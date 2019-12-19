Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé to sell 60% stake of Herta and create a joint venture with Casa Tarradellas

This press release is also available in Français (pdf)

Vevey, December 19, 2019

Nestlé to sell 60% stake of Herta and create a joint venture with

Casa Tarradellas

Nestlé today announced that it has agreed to sell a 60% stake of

Herta to Casa Tarradellas. Nestlé and Casa Tarradellas will create

a joint venture for Herta with their respective stakes of 40% and 60%.

The joint venture includes Herta charcuterie (cold cuts and meat-based

products) available in six European countries, as well as the Herta

dough business in France and Belgium. It will be established upon

finalization of employee consultations where required.

Nestlé will retain and develop its existing Herta vegetarian

business, in line with its increased focus on plant-based offerings.

Nestlé offers a wide range of plant-based products, including

through Garden Gourmet in Europe and Sweet Earth in the U.S.

The Herta charcuterie and dough business had sales of EUR 667 million in

2018 and has been valued at EUR 690 million. Closing is anticipated to

take place in the first half of 2020.

The joint venture will build on the brand's significant presence and

leadership position in several European countries. It will benefit from

the complementary strengths and innovation expertise of both parties in

order to continue the successful development of Herta in Europe.

Marco Settembri, Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer Zone

Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Nestlé, said: "The Herta

business has delivered strong performance over the past years and is

well-positioned for future growth. We are happy to have Casa Tarradellas

as our partner, a family-run business that is a market leader in Spain

for pizza, fresh dough and charcuterie. Both companies have a true

passion for quality and innovation and are proud to be in a joint

venture to provide our consumers with great ingredients for their daily

meals."

The joint venture will be incorporated in Spain. Operations will

continue to be managed by the existing local Herta businesses in France,

Germany, Belgium (also covering Luxembourg) and the United Kingdom (also

covering Ireland).

Casa Tarradellas looks forward to continuing to develop the great Herta

business in collaboration with Nestlé. The partners share a

commitment to quality, safety, sustainability and constant innovation.

This deal will ensure the continuity of production sites and the current

structure of the business, including its employees.

About Casa Tarradellas

Founded in 1976, Casa Tarradellas is a Spanish family-run company. It is

one of the leading food companies and one of the top 10 best-known

brands in Spain. Casa Tarradellas is a leader in all categories it plays

in: pizza, fresh dough, sandwiches, espetec (cured sausage), sliced meat

and pâté. The company employed more than 2,000 people and

recorded sales of EUR 936 million in 2018. Casa Tarradellas' commitment

to consumers is based on quality, food safety as well as environmental

and sustainability practices.

Contacts:

Media: Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

Investors: Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3820

