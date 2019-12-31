Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -3

Organic growth of 8.5% was supported by RIG of 8.0% and pricing of 0.5%.
Acquisitions net of divestitures reduced sales by 25.4%, due to the
divestment of Nestlé Skin Health. Foreign exchange had a negative
impact of 5.5%. Reported sales in Other Businesses decreased by 22.4% to
CHF 2.2 billion.
Nespresso saw mid single-digit organic growth. The Americas and AOA grew
at a double-digit rate, with continued market share gains in the United
States and Canada. Sales in Europe decreased, reflecting boutique
closures and significantly reduced demand in the out-of-home channel,
particularly in the latter part of the quarter.
Nestlé Health Science accelerated to a double-digit growth rate,
supported by strong momentum for consumer and medical nutrition
products. Garden of Life and Pure Encapsulations saw increased growth,
based on high demand for quality supplements that support overall health
and the immune system.
Our business as a force for good during COVID-19: Coming together
globally, working locally
Companies around the world are called upon to support the fight against
the spread of the virus, to provide urgently needed goods and to
safeguard livelihoods. We are joining all our stakeholders to provide a
helping hand to the communities around us and to the most vulnerable
around the globe.
Our people are fully committed and are working hard to ensure that
supply is maintained. As employees rise to these new challenges, we are
providing extra support to ensure their health, safety and wellbeing.
This includes guaranteeing 12 weeks of regular wages for all hourly and
salaried staff affected by temporary stoppages.
Since the very beginning of this crisis, we have led local relief
efforts all over the globe. We have provided support to charities,
medical institutions and other frontline organizations fighting this
pandemic. In addition to local efforts, we are increasing our support to
partners to support emergency relief and vulnerable populations. The
following are just two of many examples of how our businesses and people
are supporting the communities in which they operate.
Partnering with IFRC to help strengthen its emergency response. Building
on a long-standing global partnership, we announced in March that we
were joining forces with the International Federation of Red Cross and
Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide urgent help for emergency
services and caregivers. We will exceed our initial contribution of CHF
10 million and have already identified projects in almost 40 countries
for immediate support on the ground. We will continue to match donations
to the IFRC made by our employees.
Partnering with physicians treating COVID-19 patients. Providing
nutrition to patients who are critically ill with COVID-19 is an
additional challenge for health care professionals. COVID-19 patients in
intensive care often experience acute respiratory failure and need to be
tube fed with high-protein and high-energy nutrition. Our Nestlé
Health Science team has long-standing expertise in supporting patients
with specially developed medical nutrition products. Our experts have
been working with physicians to create a simplified algorithm and
feeding protocol based on updated international guidelines. This
approach, which does not require Nestlé products, is being shared
with healthcare providers around the world to help improve patient
outcomes and reduce the strain on the healthcare system. In addition,
Nestlé Health Science has donated medical nutrition products to
support patient recovery and help medical staff keep up their strength
in many markets including China and Italy.
Outlook
As it is still too early to assess the full impact of COVID-19, we
maintain our original full-year 2020 guidance for the time being. We
expect continued improvement in organic sales growth and underlying
trading operating profit margin. Underlying earnings per share in
constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.
Annex
Three-month sales overview by operating segment
Other
Total Group Zone AMS Zone EMENA Zone AOA Businesses
Sales 3M-2020
(CHF m) 20 812 8 347 5 313 4 974 2 178
Sales 3M-2019
(CHF m) * 22 183 8 574 5 290 5 511 2 808
RIG 4.7% 7.9% 8.2% - 4.6% 8.0%
Pricing - 0.4% - 0.5% - 1.1% 0.0% 0.5%
Organic growth 4.3% 7.4% 7.1% - 4.6% 8.5%
Net M&A - 4.7% - 4.0% - 0.5% 0.0% - 25.4%
Foreign
ex-change - 5.8% - 6.1% - 6.2% - 5.1% - 5.5%
Reported sales
growth - 6.2% - 2.7% 0.4% - 9.7% - 22.4%
* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the
Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones,
effective January 1, 2020.
Three-month sales overview by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confection-ery Petcare
Sales
3M-2020
(CHF
m) 20 812 5 440 1 586 2 642 3 058 2 952 1 632 3 502
Sales
3M-2019
(CHF
m) 22 183 5 538 1 679 3 124 3 833 2 928 1 858 3 223
RIG 4.7% 3.8% 1.9% 2.0% 2.8% 7.9% - 2.3% 13.3%
Pricing - 0.4% 0.1% - 3.3% 0.1% 0.1% - 0.8% - 1.9% 0.6%
Organic
growth 4.3% 3.9% - 1.4% 2.1% 2.9% 7.1% - 4.2% 13.9%
