Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -3

on the establishment of vaccination sites, the transport of vaccines,
information campaigns and promotion of the vaccination of high-risk
groups.
Together with other partnerships, Nestlé has committed CHF 10
million to equitable vaccination efforts to date. Nestlé recently
announced a contribution to support COVAX
to rapidly scale up the international delivery of vaccines to low-income
countries. We are also working directly with government authorities in
some countries to provide donations and support for local vaccination
programs.
The support for equitable access to vaccines is just the latest phase in
Nestlé's response to the COVID-19 crisis. We will continue to
engage in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences,
protecting people, maintaining global food supply and giving a helping
hand in our local communities.
Outlook
Full-year 2021 outlook confirmed: continued increase in organic sales
growth towards a mid single-digit rate. Underlying trading operating
profit margin with continued moderate improvement. Underlying earnings
per share in constant currency and capital efficiency expected to
increase.
Annex
Three-month sales overview by operating segment
Nestlé
Total Zone Zone Zone Health Other
Group AMS EMENA AOA Nespresso Science Businesses
Sales
3M-2021
(CHF m) 21 089 8 244 5 203 5 094 1 571 930 47
Sales
3M-2020
(CHF
m)* 20 812 8 347 5 313 4 974 1 359 765 54
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) 6.4% 4.8% 3.8% 8.8% 16.3% 9.4% - 11.1%
Pricing 1.2% 2.4% 0.6% 0.3% 0.8% 0.1% 0.3%
Organic
growth 7.7% 7.2% 4.4% 9.1% 17.1% 9.5% - 10.8%
Net M&A - 1.0% 0.3% - 3.7% - 3.4% - 0.1% 17.3% 0.0%
Foreign
exchange - 5.3% - 8.6% - 2.8% - 3.4% - 1.4% - 5.2% - 2.3%
Reported
sales
growth 1.3% - 1.2% - 2.1% 2.3% 15.6% 21.6% - 13.2%
Three-month sales overview by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare
Sales
3M-2021
(CHF m) 21 089 5 771 1 389 2 598 2 995 3 016 1 700 3 620
Sales
3M-2020
(CHF m) 20 812 5 440 1 586 2 642 3 058 2 952 1 632 3 502
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) 6.4% 9.3% - 8.1% 11.6% - 1.1% 9.9% 9.1% 7.7%
Pricing 1.2% 0.6% 2.5% 4.1% 0.7% 0.3% 1.2% 1.0%
Organic
growth 7.7% 9.9% - 5.6% 15.7% - 0.5% 10.2% 10.3% 8.7%
* 2020 figures restated following the disclosure of Nestlé Health
Science and Nespresso as standalone segments from 2021 onwards
(previously combined and presented in Other Businesses).
