Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -3

22.04.2021 07:14

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month

on the establishment of vaccination sites, the transport of vaccines,

information campaigns and promotion of the vaccination of high-risk

groups.

Together with other partnerships, Nestlé has committed CHF 10

million to equitable vaccination efforts to date. Nestlé recently

announced a contribution to support COVAX

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eun3tdekoEeqzrX5sFYBt7GtK0KQSFCeH_C6YmLF0-1wNFlh8mztLowy-TG0HfqLExpRThwH8dM0QA1DxUeRadBe0jNoV12my5WK75KYVFzTp2gOk6oHMNsVHTOyV4m-EvAn1pRsEAFC0ujvnvosoybGLtPzDfteDanXjF7ZcOO2B4NsLm5JPipmv7JT1pJy

to rapidly scale up the international delivery of vaccines to low-income

countries. We are also working directly with government authorities in

some countries to provide donations and support for local vaccination

programs.

The support for equitable access to vaccines is just the latest phase in

Nestlé's response to the COVID-19 crisis. We will continue to

engage in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences,

protecting people, maintaining global food supply and giving a helping

hand in our local communities.

Read more

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=x8OpUYOKohWbzB628yOz1m4PMDAXwd2UxmdKxDZPgBnaWZ-9_raVyKtimc8YCGwK2B6rZrkOKnevPW1tx-RdCIH4TxrmhieqF2BtLKM7Ric_k4m5SM5pYWwQdq66cudjPB_RkLaHAX0ULphj9uPyHun7JQA5e4Sk9uVwergcIvs=

Outlook

Full-year 2021 outlook confirmed: continued increase in organic sales

growth towards a mid single-digit rate. Underlying trading operating

profit margin with continued moderate improvement. Underlying earnings

per share in constant currency and capital efficiency expected to

increase.

Annex

Three-month sales overview by operating segment

Nestlé

Total Zone Zone Zone Health Other

Group AMS EMENA AOA Nespresso Science Businesses

Sales

3M-2021

(CHF m) 21 089 8 244 5 203 5 094 1 571 930 47

Sales

3M-2020

(CHF

m)* 20 812 8 347 5 313 4 974 1 359 765 54

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 6.4% 4.8% 3.8% 8.8% 16.3% 9.4% - 11.1%

Pricing 1.2% 2.4% 0.6% 0.3% 0.8% 0.1% 0.3%

Organic

growth 7.7% 7.2% 4.4% 9.1% 17.1% 9.5% - 10.8%

Net M&A - 1.0% 0.3% - 3.7% - 3.4% - 0.1% 17.3% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange - 5.3% - 8.6% - 2.8% - 3.4% - 1.4% - 5.2% - 2.3%

Reported

sales

growth 1.3% - 1.2% - 2.1% 2.3% 15.6% 21.6% - 13.2%

Three-month sales overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare

Sales

3M-2021

(CHF m) 21 089 5 771 1 389 2 598 2 995 3 016 1 700 3 620

Sales

3M-2020

(CHF m) 20 812 5 440 1 586 2 642 3 058 2 952 1 632 3 502

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 6.4% 9.3% - 8.1% 11.6% - 1.1% 9.9% 9.1% 7.7%

Pricing 1.2% 0.6% 2.5% 4.1% 0.7% 0.3% 1.2% 1.0%

Organic

growth 7.7% 9.9% - 5.6% 15.7% - 0.5% 10.2% 10.3% 8.7%

* 2020 figures restated following the disclosure of Nestlé Health

Science and Nespresso as standalone segments from 2021 onwards

(previously combined and presented in Other Businesses).

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=W9N35iT0KVEarkIIegpNP-aj73cvkOIkmLcxn1OdAKuo0vDlVHTRi3AKucIqhFYPc3hwQBuIDL7nAQsSLbwIFlg0XzyZrtPDHyK7Y-_P5r2kxeD2kTmwMM7M4UmOlnJh

Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QbWefACpp2TUxFNcuQd1xVdPwEogYJ5TYvnV6sEY-xH6lwvqB4JzBR0SvvqDVnG0sXfcSrdDR4uQI2gXWBjyzw==

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Starker Franken belastet
Nestlé startet zu Jahresbeginn durch
Gute Geschäfte etwa mit Kaffee und Milchprodukten haben den Lebensmittelkonzern Nestlé zum Jahresauftakt ein kräftiges Umsatzwachstum beschert.
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
08:00 Uhr
Erwartungen der Analysten übertroffen: Nestlé startet stark ins 2021 (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
07:43 Uhr
Nestle wächst zum Jahresauftakt organisch um 7,7 Prozent (Dow Jones)
07:39 Uhr
Nestle startet zu Jahresbeginn durch - Starker Franken belastet aber (Börse Online)
07:37 Uhr
Kaffee und Milchprodukte gefragt - Nestle wächst kräftig (Reuters)
16.04.21
Nestlé bringt erstes veganes KitKat auf den Markt (finanzen.net)
15.04.21
Nestlé will Dividende weiter anheben - Nestlé-Aktie fester (Reuters)
15.04.21
Streit um Verpackungen: Greenpeace kritisiert Nestlé wegen Plastikflut (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
14.04.21
Nespresso Recycling-Kapseln bis 2022 geplant (finanzen.net)

06.04.21Nestlé-CEO: Deutlichste Desinvestitionen liegen hinter uns - Aktie freundlich
01.04.21Milliarden-Deal: Nestlé schließt Verkauf des Nordamerika-Wassergeschäfts ab - Aktie in Grün
15.04.21Nestlé will Dividende weiter anheben - Nestlé-Aktie fester
31.03.21März 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Nestlé-Aktie
16.04.21Nestlé bringt erstes veganes KitKat auf den Markt
14.04.21Nespresso Recycling-Kapseln bis 2022 geplant
14.04.21Fleischersatz: Nestlé. Unilever. Cargill kapern Geschäft mit vegetarischem Fleisch
15.04.21 Streit um Verpackungen: Greenpeace kritisiert Nestlé wegen Plastikflut
25.03.21Nanoveu goes global with Nestlé deal
15.04.21Nestle SA : Nestl� releases the results from its AGM
Weitere Nestlé News
