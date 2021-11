Press Release: New data at ASH spotlight Novartis -2

Adakveo Characterization of Two Anti-P-Selectin Monoclonal Abstract presentation #2032

(crizanlizumab) Antibodies (mAbs): Crizanlizumab Shows Comparable Poster available:

or Stronger Effects Versus Inclacumab Across Cell Sunday, December 12

Adhesion Assays In Vitro 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

Promacta/Revolade Efficacy and Safety of Eltrombopag Combined With Cyclosporine Abstract presentation #2174

(eltrombopag) as First-Line Therapy in Adults With Severe Acquired Poster available:

Aplastic Anemia: Results of the Interventional Phase Sunday, December 12

2 Single-Arm SOAR Study 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

Adakveo Early Evaluation of the Use of Crizanlizumab in Sickle Abstract presentation #3113

(crizanlizumab) Cell Disease: A National Alliance of Sickle Cell Centers Poster available:

Study Monday, December 13

6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

Approved indications for products vary by country and not all indications are available in every country.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

