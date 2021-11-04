Press Release: New data at ASH spotlight Novartis recently approved Scemblix(R), next-generation CAR-T platform and expanding hematology portfolio

-- New longer-term efficacy and safety data from pivotal Phase III ASCEMBL

Basel, November 4, 2021 -- Novartis will highlight new data on Scemblix(R) (asciminib), recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as its next-generation CAR-T platform and the latest research results for an array of hematology medicines at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (December 11-14; Atlanta and virtually). More than 100 abstracts, including 24 oral presentations, will be shared at the meeting.

New data will be presented for Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), as well as CAR-T pipeline compounds YTB323 and PHE885, along with sabatolimab (MBG453), Scemblix(R) (asciminib), iptacopan (LNP023), Adakveo(R) (crizanlizumab), Jakavi(R) * (ruxolitinib) and Promacta(R) /Revolade(R) (eltrombopag).

"Novartis is relentless in its pursuit of breakthrough innovation for patients with blood cancers and life-threatening blood disorders," said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "The breadth of new data presented at ASH demonstrates the promise of our advanced therapeutic platforms with exciting new approaches in immuno-oncology and CAR-T therapies that aim to transform the lives of patients."

Data highlights include:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/

Presentation Details

CAR-T Therapies

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YTB323 A First-in-Human Study of YTB323, a Novel, Autologous Abstract presentation #740

CD19-Directed CAR-T Cell Therapy Manufactured Using Oral presentation: Monday, December 13, 3:00 PM --

the Novel 3:15 PM EST

T-Charge(TM) Platform, for the Treatment of Patients

(Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large

B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

PHE885 Phase I Study of PHE885, a Fully Human BCMA-Directed Abstract presentation #3864

CAR-T Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Poster available:

Myeloma Manufactured in <2 Days Using the Monday, December 13, 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

T-Charge(TM) Platform

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Kymriah Efficacy of Tisagenlecleucel in Adult Patients (Pts) Abstract presentation #131

(tisagenlecleucel) With High-Risk Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Oral presentation: Saturday, December 11, 1:00 PM

(R/R FL): Subgroup Analysis of the Phase II ELARA -- 1:15 PM EST

Study

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Kymriah Real-World Outcomes for Pediatric and Abstract presentation #428

(tisagenlecleucel) Young Adult Patients With Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Oral presentation: Sunday, December 12, 9:45 AM --

B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Treated 10:00 AM EST

With Tisagenlecleucel: Update From the Center for

International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research

(CIBMTR) Registry

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Kymriah Real-World Efficacy and Safety Outcomes for Patients Abstract presentation #429

(tisagenlecleucel) With Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Aggressive B-Cell Oral presentation: Sunday, December 12, 10:00 AM --

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (aBNHL) Treated With Commercial 10:15 AM EST

Tisagenlecleucel: Update From the Center for International

Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Malignant Hematology

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sabatolimab Efficacy and Safety of Sabatolimab (MBG453) in Combination Abstract presentation #244

(MBG453) With Hypomethylating Agents (HMAs) in Patients (Pts) Oral presentation: Saturday, December 11 2:45 PM -

With Very High/High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome 3:00 PM EST

(vHR/HR-MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Final

Analysis From a Phase Ib Study

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Scemblix Efficacy and Safety Results from ASCEMBL, a Multicenter, Abstract presentation #310

(asciminib) Open-label, Phase 3 Study of Asciminib, a First-in-Class Oral presentation: Saturday, December 11

STAMP Inhibitor, 4:45 PM -- 5:00 PM EST

vs Bosutinib in Patients With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

in Chronic Phase After >=2 Prior Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors:

Update After 48 Weeks

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Scemblix Trial in Progress: A Multicenter, Open Label, Randomized Abstract presentation #1478

(asciminib) Phase III Study of Asciminib Poster available:

(80 mg Once Daily) vs Investigator-selected TKIs in Saturday, December 11

Newly Diagnosed Adult Patients With Chronic Myeloid 5:30 PM -- 7:30 PM EST

Leukemia in Chronic Phase

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Scemblix Trial in Progress: A Multicenter, Open-label, Phase Abstract presentation #2561

(asciminib) Ib/II Study to Determine the Dose and Safety of Asciminib Poster available:

in Pediatric Patients With Philadelphia Chromosome--positive Sunday, December 12

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in Chronic Phase Treated 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

With >=1 Prior Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Jakavi* Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) Among Patients With Abstract presentation # 3909

(ruxolitinib) Steroid-Refractory or -Dependent Chronic Graft-vs-Host Poster available:

Disease (cGVHD) Randomized to Ruxolitinib (RUX) vs Monday, December 13, 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

Best Available Therapy (BAT)

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Non-Malignant Hematology

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------

Iptacopan 12-Month Analysis of a Phase 2 Study of Iptacopan Abstract presentation #2173

(LNP023) (LNP023) Monotherapy for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Poster available:

Sunday, December 12

6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Adakveo Initial Safety and Efficacy Results From the Phase Abstract presentation #12

(crizanlizumab) II, Multicenter, Open-Label SOLACE-Kids Trial of Crizanlizumab Oral presentation: Saturday, December 11, 10:45 AM

in Adolescents With Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) -- 11:00 AM EST

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

