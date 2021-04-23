Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé to acquire core brands of The Bountiful Company, expands health and nutrition portfolio

This press release is also available in Français (pdf)
Vevey, April 30, 2021
Nestlé to acquire core brands of The Bountiful Company, expands
health and nutrition portfolio
Nestlé and KKR today have entered into an agreement in which
Nestlé will acquire core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD
5.75 billion. The Bountiful Company is the number one pure-play leader
in the highly attractive and growing global nutrition and supplement
category.
The transaction includes the high-growth brands Nature's Bounty(R),
Solgar(R), Osteo Bi-Flex(R) and Puritan's Pride(R) as well as the
company's US private label business. These brands will be integrated
into Nestlé Health Science, creating a global leader in vitamins,
minerals and nutritional supplements. The Bountiful Company's sports and
active nutrition brands Pure Protein(R), Body Fortress(R) and MET-Rx(R),
as well as Dr.Organic(R) and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC)
business, which do not complement the Nestlé Health Science
portfolio, are not included in the deal. The transaction is expected to
close in the second half of 2021, following the completion of customary
closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.
"Vitamins and supplements are a key part of our business and have
contributed to strong growth acceleration," said Nestlé Health
Science CEO Greg Behar. "This acquisition complements our existing
health and nutrition portfolio in terms of brands and channels. It will
establish Nestlé Health Science as the industry leader in mass
retail, specialty retail, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer in the US,
while offering significant opportunities for geographic growth."
"Today's announcement from Nestlé Health Science recognizes the
transformation of The Bountiful Company over the past 3+ years, as well
as the collective value and capability of the organization. I am
incredibly grateful to the more than 4,500 colleagues around the globe
who have worked tirelessly to get us to this point," said Paul Sturman,
President and CEO, The Bountiful Company. "As a leader in global
nutrition, we take seriously our responsibility and role in consumers'
health and wellness. We're incredibly proud of the trusted brands we've
built and are confident that they will be strong assets for
Nestlé."
The transaction is valued at USD 5.75 billion on a cash free, debt free
basis, representing a multiple of 3.1x net sales and 16.8x EBITDA as of
March 31, 2021. Net sales of the acquired brands were USD 1.87 billion
in the last twelve months ending March 31, 2021, with an EBITDA of
18.3%. This EBITDA will be negatively affected by one-off integration
costs, which will be slightly dilutive to Nestlé's underlying
trading operating profit margin in 2021. The margin is expected to
increase above the Nestlé Group average once synergies are fully
implemented by 2024.
By combining the The Bountiful Company's core assets together with
Nestlé's leading science and innovation in health and nutrition,
Nestlé is well placed to accelerate benefits in prevention and
treatment solutions to consumers across the world.
Nestlé Heath Science's current vitamins, minerals and supplements
brands include Garden of Life(R), Vital Proteins(R), Pure
Encapsulations(R), Wobenzym(R), Douglas Laboratories(R), Persona
Nutrition(R), Genestra(R), Orthica(R), Minami(R), AOV(R) and Klean
Athlete(R).
+++
About Nestlé Health Science
Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a
globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to
redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of
science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical
therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. We believe in empowering
healthier lives through nutrition. Our extensive research network, both
within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners,
provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their
healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 7,000
employees around the world, with products available in more than 160
countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com
About The Bountiful Company
The Bountiful Company is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition,
living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer,
marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty
supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing
the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's
portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty(R), Solgar(R), Pure
Protein(R), Osteo Bi-Flex(R), Puritan's Pride(R), Sundown(R), Body
Fortress(R), MET-Rx(R), Ester-C(R) and Dr.Organic(R). For more
information, visit Bountifulcompany.com
and follow us on LinkedIn
Facebook
and Twitter
