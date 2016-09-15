Press Release: Novartis 177Lu-PSMA-617 -2

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

(177) Lu-PSMA-617, or regarding potential future revenues from (177)

Lu-PSMA-617. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that (177)

Lu-PSMA-617 will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional

indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor

can there be any guarantee that (177) Lu-PSMA-617 will be commercially

successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding

(177) Lu-PSMA-617 could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this media update as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this media update as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

# # #

