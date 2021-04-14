Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -3

on the establishment of vaccination sites, the transport of vaccines,

information campaigns and promotion of the vaccination of high-risk

groups.

Together with other partnerships, Nestlé has committed CHF 10

million to equitable vaccination efforts to date. Nestlé recently

announced a contribution to support COVAX

to rapidly scale up the international delivery of vaccines to low-income

countries. We are also working directly with government authorities in

some countries to provide donations and support for local vaccination

programs.

The support for equitable access to vaccines is just the latest phase in

Nestlé's response to the COVID-19 crisis. We will continue to

engage in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences,

protecting people, maintaining global food supply and giving a helping

hand in our local communities.

Outlook

Full-year 2021 outlook confirmed: continued increase in organic sales

growth towards a mid single-digit rate. Underlying trading operating

profit margin with continued moderate improvement. Underlying earnings

per share in constant currency and capital efficiency expected to

increase.

Annex

Three-month sales overview by operating segment

Nestlé

Total Zone Zone Zone Health Other

Group AMS EMENA AOA Nespresso Science Businesses

Sales

3M-2021

(CHF m) 21 089 8 244 5 203 5 094 1 571 930 47

Sales

3M-2020

(CHF

m)* 20 812 8 347 5 313 4 974 1 359 765 54

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 6.4% 4.8% 3.8% 8.8% 16.3% 9.4% - 11.1%

Pricing 1.2% 2.4% 0.6% 0.3% 0.8% 0.1% 0.3%

Organic

growth 7.7% 7.2% 4.4% 9.1% 17.1% 9.5% - 10.8%

Net M&A - 1.0% 0.3% - 3.7% - 3.4% - 0.1% 17.3% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange - 5.3% - 8.6% - 2.8% - 3.4% - 1.4% - 5.2% - 2.3%

Reported

sales

growth 1.3% - 1.2% - 2.1% 2.3% 15.6% 21.6% - 13.2%

Three-month sales overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare

Sales

3M-2021

(CHF m) 21 089 5 771 1 389 2 598 2 995 3 016 1 700 3 620

Sales

3M-2020

(CHF m) 20 812 5 440 1 586 2 642 3 058 2 952 1 632 3 502

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 6.4% 9.3% - 8.1% 11.6% - 1.1% 9.9% 9.1% 7.7%

Pricing 1.2% 0.6% 2.5% 4.1% 0.7% 0.3% 1.2% 1.0%

Organic

growth 7.7% 9.9% - 5.6% 15.7% - 0.5% 10.2% 10.3% 8.7%

* 2020 figures restated following the disclosure of Nestlé Health

Science and Nespresso as standalone segments from 2021 onwards

(previously combined and presented in Other Businesses).

