24.04.2020 07:17

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2020, provides COVID-19 update

Vevey, April 24, 2020

Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2020, provides COVID-19 update

The COVID-19 crisis is having an extraordinary and far-reaching impact

on all our lives. Since the earliest stages of the pandemic, we have

been working closely with local authorities and business partners to

respond to the challenge. We have three key priorities: safeguarding the

health and wellbeing of our people, ensuring business continuity to meet

consumer needs and supporting communities all over the world with local

relief efforts.

In these difficult times, many of our business partners are facing

serious challenges, which create enormous uncertainty for their

employees and families. We will continue to be a dependable business

partner and make every possible effort to adapt to the evolving

situation.

For our out-of-home and food service customers, who have been severely

affected, we are offering prompt and pragmatic assistance to weather the

crisis and help them restart their businesses. For example, under our

"Always open for You" initiative, we are extending payment terms,

suspending rental fees for coffee machines and offering free products.

The total value of this initiative is expected to be around CHF 500

million.

Another example is our dairy supply chain. We are directly working with

more than 200 000 dairy farmers globally. Dairy is highly perishable,

and many farmers are now facing significant demand disruptions. We are

fully meeting our commitments to buy agreed volumes in order to help

sustain their livelihoods.

Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have engaged in numerous

projects around the world as a reliable employer and business partner as

well as a trusted neighbor and citizen in the 187 countries where we

operate. Our commitment is certain and unwavering.

During the first quarter, our company remained resilient:

-- Organic growth reached 4.3%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 4.7% and

pricing of -0.4%. Growth was supported by strong momentum in the Americas

and Zone EMENA. Zone AOA saw a sharp sales decline.

-- Total reported sales decreased by 6.2% to CHF 20.8 billion (3M-2019: CHF

22.2 billion). Acquisitions net of divestitures reduced sales by 4.7%,

foreign exchange reduced sales by 5.8%.

-- Portfolio management is on track. The divestment of the U.S. ice cream

business for USD 4 billion to Froneri was completed on January 31, 2020.

The sale of a 60% stake in the Herta charcuterie (cold cuts and

meat-based products) business to Casa Tarradellas is expected to close in

the first half of 2020.

-- Nestlé has decided to explore strategic options, including a

potential sale, for its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge

businesses in China. Nestlé will retain and develop its existing

Nescafé ready-to-drink coffee business.

-- As it is still too early to assess the full impact of COVID-19, we

maintain our original full-year 2020 guidance for the time being. We

expect continued improvement in organic sales growth and underlying

trading operating profit margin. Underlying earnings per share in

constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, commented: "The COVID-19 crisis

continues to impact all our lives in powerful and sometimes tragic ways.

Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected and we extend our

deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones.

Nestlé has a special responsibility at this time. Our food and

beverage products help keep people healthy, provide comfort and support

recovery.

Our people, in particular our frontline workers, have shown

extraordinary commitment in keeping our business running and meeting

consumer needs. We will continue to work hard to provide food and

beverages to people across the world, every day.

Our company remained resilient in the first quarter, reflecting our

diversified product portfolio and our strong local presence in 187

countries. However, this crisis is far from over and we will face many

uncertainties in the coming quarters. We will continue to adapt quickly

to changing consumer needs and to challenges in our global supply

chains. As a reliable employer and business partner we are meeting our

commitments. As a good citizen and trusted neighbor, we continue to

offer our help, in particular to the most vulnerable in society. Over

the last 154 years, Nestlé has successfully overcome many

challenges. We are confident that - together with all those who are

fighting against the pandemic and its consequences - we will also

overcome this one."

Other

Total Group Zone AMS Zone EMENA Zone AOA Businesses

Sales 3M-2020

(CHF m) 20 812 8 347 5 313 4 974 2 178

Sales 3M-2019

(CHF m)* 22 183 8 574 5 290 5 511 2 808

RIG 4.7% 7.9% 8.2% -4.6% 8.0%

Pricing - 0.4% - 0.5% - 1.1% 0.0% 0.5%

Organic growth 4.3% 7.4% 7.1% -4.6% 8.5%

Net M&A - 4.7% - 4.0% - 0.5% 0.0% - 25.4%

Foreign

ex-change -5.8% -6.1% -6.2% -5.1% -5.5%

Re-ported sales

growth -6.2% -2.7% 0.4% -9.7% -22.4%

* 2019 figures restated following the decision to integrate the

Nestlé Waters business into the Group's three geographical Zones,

effective January 1, 2020.

Group sales

Organic growth reached 4.3%, with RIG of 4.7%. Pricing temporarily

decreased by 0.4%, mainly reflecting timing of promotions in North

America.

Organic growth was supported by strong momentum in the Americas and Zone

EMENA. Zone AOA posted negative growth, mainly due to a double-digit

sales decline in China. Organic growth was 7.4% in developed markets,

based entirely on RIG. Growth in emerging markets was 0.5%.

By product category, the largest growth contributor was Purina PetCare

and its premium brands Purina Pro Plan and Purina ONE. Prepared dishes

and cooking aids grew at a high single-digit rate, with improved growth

across all brands. Coffee saw good momentum, fueled by the demand for

Starbucks products, Nespresso and Nescafé. Nestlé Health

Science posted double-digit growth, reflecting elevated demand for

consumer and medical nutrition products.

Acquisitions net of divestitures decreased sales by 4.7%, largely

related to the divestment of Nestlé Skin Health and the U.S. ice

cream business. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 5.8%, reflecting

appreciation of the Swiss franc versus most currencies. Total reported

sales decreased by 6.2% to CHF 20.8 billion.

Business impact of the COVID-19 crisis

Nestlé has responded quickly and taken necessary measures to

minimize the impacts of this global crisis. To date, the Group has been

able to effectively serve its retail partners and consumers despite some

local disruptions in the supply chain and temporary staffing shortages.

Nestlé's frontline workers have been instrumental in overcoming

these challenges.

The effect of COVID-19 varied materially by geography, product category

and sales channel, depending on the timing of the outbreak, the scope of

restrictions and consumer behavior:

-- Geographies: A majority of markets, particularly in North America and

Europe, saw significantly increased growth in March, partially supported

by consumer stockpiling. China posted a sharp sales decline, due to

movement restrictions in place for almost the full quarter, limited

consumer stockpiling and relatively higher exposure to out-of-home

channels.

-- Product categories: Essential products saw increased demand. Prepared

dishes and cooking aids, Purina PetCare, coffee and Nestlé Health

Science products reported increased growth. Confectionery and ice cream

posted a sales decline, reflecting reduced gifting and impulse buying.

-- Sales channels: All markets saw a significant shift from out-of-home to

in-home consumption. Out-of-home channels posted negative growth, with

significant sales declines for Nestlé Professional, water and

Nespresso boutiques. E-commerce sales grew by 29.4%, exceeding 10% of

total Group sales for the first time.

The financial impact of COVID-19 remains difficult to quantify and will

depend on the duration and the economic consequences of this crisis.

Nestlé continues to adapt quickly to supply chain challenges and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2020 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)

