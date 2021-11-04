  • Suche
Press Release: New data at ASH spotlight Novartis -2-

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novartis AG

Adakveo Characterization of Two Anti-P-Selectin Monoclonal Abstract presentation #2032

(crizanlizumab) Antibodies (mAbs): Crizanlizumab Shows Comparable Poster available:

or Stronger Effects Versus Inclacumab Across Cell Sunday, December 12

Adhesion Assays In Vitro 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Promacta/Revolade Efficacy and Safety of Eltrombopag Combined With Cyclosporine Abstract presentation #2174

(eltrombopag) as First-Line Therapy in Adults With Severe Acquired Poster available:

Aplastic Anemia: Results of the Interventional Phase Sunday, December 12

2 Single-Arm SOAR Study 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Adakveo Early Evaluation of the Use of Crizanlizumab in Sickle Abstract presentation #3113

(crizanlizumab) Cell Disease: A National Alliance of Sickle Cell Centers Poster available:

Study Monday, December 13

6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Product Information

Approved indications for products vary by country and not all indications are available in every country. The product safety and efficacy profiles have not yet been established outside the approved indications. Because of the uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no guarantee that compounds will become commercially available with additional indications.

For full prescribing information, including approved indications and important safety information about marketed products, please visit https://www.novartisoncology.com/news/product-portfolio.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

*Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development and commercialization outside the United States. Ruxolitinib is marketed in the United States by Incyte Corporation as Jakafi(R). Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation.

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Michael Billings

Novartis External Communications Novartis Hematology Communications

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 201 400 1854 (mobile)

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com michael.billings@novartis.com

Julie Masow

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 579 8456

Julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425 Alina Levchuk +1 862 778 3372

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Parag Mahanti +1 973-876-4912

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

Milliardendeal
Roche kauft Novartis für 19 Milliarden Franken heraus - Aktie uneins
Der Pharmariese Roche will die volle strategische Unabhängigkeit erlangen und kauft vom Wettbewerber Novartis dessen Roche-Anteile in einem Milliardendeal zurück.
11:29 Uhr
Dividenden-Liebling Roche: Novartis verkauft Aktien-Paket, Aktie spring auf neues Rekordhoch (Der Aktionär)
09:37 Uhr
Roche und Novartis gehen künftig getrennte Wege (Reuters)
08:42 Uhr
Roche und Novartis gehen künftig getrennte Wege (Börse Online)
08:16 Uhr
KORREKTUR: Roche kauft Novartis für 19 Milliarden Franken heraus (Dow Jones)
08:04 Uhr
Pharmabranche: Roche kauft Novartis für 19 Milliarden Franken eigene Aktien ab (Handelsblatt)
07:18 Uhr
Paukenschlag bei Pharma-Riesen: 19-Milliarden-Deal zwischen Roche und Novartis (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
01.11.21
Hohe Medikamentenpreise: USA schonen Pharmariesen Roche und Novartis (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
31.10.21
14:31 UhrNovartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2021Novartis SellDeutsche Bank AG
27.10.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
26.10.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.10.2021Novartis BuyUBS AG
25.10.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.10.2021Novartis BuyUBS AG
14.10.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.10.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
12.10.2021Novartis Market-PerformBernstein Research
17.09.2021Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.09.2021Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.09.2021Novartis HoldKepler Cheuvreux
14:31 UhrNovartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2021Novartis SellDeutsche Bank AG
27.10.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

25.10.21Novartis scheitert in Studie mit Krebsmittel - Aktie tiefer
26.10.21Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis wächst - 'Strategische Überprüfung' von Sandoz beginnt
11.10.21Erste Schätzungen: Novartis stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
28.10.21Novartis legte Quartalsergebnis vor
01.11.21Hohe Medikamentenpreise: USA schonen Pharmariesen Roche und Novartis
26.10.21Aktien Schweiz etwas fester - Zahlen von Novartis und UBS überzeugen
11.10.21Novartis. Nestlé. Clariant: So wollen Schweizer Konzerne klimaneutral werden
31.10.21Novartis-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Oktober
26.10.21Novartis stellt Generika-Sparte Sandoz in die Auslage
26.10.21Novartis erhöht Gewinn und kündigt strategische Sandoz-Überprüfung an
Novartis Peer Group News

15:08 UhrOpening Bell: US-Tech-Aktien setzen Rekordjagd fort; Moderna. Livent. Qualcomm. Merck. Novavax. Stratasys. AMD. Regeneron. Electronic Arts
14:38 UhrMerck & Co-Aktie springt an: COVID-19-Pille von Merck & Co in Großbritannien zugelassen
14:35 UhrVorwürfe gegen Studie von BioNTech und Pfizer - Aktien verlieren
14:34 UhrBayer-Konkurrent Corteva steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich - Aktie gefragt
14:31 UhrAstraZeneca pulls request for Swiss approval of COVID shot
14:03 UhrModerna senkt Impfstoff-Absatzziel - Aktie bricht ein
13:36 UhrUK authorizes Merck antiviral pill. 1st shown to treat COVID
13:30 UhrWhat’s Next For Merck Stock After An Upbeat Q3?
13:27 UhrModerna senkt Umsatzziel für Covid-19-Impfstoff
12:58 UhrEVOTEC kehrt zurück an die NASDAQ - Kapitalerhöhung bringt 435 Millionen Dollar - EVOTEC-Aktie freundlich

US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX entfernt sich von jüngstem Rekordhoch -- Moderna enttäuscht mit Bilanz -- Commerzbank stellt Gewinn in Aussicht -- Deutsche Post, Evonik, Vonovia, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Währungshüter in London schieben Zinswende noch auf - Erhöhung bald möglich. ING dank steigender Einnahmen mit Gewinnsprung. LANXESS sieht Jahresergebnis nur noch am unteren Ende der Spanne. Hannover Rück verdient im 3. Quartal weniger. Dürr steuert nach gutem Quartal auf Auftragsrekord zu. IBM-Ausgliederung Kyndryl sucht Wachstumsmöglichkeiten. COVID-19-Pille von Merck & Co in Großbritannien zugelassen.

