Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé USA acquires Freshly, a pioneer in healthy prepared meals

Vevey, October 30, 2020
Nestlé USA acquires Freshly, a pioneer in healthy prepared meals
Nestlé announced today that it has acquired Freshly, one of the
leading fresh-prepared meal delivery services in the U.S. The deal
values Freshly at USD 950 million, with potential earnouts up to USD 550
million contingent to the successful growth of the business. This
transaction was signed and closed on October 30, 2020.
Founded in 2015, Freshly delivers a menu of fresh, chef-cooked meals to
customers across the country, breaking down the barriers to healthy
eating by delivering nutrition and convenience at scale.
This move brings together Nestlé's deep understanding of what and
how people eat at home, and world class research and development
capabilities with Freshly's highly specialized consumer analytics
platform and distribution network to fuel growth opportunities within
the Freshly business and across Nestlé's portfolio.
"We are excited to welcome Freshly to the Nestlé family," said
Nestlé USA Chairman and CEO, Steve Presley. "Consumers are
embracing ecommerce and eating at home like never before. It's an
evolution brought on by the pandemic but taking hold for the long term.
Freshly is an innovative, fast-growing, food-tech startup, and adding
them to the portfolio accelerates our ability to capitalize on the new
realities in the U.S. food market and further positions Nestlé to
win in the future."
As the largest food and beverage company in the U.S., Nestlé is
committed to driving the evolution of the food industry through
innovation across all aspects of its business, be it through in-house
capabilities or strategic acquisitions. Nestlé purchased an
approximately 16% stake in Freshly in 2017 as a strategic move to
evaluate and test the burgeoning market. Freshly pioneered the
direct-to-consumer prepared meal delivery channel and is known for its
use of standard-setting technology and analytics, which will build upon
Nestlé's strong base of innovation. Growing year-over-year since
launching in 2015, Freshly is now shipping more than one million meals
per week to customers in 48 states. Its 2020 forecasted sales are USD
430 million.
"We are extremely excited to expand our relationship with Nestlé,"
said Freshly CEO Michael Wystrach. "Our mission is to make eating
healthy easy by bringing nutritious, high quality meals directly to
customers' homes. Convenience and nutrition are driving forces in the
future of food, and our becoming a part of the world's largest food
company confirms that. With Nestlé, we will have access to
resources, research and development, and years of experience that we can
tap into to catapult our growth plans and move closer to our goal of
being in every household in America."
Laurent Freixe, Nestlé CEO Zone Americas added, "At Nestlé we
know the at-home food market and we know how to win there. With the
acquisition of Freshly we are strengthening our position in the U.S. and
expanding our ability to deliver a wide variety of delicious food to our
consumers when and where they want. Whether purchasing our products from
the comfort of their homes, in retail stores or through social commerce,
we will continue to provide them with unbeatable convenience, choice and
ease of purchase."
About Freshly Inc.:
Freshly Inc. is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh,
chef-cooked meals that can be heated and served in 3 minutes directly to
customers' doors. All that is needed is a microwave, fork and plate to
get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission
to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that
taste and health don't need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly's
food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed, and more
nutrients. All meals are gluten-free and single-serve for effortless
portion control. Developed by chefs and nutritionists, the menu features
better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient
swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time.
To learn more about Freshly, visit www.freshly.com.
About Nestlé USA:
Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance
quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The
company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most
recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno
and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet
Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also
boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé,
Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew. With 2019 sales of
USD 11 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey,
Switzerland -- the world's largest food and beverage company, which has
been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune
magazine for twenty-three consecutive years. For product news and
information, visit Nestleusa.com
or Facebook.com/NestleUSA
.
Contacts:
Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com
Dana Stambaugh Tel: +1 571 457 3803
dana.stambaugh@us.nestle.com
Investors:
Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com
