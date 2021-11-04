  • Suche
04.11.2021 14:59

Press Release: New data at ASH spotlight Novartis recently approved Scemblix(R), next-generation CAR-T platform and expanding hematology portfolio

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Novartis AG

-- New longer-term efficacy and safety data from pivotal Phase III ASCEMBL

study for recently US-approved Scemblix(R) (asciminib) in patients with

PH+ CML-CP

-- Early findings from YTB323 and PHE885 CAR-T cell therapies highlight the

progress in developing the next generation T-Charge(TM) Platform

-- Final analysis from Phase Ib study evaluating efficacy and safety of

sabatolimab (MBG453) in combination with HMAs in patients with very

high/high-risk MDS and AML

-- 12-month data from Phase II study of iptacopan (LNP023), the anticipated

first oral monotherapy in adult PNH patients, evaluating the factor B

inhibitor's ability to control both intra- and extravascular hemolysis

-- First analysis of Phase II SOLACE-kids data on Adakveo(R) (crizanlizumab)

in pediatric patients aged 12-17 years old with sickle cell disease

Basel, November 4, 2021 -- Novartis will highlight new data on Scemblix(R) (asciminib), recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as its next-generation CAR-T platform and the latest research results for an array of hematology medicines at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (December 11-14; Atlanta and virtually). More than 100 abstracts, including 24 oral presentations, will be shared at the meeting.

New data will be presented for Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), as well as CAR-T pipeline compounds YTB323 and PHE885, along with sabatolimab (MBG453), Scemblix(R) (asciminib), iptacopan (LNP023), Adakveo(R) (crizanlizumab), Jakavi(R) * (ruxolitinib) and Promacta(R) /Revolade(R) (eltrombopag).

"Novartis is relentless in its pursuit of breakthrough innovation for patients with blood cancers and life-threatening blood disorders," said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "The breadth of new data presented at ASH demonstrates the promise of our advanced therapeutic platforms with exciting new approaches in immuno-oncology and CAR-T therapies that aim to transform the lives of patients."

Data highlights include:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/

Presentation Details

CAR-T Therapies

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YTB323 A First-in-Human Study of YTB323, a Novel, Autologous Abstract presentation #740

CD19-Directed CAR-T Cell Therapy Manufactured Using Oral presentation: Monday, December 13, 3:00 PM --

the Novel 3:15 PM EST

T-Charge(TM) Platform, for the Treatment of Patients

(Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large

B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

PHE885 Phase I Study of PHE885, a Fully Human BCMA-Directed Abstract presentation #3864

CAR-T Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Poster available:

Myeloma Manufactured in <2 Days Using the Monday, December 13, 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

T-Charge(TM) Platform

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Kymriah Efficacy of Tisagenlecleucel in Adult Patients (Pts) Abstract presentation #131

(tisagenlecleucel) With High-Risk Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Oral presentation: Saturday, December 11, 1:00 PM

(R/R FL): Subgroup Analysis of the Phase II ELARA -- 1:15 PM EST

Study

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Kymriah Real-World Outcomes for Pediatric and Abstract presentation #428

(tisagenlecleucel) Young Adult Patients With Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Oral presentation: Sunday, December 12, 9:45 AM --

B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Treated 10:00 AM EST

With Tisagenlecleucel: Update From the Center for

International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research

(CIBMTR) Registry

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Kymriah Real-World Efficacy and Safety Outcomes for Patients Abstract presentation #429

(tisagenlecleucel) With Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Aggressive B-Cell Oral presentation: Sunday, December 12, 10:00 AM --

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (aBNHL) Treated With Commercial 10:15 AM EST

Tisagenlecleucel: Update From the Center for International

Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Malignant Hematology

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sabatolimab Efficacy and Safety of Sabatolimab (MBG453) in Combination Abstract presentation #244

(MBG453) With Hypomethylating Agents (HMAs) in Patients (Pts) Oral presentation: Saturday, December 11 2:45 PM -

With Very High/High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome 3:00 PM EST

(vHR/HR-MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Final

Analysis From a Phase Ib Study

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Scemblix Efficacy and Safety Results from ASCEMBL, a Multicenter, Abstract presentation #310

(asciminib) Open-label, Phase 3 Study of Asciminib, a First-in-Class Oral presentation: Saturday, December 11

STAMP Inhibitor, 4:45 PM -- 5:00 PM EST

vs Bosutinib in Patients With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

in Chronic Phase After >=2 Prior Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors:

Update After 48 Weeks

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Scemblix Trial in Progress: A Multicenter, Open Label, Randomized Abstract presentation #1478

(asciminib) Phase III Study of Asciminib Poster available:

(80 mg Once Daily) vs Investigator-selected TKIs in Saturday, December 11

Newly Diagnosed Adult Patients With Chronic Myeloid 5:30 PM -- 7:30 PM EST

Leukemia in Chronic Phase

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Scemblix Trial in Progress: A Multicenter, Open-label, Phase Abstract presentation #2561

(asciminib) Ib/II Study to Determine the Dose and Safety of Asciminib Poster available:

in Pediatric Patients With Philadelphia Chromosome--positive Sunday, December 12

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in Chronic Phase Treated 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

With >=1 Prior Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Jakavi* Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) Among Patients With Abstract presentation # 3909

(ruxolitinib) Steroid-Refractory or -Dependent Chronic Graft-vs-Host Poster available:

Disease (cGVHD) Randomized to Ruxolitinib (RUX) vs Monday, December 13, 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

Best Available Therapy (BAT)

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Non-Malignant Hematology

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------

Iptacopan 12-Month Analysis of a Phase 2 Study of Iptacopan Abstract presentation #2173

(LNP023) (LNP023) Monotherapy for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Poster available:

Sunday, December 12

6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM EST

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

Adakveo Initial Safety and Efficacy Results From the Phase Abstract presentation #12

(crizanlizumab) II, Multicenter, Open-Label SOLACE-Kids Trial of Crizanlizumab Oral presentation: Saturday, December 11, 10:45 AM

in Adolescents With Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) -- 11:00 AM EST

------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

Milliardendeal
Roche kauft Novartis für 19 Milliarden Franken heraus - Aktie uneins
Der Pharmariese Roche will die volle strategische Unabhängigkeit erlangen und kauft vom Wettbewerber Novartis dessen Roche-Anteile in einem Milliardendeal zurück.
14:12 Uhr
Roche und Novartis gehen künftig getrennte Wege (Reuters)
11:29 Uhr
Dividenden-Liebling Roche: Novartis verkauft Aktien-Paket, Aktie spring auf neues Rekordhoch (Der Aktionär)
08:42 Uhr
Roche und Novartis gehen künftig getrennte Wege (Börse Online)
08:16 Uhr
KORREKTUR: Roche kauft Novartis für 19 Milliarden Franken heraus (Dow Jones)
08:04 Uhr
Pharmabranche: Roche kauft Novartis für 19 Milliarden Franken eigene Aktien ab (Handelsblatt)
07:18 Uhr
Paukenschlag bei Pharmariesen: Die wichtigsten Punkte zum Roche-Novartis-Milliardendeal (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
01.11.21
Hohe Medikamentenpreise: USA schonen Pharmariesen Roche und Novartis (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
31.10.21
Novartis-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Oktober (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Novartis Peer Group News

15:08 UhrOpening Bell: US-Tech-Aktien setzen Rekordjagd fort; Moderna. Livent. Qualcomm. Merck. Novavax. Stratasys. AMD. Regeneron. Electronic Arts
14:38 UhrMerck & Co-Aktie springt an: COVID-19-Pille von Merck & Co in Großbritannien zugelassen
14:35 UhrVorwürfe gegen Studie von BioNTech und Pfizer - Aktien verlieren
14:34 UhrBayer-Konkurrent Corteva steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich - Aktie gefragt
14:31 UhrAstraZeneca pulls request for Swiss approval of COVID shot
14:03 UhrModerna senkt Impfstoff-Absatzziel - Aktie bricht ein
13:36 UhrUK authorizes Merck antiviral pill. 1st shown to treat COVID
13:30 UhrWhat’s Next For Merck Stock After An Upbeat Q3?
13:27 UhrModerna senkt Umsatzziel für Covid-19-Impfstoff
12:58 UhrEVOTEC kehrt zurück an die NASDAQ - Kapitalerhöhung bringt 435 Millionen Dollar - EVOTEC-Aktie freundlich

