Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé to sell 60% stake of Herta and create a joint venture with Casa Tarradellas

This press release is also available in Français (pdf)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b4QBcFDdRq0dA8lKiPFqNMlk9xIffisReonKKMYk6qjPThmvciEVveHU-HsyDVB3pQ6VZzdBiFQHLABpQbtg3e3ysQRiBMS3henW_wCTJ-g7MOvb__1TNZ8oOFVK46BdcqlMgBn1p-0-hiFwdv3D3o-xxfQ8sAa-xGLlFau1keKpgZFqR7eYkuseZ3aX3bnpG7rOU2moE-LOvDS7JqI6HA==
and Deutsch (pdf)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=xGGDH8qOf9MlQ2rJgGy1YBwtthz01SGvpUUTms3UMO-pL_OErGgoiQUufNsqcIi09EwWHSgSAn0Db-E-zvoIfQxQBhhFgSZyhgcWK-cTxf3lW1hW0O0S_eJTUstWeOG_N5PPr3XSW2XfcM9EBVAGhlZmP9rY93fORCQcSeL1kyXUepVT7-i1-k8MXF7sGMvV2yInt1lURxlLOPlBQ5yDFw==
.............
Vevey, December 19, 2019
Nestlé to sell 60% stake of Herta and create a joint venture with
Casa Tarradellas
Nestlé today announced that it has agreed to sell a 60% stake of
Herta to Casa Tarradellas. Nestlé and Casa Tarradellas will create
a joint venture for Herta with their respective stakes of 40% and 60%.
The joint venture includes Herta charcuterie (cold cuts and meat-based
products) available in six European countries, as well as the Herta
dough business in France and Belgium. It will be established upon
finalization of employee consultations where required.
Nestlé will retain and develop its existing Herta vegetarian
business, in line with its increased focus on plant-based offerings.
Nestlé offers a wide range of plant-based products, including
through Garden Gourmet in Europe and Sweet Earth in the U.S.
The Herta charcuterie and dough business had sales of EUR 667 million in
2018 and has been valued at EUR 690 million. Closing is anticipated to
take place in the first half of 2020.
The joint venture will build on the brand's significant presence and
leadership position in several European countries. It will benefit from
the complementary strengths and innovation expertise of both parties in
order to continue the successful development of Herta in Europe.
Marco Settembri, Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer Zone
Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Nestlé, said: "The Herta
business has delivered strong performance over the past years and is
well-positioned for future growth. We are happy to have Casa Tarradellas
as our partner, a family-run business that is a market leader in Spain
for pizza, fresh dough and charcuterie. Both companies have a true
passion for quality and innovation and are proud to be in a joint
venture to provide our consumers with great ingredients for their daily
meals."
The joint venture will be incorporated in Spain. Operations will
continue to be managed by the existing local Herta businesses in France,
Germany, Belgium (also covering Luxembourg) and the United Kingdom (also
covering Ireland).
Casa Tarradellas looks forward to continuing to develop the great Herta
business in collaboration with Nestlé. The partners share a
commitment to quality, safety, sustainability and constant innovation.
This deal will ensure the continuity of production sites and the current
structure of the business, including its employees.
About Casa Tarradellas
Founded in 1976, Casa Tarradellas is a Spanish family-run company. It is
one of the leading food companies and one of the top 10 best-known
brands in Spain. Casa Tarradellas is a leader in all categories it plays
in: pizza, fresh dough, sandwiches, espetec (cured sausage), sliced meat
and pâté. The company employed more than 2,000 people and
recorded sales of EUR 936 million in 2018. Casa Tarradellas' commitment
to consumers is based on quality, food safety as well as environmental
and sustainability practices.
Contacts:
Media: Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
Investors: Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3820
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 13:32 ET (18:32 GMT)