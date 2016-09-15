  • Suche
03.06.2021 18:04

Press Release: Novartis 177Lu-PSMA-617 -2-

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

(177) Lu-PSMA-617, or regarding potential future revenues from (177)

Lu-PSMA-617. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that (177)

Lu-PSMA-617 will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional

indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor

can there be any guarantee that (177) Lu-PSMA-617 will be commercially

successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding

(177) Lu-PSMA-617 could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this media update as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this media update as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Novartis Data on File

2. SEER. Cancer stat facts: prostate cancer April 2021.

[https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/prost.html]

3. Hupe MC, Philippi C, Roth D, et al. Expression of prostate-specific

membrane antigen (PSMA) on biopsies is an independent risk stratifier of

prostate cancer patients at time of initial diagnosis. Front Oncol

2018;8:623

4. Bostwick DG, Pacelli A, Blute M, et al. Prostate specific membrane

antigen expression in prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia and

adenocarcinoma: a study of 184 cases. Cancer 1998;82(11):2256--61

5. Pomykala KL, Czernin J, Grogan TR, et al. Total-body 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT

for bone metastasis detection in prostate cancer patients: potential

impact on bone scan guidelines. J Nucl Med 2020;61(3):405--11

6. Sant GR, Knopf KB, Albala DM. Live-single-cell phenotypic cancer

biomarkers-future role in precision oncology? NPJ Precision Oncology

2017;1(1):21

7. Kirby M, Hirst C, Crawford ED. Characterising the castration-resistant

prostate cancer population: a systematic review. Int J Clin Pract

2011;65(11):1180--92

8. Minner S, Wittmer C, Graefen M, et al. High level PSMA expression is

associated with early PSA recurrence in surgically treated prostate

cancer. Prostate 2011;71(3):281--8

9. Hope TA, Aggarwal R, Chee B, et al. Impact of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET on

management in patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer. J

Nucl Med 2017;58(12):1956--61

10. Hofman MS, Violet J, Hicks RJ et al. [177Lu]-PSMA-617 radionuclide

treatment in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate

cancer (LuPSMA trial): a single-centre, single-arm, phase 2 study. Lancet

Oncol 2018;19(6):825--33

11. Kratochwil C, Giesel FL, Stefanova M, et al. PSMA-targeted radionuclide

therapy of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

with 177Lu-labeled PSMA-617. J Nucl Med 2016;57(8):1170--6

[https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26985056/]

12. Eder M, Schäfer M, Bauder-Wüst U, et al. 68Ga-complex

lipophilicity and the targeting property of a urea-based PSMA inhibitor

for PET imaging. Bioconjug Chem 2012;23(4):688--97.

13. Beneová M, Schäfer M, Bauder-Wüst U, et al.

Preclinical evaluation of a tailor-made DOTA-conjugated PSMA inhibitor

with optimized linker moiety for imaging and endoradiotherapy of prostate

cancer. J Nucl Med 2015;56(6):914--20

14. Haberkorn U, Eder M, Kopka K, et al. New Strategies in Prostate Cancer:

Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Ligands for Diagnosis and

Therapy. Clin Cancer Res 22(1):9-15.2016

15. Violet J, Jackson P, Ferdinandus J et al. Dosimetry of (177)Lu-PSMA-617

in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer: correlations between

pretherapeutic imaging and whole-body tumor dosimetry with treatment

outcomes. J Nucl Med 2019;60(4):517--23

16. Current K, Meyer C, Magyar CE et al. Investigating PSMA-targeted

radioligand therapy efficacy as a function of cellular PSMA levels and

intra-tumoral PSMA heterogeneity. Clin Cancer Res 2020;26(12):2946--55.

17. Kassis A. Therapeutic Radionuclides: Biophysical and Radiobiologic

Principles. Semin Nucl Med. 2008; 38(5): 358--366

18. Fendler W, Stuparu A, et al. Establishing 177Lu-PSMA-617 Radioligand

Therapy in a Syngeneic Model of Murine Prostate Cancer. J Nucl Med 2017;

58: 1786--1792

19. Ruigrok E, van Vliet N, et al. Extensive preclinical evaluation of

lutetium-177-labeled PSMA-specific tracers for prostate cancer

radionuclide therapy. Eur J Nucl Med Mol Imaging. 2020; 48: 1339-1350

20. Sartor AO, Morris MJ, Krause BJ. VISION: an international, prospective,

open-label, multicenter, randomized phase 3 study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in

the treatment of patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic

castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). J Clin Oncol 2019;37(15

suppl):TPS5099

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Rachel Levine

Novartis External Communications Advanced Accelerator Applications,

+41 79 392 8697 a Novartis Company

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com +1 917 375 2935

Julie Masow rachel.levine@novartis.com

Novartis US External Engagement

+1 862 579 8456

julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Attachment

-- Media release (PDF).pdf

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c247985-794b-481a-b729-5e952559f774

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

