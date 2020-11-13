  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
13.11.2020 16:00

Press Release: New Novartis analyses for investigational inclisiran demonstrate consistently effective and sustained LDL-C reduction at month 17 regardless o...

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- Pooled data analyses from Phase III ORION-9, -10 and -11 showed that

inclisiran consistently reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol

(LDL-C) by approximately 51% in both male and female adult patients and

in three age categories1,2

-- Sustained LDL-C reduction with inclisiran was observed regardless of age

or gender differences1,2 with two doses a year, after an initial dose and

then again at three months; the overall trial dosing schedule was at

months 1, 3 and then every 6 months up to month 17

-- LDL-C is the most readily modifiable risk factor for atherosclerotic

cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), yet despite widespread statin use 80% of

high-risk patients do not reach guideline-recommended LDL-C targets3,4

-- Inclisiran recently received a positive CHMP opinion and recommendation

for marketing authorization in Europe and is under review by the U.S.

Food and Drug Administration

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

https://novartis.gcs-web.com/New-Novartis-analyses-for-investigational-inclisiran-demonstrate-consistently-effective-and-sustained-LDL-C-reduction-at-month-17-regardless-of-age-and-gender

Basel, November 13, 2020 -- Novartis today announced results from two

pooled post-hoc analyses of Phase III ORION-9, -10 and -11 trials,

evaluating the impact of age and gender on the efficacy and safety of

inclisiran, an investigational and potential first-in-class small

interfering RNA (siRNA) for hyperlipidemia in adults with

atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or heterozygous familial

hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). The data showed that at month 17,

inclisiran was well-tolerated and provided effective and sustained

reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) when used in

addition to other lipid lowering therapies regardless of patients' age

and gender(1,2). During the trials, inclisiran was administered at

months 1, 3 and then every 6 months up to month 17. Results were

presented at the virtual American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

2020.

"High LDL-C and other risk factors for ASCVD, as well as the potential

for treatment side effects, may increase with age and differ by gender,"

said Kausik Ray, MD, ORION-11 trial principal investigator, Professor of

Public Health at Imperial College London and Honorary Consultant

Cardiologist at the Imperial College NHS Trust. "These data are

important as they show that inclisiran, as a siRNA, has the potential to

provide consistent efficacy and tolerability despite the

cholesterol-lowering treatment challenges posed by age and gender with

two doses a year after the initial dosing regimen on day 1 and month 3."

In post-hoc analyses of the pooled results from the ORION Phase III

trials in more than 3,600 patients, treatment with inclisiran delivered

similar LDL-C reductions of approximately 51% from baseline for both

women and men (50.6% vs 50.6% respectively) compared to placebo(1).

Results from a second pooled analysis showed that inclisiran-treated

patients in three age categories all achieved similar LDL-C reductions

of approximately 51% (-51.3% <65 years; -49.9% >=65 years to <75 years;

-51.0% >=75 years)(2). In both analyses, inclisiran was

well-tolerated(1,2).

"Whether you look at it from an age or a gender perspective, inclisiran

analyses continue to show consistency with effective and sustained LDL-C

reduction lasting over the dosing interval," said David Soergel, MD,

Global Head of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Drug Development,

Novartis. "As we move forward in our journey to reimagine treatment for

ASCVD, these data analyses reinforce the potential of inclisiran as a

first-in-class siRNA treatment to transform LDL-C management with two

doses a year, following the initial dose and another dose at three

months, and a positive tolerability profile."

On Friday, October 16, 2020, the Committee for Medicinal Products for

Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion

and recommended granting marketing authorization for inclisiran.

Novartis is anticipating a final regulatory decision in Europe in

December 2020 and is under review by the US Food and Drug

Administration.

About the Pooled Post-Hoc Analyses from Phase III ORION-9, -10 and -11

trials: Age and Gender

The pooled analyses include data from inclisiran's ORION-9, -10 and -11

trials, which were multicenter, double-blind, randomized,

placebo-controlled,18-month studies evaluating inclisiran in patients

with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (ORION-9), ASCVD

(ORION-10) and ASCVD or ASCVD risk equivalents (ORION-11) on statin

therapy who required additional LDL-C lowering. The primary endpoints

for these studies were percentage change in LDL-C from baseline to 17

months and time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C from baseline

between 3 months and up to 18 months. The primary endpoints were

achieved in all three studies(5-7).

The pooled analyses assessed inclisiran's efficacy for lowering LDL-C,

as well as safety and tolerability, across age ranges and by gender(1,2)

.

Impact of age on the efficacy of inclisiran versus placebo (<65 years;

>=65 years to <75 years; >=75 years)(2) :

-- Percentage change between inclisiran and placebo in LDL-C at month 17 was

similar across all ages: -51.3% (<65 years), -49.9% (>=65 years to <75

years), -51.0% (>=75 years)

-- Time-adjusted percentage LDL-C change between inclisiran and placebo at

month 18 was similar across all ages: -49.6% (<65 years), -51.5% (>=65

years to <75 years), -50.8% (>=75 years)

Impact of gender on the efficacy of inclisiran versus placebo(1) :

-- Percentage change between inclisiran and placebo in LDL-C at month 17 was

consistent across women and men at -50.6% and -50.6% respectively

-- Time-adjusted LDL-C change between inclisiran and placebo at month 18 was

consistent across women and men at -50.5% and -50.6%

Across both analyses, inclisiran was reported to be well-tolerated

irrespective of age or gender. Injection site reactions (ISR) were more

frequent in female versus male patients and in the <65 population versus

elder patients, all ISRs were transient and mild or moderate in terms of

severity.

About the ORION Phase III Low-density Lipoprotein Cholesterol

(LDL-C)-lowering Studies

ORION-9 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,

randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of

inclisiran sodium salt 300 mg, equivalent to 284 mg of inclisiran,

administered subcutaneously by a healthcare professional starting it at

an initial dose(5). Inclisiran was then administered again at 3 months

and then every 6 months thereafter in 482 participants with clinical or

genetic evidence of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and

elevated LDL-C, despite a maximally tolerated dose of LDL-C-lowering

therapies (e.g. a statin or ezetimibe). For the primary endpoints of

ORION-9, inclisiran delivered mean placebo-adjusted percentage change in

LDL-C reductions of 48% (P<.0001) at 17 months and demonstrated

time-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 44% (P<.0001)

from 3 through 18 months. The international study was conducted at 46

sites in eight countries(5).

ORION-10 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,

randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of

inclisiran sodium salt 300 mg, equivalent to 284 mg of inclisiran,

administered subcutaneously by a healthcare professional starting it at

an initial dose(6). Inclisiran was then administered again at 3 months

and then every 6 months thereafter in 1,561 participants with

atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and elevated LDL-C,

despite a maximally tolerated dose of LDL-C-lowering therapies (e.g. a

statin and/or ezetimibe). For the primary endpoints of ORION-10,

inclisiran delivered mean placebo-adjusted percentage change in LDL-C

reductions of 52% (P<.0001) at 17 months and demonstrated time-adjusted

percentage change in LDL-C reductions of 54% (P<.0001) from 3 through 18

months. The study was conducted at 145 sites in the United States(6,7).

ORION-11 was a pivotal Phase III, placebo-controlled, double-blind,

randomized study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of

inclisiran sodium salt 300 mg, equivalent to 284 mg of inclisiran,

administered subcutaneously by a healthcare professional starting it at

an initial dose(6). Inclisiran was then administered again at 3 months

and then every 6 months thereafter in 1,617 patients with ASCVD or

ASCVD-risk equivalents and elevated LDL-C despite a maximally tolerated

dose of statin therapy (with or without ezetimibe). For the primary

endpoints of ORION-11, inclisiran delivered placebo-adjusted change in

LDL-C reductions of 50% (P<.0001) at 17 months and demonstrated

time-adjusted LDL-C reductions of 49% (P<.0001) from 3 through 18

months. The international study was conducted at 70 sites in seven

countries(6,7).

About Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD)

Atherosclerosis corresponds to the accumulation of lipids over time

mainly low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in the inner lining

of the arteries. Unexpected rupture of the atherosclerotic plaque can

cause an atherosclerotic cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or

stroke(8,9). ASCVD accounts for over 85% of all cardiovascular disease

deaths(10). ASCVD is the primary cause of death in the European Union

and its burden in the United States is greater than that from any other

chronic diseases(11,12). ASCVD risk equivalent corresponds to

conditions that confer a similar risk for a ASCVD event (e.g. diabetes,

heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia)(6,13).

About Inclisiran

If approved, inclisiran (KJX839) would be the first and only therapy to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2020 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
11.11.20
Aktien Schweiz fester - Alcon nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
11.11.20
Novartis-Aktie: Mit stockendem Umsatz (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
11.11.20
Alcon steigert sich und gewinnt Marktanteile (Handelszeitung)
09.11.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Niedrigere Medikamentenpreis in den USA erwartet - aber ? (Der Aktionär)
09.11.20
Konzernverantwortung: Novartis-Präsident fürchtet Flut von Klagen (Handelszeitung)
06.11.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis verfehlt Ziele bei Corona Studie - was nun? (Der Aktionär)
06.11.20
Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht (dpa-afx)
06.11.20
Novartis erleidet Fehlschlag in klinischer Covid-Studie (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.11.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.11.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
14.10.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
28.10.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
10.11.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

27.10.20Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel - Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt
28.10.20Novartis setzt auf COVID-Arzneikandidat von Molecular Partners - Novartis-Aktie in Rot
06.11.20Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht
12.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Novartis zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
11.11.20Novartis-Aktie: Mit stockendem Umsatz
31.10.20Analysten sehen bei Novartis-Aktie Potenzial
28.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis gibt Gas im Kampf gegen Corona und sorgt für Kurssprung - neuer Deal
27.10.20Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
06.11.20Press Release: Novartis provides update on CAN-COVID trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
30.10.20Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Grünes Licht aus Japan
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

Dieser luxuriöse technische Marathonläufer bleibt in Mode!
K+S vervielfacht Verluste - Aktie stabilisiert sich
DZ BANK - Tech-Titel - Kaufchancen nach dem Kursabsturz
Vontobel: Noch bis 16.11.2020: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtspotenzial
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Kurserholung nach Wahlen möglich.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Momentum im Rückwärtsgang
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Gebühren geschenkt: Testen Sie professionelle Vermögensverwaltung 12 Monate kostenfrei
Der Fünfklang guter Geldanlage
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

16:25 UhrBioNTech-Impfstoff: Game-Changer für die Börse?
16:01 UhrUnion gegen Dortmund kurz vor Weihnachten im Free-TV
16:00 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Coca-Cola. Merck &amp; Co. Honeywell. 3M and General Electric
15:51 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer. AXT. Glu Mobile and iClick Interactive
15:50 UhrRegierung will Nebenwirkungen einer Corona-Impfung mit App erfassen
15:26 UhrGSK presents Phase 2b data on linerixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)
14:16 UhrViiV Healthcare announces CHMP positive opinion for the first-ever dispersible-tablet formulation of dolutegravir. Tivicay. a treatment for children living with HIV in Europe
14:00 UhrCHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Phesgo (fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin for subcutaneous injection) for HER2-positive breast cancer
14:00 UhrCHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Phesgo (fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin for subcutaneous injection) for HER2-positive breast cancer
14:00 UhrCHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Phesgo (fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin for subcutaneous injection) for HER2-positive breast cancer

News von

Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Wer wird das dreistellige Milliarden-Minus bezahlen?
Günstige Laptops am Black Friday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Mit diesen zwölf Aktien sind Sie beim nächsten Impfstoff-Boom dabei

News von

Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff: Was Analysten von der BioNTech-Aktie halten
Trotz Impfstoff-Hoffnung: Diese fünf DAX-Aktien sollten Sie laut Analysten verkaufen
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa erhält millionenschweren Auftrag in Kalifornien
DAX-Chartanalyse: Zwischenstopp unter 13.400 Punkten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Ölpreise ziehen erneut an

Heute im Fokus

Dow in Grün -- DAX fester -- Palantir steigert Umsatz deutlich -- Deutsche Wohnen mit Gewinnrückgang -- VW liefert im Oktober wieder weniger Fahrzeuge aus -- Delivery Hero, Disney im Fokus

Bayer erhält Empfehlung für Xarelto bei Kindern in Europa. Wüstenrot & Württembergische fasst im Sommer wieder Tritt. Aktien von Delivery Hero fallen nach Votum der koreanischen Kartellhüter. Wirecard: Knapp 500 Geschäfte von BaFin-Mitarbeitern bekannt. thyssenkrupp-Chefin lotet wohl Wasserstoff als Wachstumsstory aus. S&P erhöht Ausblick für AstraZeneca auf positiv. Daimler kündigt unbefristete 40-Stunden-Verträge.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/46: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/46: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen