organic growth, mainly due to a sales decline

in China. Other sub-regions saw mid single-digit growth.

China posted double-digit negative growth, due to a significant sales

decline for the out-of-home channel and the timing of Chinese New Year.

Examples include Nestlé Professional, Yinlu peanut milk and canned

rice porridge, Hsu Fu Chi confectionery, ready-to-drink products and ice

cream. Wyeth infant formula sales decreased, particularly the S-26

range. Infant cereals and Purina PetCare posted double-digit growth.

E-commerce sales saw double-digit growth, supported by Nescafé and

Starbucks products.

South-East Asia posted solid growth, supported by strong momentum in

Indonesia and improved growth in the Philippines and Thailand. Bear

Brand and Maggi grew at a double-digit rate. South Asia recorded high

single-digit growth. India continued to perform well, with continued

momentum for NAN, Maggi and KitKat. Pakistan returned to positive growth,

based on improved sales development for ambient dairy. Sub-Saharan

Africa accelerated to a double-digit growth rate, supported by Nido,

Milo and coffee. Japan and Oceania saw low single-digit growth. Oceania

posted strong growth across all product categories, particularly Purina

PetCare, confectionery and Nescafé. Japan saw a decline in sales,

with KitKat impacted by a reduced number of inbound tourists.

By product category, Purina PetCare, Milo and Maggi delivered positive

growth. Within coffee, Starbucks products continued to see strong

consumer demand. Outside of China, infant nutrition saw good sales

momentum. Nestlé Professional recorded a double-digit decline in

sales.

Other Businesses

-- 8.5% organic growth: 8.0% RIG; 0.5% pricing.

-- Nespresso reported mid single-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and

pricing.

-- Nestlé Health Science saw double-digit organic growth, entirely

driven by RIG.

Sales Sales Organic Foreign Reported

3M-2020 3M-2019 RIG Pricing growth Net M&A ex-change growth

Other CHF 2.2 CHF 2.8

Businesses bn bn 8.0% 0.5% 8.5% - 25.4% - 5.5% - 22.4%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2020 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.04.20
Nestlé schluckt britische Edel-Tierfutter-Marke (Reuters)
01.04.20
Noch mehr Hunde- und Katzennahrung: Nestlé kauft Lily's Kitchen (Handelszeitung)
25.03.20
Nestlé: Mit Impuls (finanzen.net)
24.03.20
Mehr als im Vorjahr: So viel hat der Nestlé-Chef verdient (Blick)
24.03.20
Nestlé-CEO hat 2019 fast 10 Millionen Franken verdient (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
24.03.20
Nestlé-Chef Mark Schneider verdiente rund zehn Millionen Franken (Handelszeitung)
24.03.20
Nestlé-Chef Mark Schneider verdient rund zehn Millionen Franken (Handelszeitung)
24.03.20
Nestlé-Chef Mark Schneider verdient fast zehn Millionen Franken (Handelszeitung)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nestlé News
RSS Feed
Nestlé zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.04.2020Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2020Nestlé HoldHSBC
15.04.2020Nestlé NeutralCredit Suisse Group
14.04.2020Nestlé addBaader Bank
23.04.2020Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.04.2020Nestlé addBaader Bank
09.04.2020Nestlé overweightMorgan Stanley
06.04.2020Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.2020Nestlé buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.04.2020Nestlé HoldHSBC
15.04.2020Nestlé NeutralCredit Suisse Group
08.04.2020Nestlé HoldHSBC
18.03.2020Nestlé HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
10.03.2020Nestlé NeutralCredit Suisse Group
20.04.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.03.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
18.02.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
18.02.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15.01.2020Nestlé UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nestlé SA (Nestle) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nestlé News

23.03.20Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm"
25.03.20Nestlé: Mit Impuls
01.04.20Nestlé schluckt britische Edel-Tierfutter-Marke
23.03.20Nestlé-Chef: «Bitte machen Sie sich auf den Sturm gefasst»
24.03.20Nestle bestätigt Termin für Hauptversammlung am 23. April
24.03.20Mehr als im Vorjahr: So viel hat der Nestlé-Chef verdient
01.04.20Noch mehr Hunde- und Katzennahrung: Nestlé kauft Lily's Kitchen
23.03.20Nestlé: «Bitte machen Sie sich auf den Sturm gefasst»
24.03.20Nestlé-CEO hat 2019 fast 10 Millionen Franken verdient
24.03.20Nestlé-Chef Mark Schneider verdiente rund zehn Millionen Franken
Weitere Nestlé News
Werbung

Inside

DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen auf Ihr Smartphone!
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Was tun mit dem Rohöl? - Sendung verpasst?
Ermitteln Sie Ihren Anlegertyp
Financial Fact: Nicht auf Aktien setzen, die von einer schnellen internationalen Konjunkturerholung abhängig sind
Netflix will eine Milliarde investieren
Vontobel: Microsoft profitiert von Home-Office
Exporo: Blockchain in der Immobilienwirtschaft - Ein Überblick
Infineon  Noch in Bärenmarktrally
Impfstoff-Hoffnung BioNTech glänzt auch am Börsenparkett
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nestlé-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nestlé Peer Group News

23.04.20Global Advocacy and Communications Effort Launched to Drive Action Against COVID-19 and Stop Future Pandemics
23.04.20Why Coca-Cola Is Cutting Ad Spending
23.04.20MÄRKTE EUROPA/Öl und EU-Gipfelhoffnungen stützen Börsen
23.04.20Unilever zieht Prognose zurück - Aktien im Minus
23.04.20Daily Dividend Report: Kinder Morgan. Lockheed Martin. Coca-Cola. Humana. Alliance Data Systems
23.04.20Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: AT&amp;T. Kimberly-Clark. Coca-Cola and Proctor &amp; Gamble
23.04.20MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen drehen leicht ins Plus
23.04.20Why Coca-Cola Was Down
23.04.20MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen erholen sich vor EU-Gipfel
23.04.20Coca-Cola Israel puts 600 employees on unpaid leave

News von

Corona stellt die Strategie der Staatsfonds völlig auf den Kopf
Die Unabhängigkeit von Zentralbanken wird untergraben
Neuer Wohnungsgigant in Deutschland? Vonovias Antwort lässt tief blicken
So bekämpfen Sie den Wucher bei der zweiten Miete
Versichert gegen die Pandemie  und dann wird nicht gezahlt

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen schwächer -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- EU-Gipfel billigt Hilfspaket -- S&P senkt Commerzbank-Rating & Ausblick für Deutsche Bank -- Gilead Sciences im Fokus

Uniper bestätigt nach starkem Auftakt Jahresprognose. Boeing wird 787-Produktion halbieren und Stellen abbauen. Berlusconi-Holding Mediaset stockt bei ProSiebenSat.1 auf. Saint-Gobain kassiert Gewinnprognose wegen Corona.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:20 Uhr
Asiens Börsen schwächer -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- EU-Gipfel billigt Hilfspaket -- S&P senkt Commerzbank-Rating & Ausblick für Deutsche Bank -- Gilead Sciences im Fokus
Private Finanzen
07:05 Uhr
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Mai
Ausland
07:19 Uhr
Intel erhöht Gewinn - zieht Ausblick aber auch zurück
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11