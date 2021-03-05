  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
22.04.2021 07:14

Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

This press release is also available in Français (pdf)

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=TENvRf-xx7ghrhLlHlayci_O5lokAcAtv5eimHFGTQsYuvRb_k68JDhRHQagoOQiIYDgB4vAKuYza1LOwpTRloFuuVQnalICm-k557CsLVwmfbALg4KYz-km2ZKx5BM9uggDNrlH7ifksArZP9aQ315YA0w6ZddZAWGscdjYNQgSTZ1Sg-hTZoUCXA04S7v8

and Deutsch (pdf)

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PwpcsBuM3AzwojGdTnfxhHzz-Z8zzFUP9NrONiJYNJx2XF0N_wZSFkY8ymyUumPGVHqhEy7-E-ImVFAL-uInrQNRHwHNqsEkM4Uic0pAGyuF29hw14xIBcufwx2Ob__eghwYyPCLc5NwJpE_963dlCIMx7nQVNuqYfDmJDp5fOnCcbtFzRIHK6WoloUttqje

Follow today's event live

14:00 CEST Investor call audio webcast

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-eysfnBM1aKAqBilqkazpB6JeUBd7Pkvs1zv9GiQkFB7FjdQdX5v4BTsRvT_VGyxPRI2xNV1Po00JoDdXPAIeyxuePWcpkrL_rAILp-oOexJy5-f3zGw0wijdKcrYnRPFuCUxmLP8SQObEFM8RjYvk_Lip7KdG3iKVeXoIhNbEo=

Full details on our website

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nAK5yYrUuNbbcy9cRkGS06q5swIIhYKAoh6tvcHZglFwv661UQxEBu0sg_8IlQDvl3V6RqJILV5cnt2J2m4yz4VCawH2UzIlSAW0M7ntb_BtDUnRXfQPvJN_jDnUXr12uta34z3sUNTaYvmOByn0iw==

.............

Vevey, April 22, 2021

Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2021

-- Organic growth reached 7.7%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 6.4% and

pricing of 1.2%. Growth was broad-based across most geographies,

supported by early signs of recovery from out-of-home channels, improved

pricing and market share gains.

-- Foreign exchange reduced sales by 5.3% due to the continued appreciation

of the Swiss franc against most currencies. Net divestitures had a

negative impact of 1.0%. As a result, total reported sales increased by

1.3% to CHF 21.1 billion (3M-2020: CHF 20.8 billion).

-- Portfolio management on track. The sale of Nestlé's regional spring

water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service in

the U.S. and Canada was completed on March 31, 2021. The acquisition of

Essentia Water was completed on March 5, 2021.

-- Full-year 2021 outlook confirmed: continued increase in organic sales

growth towards a mid single-digit rate. Underlying trading operating

profit margin with continued moderate improvement. Underlying earnings

per share in constant currency and capital efficiency expected to

increase.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, commented: ""We are pleased with

Nestlé's strong organic sales growth in the first quarter, building

on broad-based contributions from most geographies and product

categories. Our growth was fueled by disciplined execution, enhanced

digital capabilities and rapid innovation, resulting in further market

share gains. Retail sales saw solid growth and out-of-home channels saw

signs of improvement. We confirm our guidance for the year and our

mid-term outlook for sustained mid single-digit organic growth.

The development of COVID-19 vaccines has given the world hope and we are

supporting the broad and equitable delivery of vaccines in the

communities where we operate. Our partnership with the International

Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is helping to get

vaccines to those who need them most. In these challenging times, we can

truly demonstrate how business can act as a force for good and help

accelerate the recovery."

Nestlé

Total Zone Zone Zone Health Other

Group AMS EMENA AOA Nespresso Science Businesses

Sales

3M-2021

(CHF m) 21 089 8 244 5 203 5 094 1 571 930 47

Sales

3M-2020

(CHF

m)* 20 812 8 347 5 313 4 974 1 359 765 54

Real

internal

growth

RIG 6.4% 4.8% 3.8% 8.8% 16.3% 9.4% - 11.1%

Pricing 1.2% 2.4% 0.6% 0.3% 0.8% 0.1% 0.3%

Organic

growth 7.7% 7.2% 4.4% 9.1% 17.1% 9.5% - 10.8%

Net M&A - 1.0% 0.3% - 3.7% - 3.4% - 0.1% 17.3% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange - 5.3% - 8.6% - 2.8% - 3.4% - 1.4% - 5.2% - 2.3%

Reported

sales

growth 1.3% - 1.2% - 2.1% 2.3% 15.6% 21.6% - 13.2%

* 2020 figures restated following the disclosure of Nestlé Health

Science and Nespresso as standalone segments from 2021 onwards

(previously combined and presented in Other Businesses).

Group sales

Organic growth reached 7.7%, with RIG of 6.4%. Pricing increased to 1.2%,

reflecting input cost inflation.

Growth was broad-based across most geographies. Organic growth was 5.0%

in developed markets, based mostly on RIG. Pricing was positive. Growth

in emerging markets was 11.4%, with strong RIG and positive pricing.

Most product categories delivered strong organic growth. Coffee was the

largest contributor to growth, fueled by strong demand for Nespresso,

Nescafé and Starbucks products. Dairy grew at a double-digit rate,

based on elevated demand for home-baking products and fortified milks.

Purina PetCare saw high single-digit growth, led by its science-based

and premium brands Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Felix. Prepared

dishes and cooking aids posted broad-based double-digit growth, with

robust momentum across most brands. Vegetarian and plant-based food

offerings continued to see strong double-digit growth, led by Garden

Gourmet. Confectionery grew at a double-digit rate, supported by

improved growth in impulse and gifting products as well as sustained

momentum in home-baking products. Nestlé Health Science reported

high single-digit growth, reflecting increased demand for vitamins,

minerals and supplements and healthy-aging products. Infant Nutrition

saw a sales decrease. A return to positive growth in China was more than

offset by sales declines in other markets, due to consumer stockpiling

in March last year and lower birth rates in the context of the pandemic.

Water recorded negative growth due to its high exposure to out-of-home

channels.

By channel, retail sales posted high single-digit organic growth,

reflecting continued strong demand for at-home consumption. Sales

declines in out-of-home channels moderated, with a return to positive

growth in AOA. E-commerce sales grew by 39.6%, reaching 14.5% of total

Group sales. Most categories saw strong momentum, particularly coffee,

Purina PetCare and culinary.

Net divestitures decreased sales by 1.0%, largely related to the

divestment of the Herta charcuterie business and the Yinlu peanut milk

and canned rice porridge businesses. Foreign exchange reduced sales by

5.3%, reflecting the appreciation of the Swiss franc versus most

currencies, particularly in emerging markets. Total reported sales

increased by 1.3% to CHF 21.1 billion.

Portfolio Management

On March 5, 2021, Nestlé completed the acquisition of Essentia

Water, a premium functional water brand in the U.S.

On March 31, 2021, Nestlé completed the sale of its regional spring

water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service in

the U.S. and Canada to One Rock Capital Partners, in partnership with

Metropoulos & Co. for USD 4.3 billion.

Zone Americas (AMS)

-- 7.2% organic growth: 4.8% RIG; 2.4% pricing.

-- North America posted mid single-digit organic growth, with strong RIG and

positive pricing.

-- Latin America reached double-digit organic growth, with positive RIG and

pricing.

Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported

3M-2021 3M-2020 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth

Zone CHF 8.2 CHF 8.3

AMS bn bn 4.8% 2.4% 7.2% 0.3% - 8.6% - 1.2%

Organic growth was 7.2%, with strong RIG of 4.8%. Pricing contributed

2.4%, improving in both North and Latin America. Net acquisitions

increased sales by 0.3%. The acquisitions of Freshly and Essentia Water

more than offset the divestiture of the U.S. ice cream business. Foreign

exchange had a negative impact of 8.6%, reflecting broad-based currency

depreciations against the Swiss franc, particularly in Latin America.

Reported sales in Zone AMS decreased by 1.2% to CHF 8.2 billion.

Zone AMS reported high single-digit organic growth, with a high base of

comparison in 2020. The Zone saw broad-based market share gains, led by

pet food, coffee, dairy and Infant Nutrition.

North America recorded mid single-digit growth, with strong RIG in most

product categories and positive pricing. Frozen and chilled food was the

largest growth contributor, supported by Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and

the recently launched Life Cuisine. The newly acquired Freshly business

posted strong growth, helped by expanded distribution. The beverages

category grew at a double-digit rate, with strong demand for Starbucks

at-home products, Coffee mate and Nescafé. Purina PetCare delivered

mid single-digit growth, with strong momentum in e-commerce and premium

brands Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Fancy Feast. Merrick recorded

strong growth, supported by new product launches in Healthy Grains.

Home-baking products, including Toll House and Carnation, saw positive

growth. Sales of ice cream and confectionery in Canada grew at a

double-digit rate, driven by Häagen-Dazs and KitKat. Water and

Nestlé Professional reported negative growth, with sales declines

moderating.

Latin America reached double-digit growth, with both strong RIG and

pricing across geographies and most product categories. Sales in Brazil

grew at a double-digit rate, with strong growth in confectionery, dairy

and coffee. Mexico also reported broad-based double-digit growth,

reflecting high demand for Nescafé and home-baking brands, La

Lechera and Abuelita. Sales in Chile grew at a double-digit rate, led by

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    8
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Starker Franken belastet
Nestlé startet zu Jahresbeginn durch
Gute Geschäfte etwa mit Kaffee und Milchprodukten haben den Lebensmittelkonzern Nestlé zum Jahresauftakt ein kräftiges Umsatzwachstum beschert.
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
07:43 Uhr
Nestle wächst zum Jahresauftakt organisch um 7,7 Prozent (Dow Jones)
07:39 Uhr
Nestle startet zu Jahresbeginn durch - Starker Franken belastet aber (Börse Online)
07:37 Uhr
Kaffee und Milchprodukte gefragt - Nestle wächst kräftig (Reuters)
16.04.21
Nestlé bringt erstes veganes KitKat auf den Markt (finanzen.net)
15.04.21
Nestlé will Dividende weiter anheben - Nestlé-Aktie fester (Reuters)
15.04.21
Streit um Verpackungen: Greenpeace kritisiert Nestlé wegen Plastikflut (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
14.04.21
Nespresso Recycling-Kapseln bis 2022 geplant (finanzen.net)
14.04.21
Fleischersatz: Nestlé, Unilever, Cargill kapern Geschäft mit vegetarischem Fleisch (Spiegel Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nestlé News
RSS Feed
Nestlé zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.04.2021Nestlé NeutralCredit Suisse Group
08.04.2021Nestlé buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.2021Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.03.2021Nestlé buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.03.2021Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.04.2021Nestlé buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.2021Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.03.2021Nestlé buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.03.2021Nestlé overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.2021Nestlé overweightMorgan Stanley
20.04.2021Nestlé NeutralCredit Suisse Group
22.02.2021Nestlé Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.02.2021Nestlé HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
19.02.2021Nestlé HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.02.2021Nestlé NeutralCredit Suisse Group
16.12.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
30.07.2020Nestlé UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nestlé SA (Nestle) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Nestlé News

06.04.21Nestlé-CEO: Deutlichste Desinvestitionen liegen hinter uns - Aktie freundlich
01.04.21Milliarden-Deal: Nestlé schließt Verkauf des Nordamerika-Wassergeschäfts ab - Aktie in Grün
15.04.21Nestlé will Dividende weiter anheben - Nestlé-Aktie fester
31.03.21März 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Nestlé-Aktie
16.04.21Nestlé bringt erstes veganes KitKat auf den Markt
14.04.21Nespresso Recycling-Kapseln bis 2022 geplant
14.04.21Fleischersatz: Nestlé. Unilever. Cargill kapern Geschäft mit vegetarischem Fleisch
15.04.21 Streit um Verpackungen: Greenpeace kritisiert Nestlé wegen Plastikflut
25.03.21Nanoveu goes global with Nestlé deal
15.04.21Nestle SA : Nestl� releases the results from its AGM
Weitere Nestlé News
Werbung

Trading-News

China pusht BMW-Gewinn
SAP: Technisches Kursziel anheben
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Porsche plant Elektrooffensive
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Konsolidierungstrend intakt
EuropeFX: Der Goldene Apfel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Earth Day: Mit nachhaltiger, sozialer und renditestarker Geldanlage die Umwelt fördern, der Gesellschaft nutzen, Vermögen aufbauen
Traue keinem - und andere Erfolgsmodelle
Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend: Jeden Donnerstag
Dividenden-Aktien finden - Top-Trader verrät Tricks
BIT Capital verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: Einblicke in das Allvest Kunden-Cockpit. So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag.
Auf dem richtigen Weg
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Nestlé-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Nestlé Peer Group News

01:00 UhrDie Top-Aktien von Buffett & Co: 15 heiße Favoriten
21.04.21Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine
21.04.21J&J-Aktie stabil: STIKO berät am Donnerstag über J&J-Impfstoff - Italien liefert Impfstoff an Regionen aus - Tschechien beliefert Hausärzte
21.04.21Impfstoff-Produktionsstätte in den USA wegen Mängeln vorerst dicht
21.04.21Coca-Cola Is Back to Growth. But Will It Last?
21.04.21Johnson & Johnson Statement on FDA Observations at Emergent BioSolutions
21.04.21AstraZeneca-Aktie klar im Plus: Bisher 59 Fälle von Hirnthrombosen nach AstraZeneca-Impfung
21.04.21Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson soll rasch zum Einsatz kommen
21.04.21Studie: Weniger Zucker und Salz in weiteren Fertigprodukten
21.04.21Litauen wird Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff ausliefern und einsetzen

News von

Ideen für Börsennachzügler  diese Aktien und Fonds lohnen sich für Einsteiger
So schützen Sie Ihre Familie vor Erbschleichern
Rotes Gold für eine grüne Zukunft und die Dekade der OP-Roboter
Der Corona-Boom ist vorbei, die Netflix-Aktie bricht ein
So flüchten Sie aus der Privaten Krankenversicherung

News von

Acht Champions fürs Depot: Stark in der Krise, noch stärker im Boom
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kurzfristiger Stimmungsumschwung
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Fuelcell, Plug Power, Ballard Power oder Bloom? Zu welcher Aktie Wells Fargo rät
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Palladium nimmt Rekordjagd wieder auf
Daimler-Aktie, Bayer & Co.: Diese 5 DAX-Werte versprechen deutliche Kursgewinne

Heute im Fokus

DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen auf Erholungskurs -- SAP verzeichnet mit Kernprogrammen in der Cloud kräftiges Wachstum -- GEA-Chef erwartet anziehende Geschäftsdynamik ab Sommer

Ryanair-Chef erwartet nach Corona-Pandemie "sehr starke Erholung". TUI-Reisebüros erheben ab Mitte Mai Beratungsgebühr. HENSOLDT bestätigt Verkaufsabsichten von weiterem KKR-Anteil. Deutsche Börse startet wie erwartet schwach ins neue Jahr. Sancho nach langer Zwangspause zurück im BVB-Kader. Airbus stellt Flugzeugstruktur-Montage in Europa neu auf. Scout24 kauft weniger eigene Aktien zurück als angepeilt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Die erfolgreichsten Filme aller Zeiten (Stand März 2021)
Welcher Blockbuster spielte den größten Umsatz aller Zeiten ein?
In diesen Sportarten verdient man richtig viel Geld
Mit diesen Sportarten kann man reich werden

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die ewige DAX-Liga
Welche Aktien sind von Beginn an im deutschen Leitindex notiert?
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?
Die 10 beliebtesten Serien laut IMDb
Diese Serien haben die besten User-Bewertungen.
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die STIKO hält Impfangebote für alle bis zum Ende des Sommers nach wie vor für realistisch. Würden Sie dieses - gleichgültig welcher Impfstoff - annehmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen