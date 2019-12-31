Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2020, provides COVID-19 update

This press release is also available in Français (pdf)
Vevey, April 24, 2020
Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2020, provides COVID-19 update
The COVID-19 crisis is having an extraordinary and far-reaching impact
on all our lives. Since the earliest stages of the pandemic, we have
been working closely with local authorities and business partners to
respond to the challenge. We have three key priorities: safeguarding the
health and wellbeing of our people, ensuring business continuity to meet
consumer needs and supporting communities all over the world with local
relief efforts.
In these difficult times, many of our business partners are facing
serious challenges, which create enormous uncertainty for their
employees and families. We will continue to be a dependable business
partner and make every possible effort to adapt to the evolving
situation.
For our out-of-home and food service customers, who have been severely
affected, we are offering prompt and pragmatic assistance to weather the
crisis and help them restart their businesses. For example, under our
"Always open for You" initiative, we are extending payment terms,
suspending rental fees for coffee machines and offering free products.
The total value of this initiative is expected to be around CHF 500
million.
Another example is our dairy supply chain. We are directly working with
more than 200 000 dairy farmers globally. Dairy is highly perishable,
and many farmers are now facing significant demand disruptions. We are
fully meeting our commitments to buy agreed volumes in order to help
sustain their livelihoods.
Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have engaged in numerous
projects around the world as a reliable employer and business partner as
well as a trusted neighbor and citizen in the 187 countries where we
operate. Our commitment is certain and unwavering.
During the first quarter, our company remained resilient:
-- Organic growth reached 4.3%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 4.7% and
pricing of -0.4%. Growth was supported by strong momentum in the Americas
and Zone EMENA. Zone AOA saw a sharp sales decline.
-- Total reported sales decreased by 6.2% to CHF 20.8 billion (3M-2019: CHF
22.2 billion). Acquisitions net of divestitures reduced sales by 4.7%,
foreign exchange reduced sales by 5.8%.
-- Portfolio management is on track. The divestment of the U.S. ice cream
business for USD 4 billion to Froneri was completed on January 31, 2020.
The sale of a 60% stake in the Herta charcuterie (cold cuts and
meat-based products) business to Casa Tarradellas is expected to close in
the first half of 2020.
-- Nestlé has decided to explore strategic options, including a
potential sale, for its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge
businesses in China. Nestlé will retain and develop its existing
Nescafé ready-to-drink coffee business.
-- As it is still too early to assess the full impact of COVID-19, we
maintain our original full-year 2020 guidance for the time being. We
expect continued improvement in organic sales growth and underlying
trading operating profit margin. Underlying earnings per share in
constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.
Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, commented: "The COVID-19 crisis
continues to impact all our lives in powerful and sometimes tragic ways.
Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected and we extend our
deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones.
Nestlé has a special responsibility at this time. Our food and
beverage products help keep people healthy, provide comfort and support
recovery.
Our people, in particular our frontline workers, have shown
extraordinary commitment in keeping our business running and meeting
consumer needs. We will continue to work hard to provide food and
beverages to people across the world, every day.
Our company remained resilient in the first quarter, reflecting our
diversified product portfolio and our strong local presence in 187
countries. However, this crisis is far from over and we will face many
uncertainties in the coming quarters. We will continue to adapt quickly
to changing consumer needs and to challenges in our global supply
chains. As a reliable employer and business partner we are meeting our
commitments. As a good citizen and trusted neighbor, we continue to
offer our help, in particular to the most vulnerable in society. Over
the last 154 years, Nestlé has successfully overcome many
challenges. We are confident that - together with all those who are
fighting against the pandemic and its consequences - we will also
overcome this one."
Other
Total Group Zone AMS Zone EMENA Zone AOA Businesses
Sales 3M-2020
(CHF m) 20 812 8 347 5 313 4 974 2 178
Sales 3M-2019
(CHF m)* 22 183 8 574 5 290 5 511 2 808
RIG 4.7% 7.9% 8.2% -4.6% 8.0%
Pricing - 0.4% - 0.5% - 1.1% 0.0% 0.5%
Organic growth 4.3% 7.4% 7.1% -4.6% 8.5%
Net M&A - 4.7% - 4.0% - 0.5% 0.0% - 25.4%
Foreign
ex-change -5.8% -6.1% -6.2% -5.1% -5.5%
Re-ported sales
growth -6.2% -2.7% 0.4% -9.7% -22.4%
* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the
Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones,
effective January 1, 2020.
Group sales
Organic growth reached 4.3%, with RIG of 4.7%. Pricing temporarily
decreased by 0.4%, mainly reflecting timing of promotions in North
America.
Organic growth was supported by strong momentum in the Americas and Zone
EMENA. Zone AOA posted negative growth, mainly due to a double-digit
sales decline in China. Organic growth was 7.4% in developed markets,
based entirely on RIG. Growth in emerging markets was 0.5%.
By product category, the largest growth contributor was Purina PetCare
and its premium brands Purina Pro Plan and Purina ONE. Prepared dishes
and cooking aids grew at a high single-digit rate, with improved growth
across all brands. Coffee saw good momentum, fueled by the demand for
Starbucks products, Nespresso and Nescafé. Nestlé Health
Science posted double-digit growth, reflecting elevated demand for
consumer and medical nutrition products.
Acquisitions net of divestitures decreased sales by 4.7%, largely
related to the divestment of Nestlé Skin Health and the U.S. ice
cream business. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 5.8%, reflecting
appreciation of the Swiss franc versus most currencies. Total reported
sales decreased by 6.2% to CHF 20.8 billion.
Business impact of the COVID-19 crisis
Nestlé has responded quickly and taken necessary measures to
minimize the impacts of this global crisis. To date, the Group has been
able to effectively serve its retail partners and consumers despite some
local disruptions in the supply chain and temporary staffing shortages.
Nestlé's frontline workers have been instrumental in overcoming
these challenges.
The effect of COVID-19 varied materially by geography, product category
and sales channel, depending on the timing of the outbreak, the scope of
restrictions and consumer behavior:
-- Geographies: A majority of markets, particularly in North America and
Europe, saw significantly increased growth in March, partially supported
by consumer stockpiling. China posted a sharp sales decline, due to
movement restrictions in place for almost the full quarter, limited
consumer stockpiling and relatively higher exposure to out-of-home
channels.
-- Product categories: Essential products saw increased demand. Prepared
dishes and cooking aids, Purina PetCare, coffee and Nestlé Health
Science products reported increased growth. Confectionery and ice cream
posted a sales decline, reflecting reduced gifting and impulse buying.
-- Sales channels: All markets saw a significant shift from out-of-home to
in-home consumption. Out-of-home channels posted negative growth, with
significant sales declines for Nestlé Professional, water and
Nespresso boutiques. E-commerce sales grew by 29.4%, exceeding 10% of
total Group sales for the first time.
The financial impact of COVID-19 remains difficult to quantify and will
depend on the duration and the economic consequences of this crisis.
Nestlé continues to adapt quickly to supply chain challenges and
