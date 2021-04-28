  • Suche
03.06.2021 18:04

Press Release: Novartis 177Lu-PSMA-617 significantly improves overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival for men with metastatic castration-...

-- Men who received 177Lu-PSMA-617 plus best standard of care had a 38%

reduction in risk of death (median OS benefit of 4 months) and a 60%

reduction in the risk of radiographic disease progression or death

(median rPFS benefit of 5 months) compared to best standard of care

alone1

-- Significant improvement demonstrated in all key secondary endpoints,

including time to first symptomatic skeletal event, overall response rate

and disease control rate1

-- VISION study findings to be presented during 2021 ASCO plenary;

regulatory submissions to US and EU Health Authorities on track for 2H21;

two additional pivotal studies in earlier lines of treatment for

metastatic prostate cancer to start 1H21, goal to move into earlier

stages of disease

-- Novartis commitment to leadership in radioligand therapy (RLT) further

strengthened by recent partnerships and investments; more than 15 ongoing

research and discovery programs to identify and accelerate next wave of

RLTs for cancer

Basel, June 3, 2021 -- Novartis today announced that results of the

Phase III VISION study evaluating (177) Lu-PSMA-617, a targeted

radioligand therapy, plus best standard of care (SOC) demonstrated

significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to SOC alone,

in patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic

castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)(1). The difference in OS

between study arms was statistically significant (one-sided p<0.001),

with an estimated 38% reduction in risk of death in the (177)

Lu-PSMA-617 arm (n=551) compared to the best standard of care only arm

(n=280) (hazard ratio: 0.62 with 95% confidence interval (CI): (0.52,

0.74))(1). These results will be presented during the 2021 American

Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting plenary session on

June 6.

Patients receiving (177) Lu-PSMA-617 also demonstrated a statistically

significant (one-sided p<0.001) 60% risk reduction for radiographic

progression-free survival or death (rPFS), compared to the best standard

of care only arm (hazard ratio: 0.40 with 99.2% CI: (0.29 0.57))(1).

There was a higher rate of drug-related treatment emergent adverse

events reported in the (177) Lu-PSMA-617 treatment arm (85.3%) compared

to standard of care alone (28.8%)(1).

Across both arms of the study, rates of treatment discontinuation

associated with treatment-emergent adverse events occurred as follows:

In the (177) Lu-PSMA-617 plus standard of care (SOC) arm, 11.9% of

patients discontinued (177) Lu-PSMA-617 and 8.5% discontinued SOC; while

in the SOC alone arm 7.8% of patients discontinued treatment(1).

"Patients suffering from metastatic CRPC who have progressed through

contemporary hormonal treatments and chemotherapy have few meaningful

therapeutic options," said Michael J. Morris, MD, who chaired the

study's Scientific Committee and is the Prostate Cancer Section Head,

Genitourinary Oncology Service, Division of Solid Tumor Oncology at

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "The study demonstrated that

(177) Lu-PSMA-617 improves disease progression and prolongs survival,

which are key measures of clinical benefit in the mCRPC population. I am

grateful to be a part of this study that may lead to additional

therapeutic options for these patients."

"Men with metastatic prostate cancer have an approximately 3 in 10

chance of surviving 5 years(2). These data from the first Phase III

study of a radioligand therapy in this advanced prostate cancer setting

confirm the potential of (177) Lu-PSMA-617 targeted therapy to improve

clinical outcomes," said John Tsai, Head of Global Drug Development and

Chief Medical Officer for Novartis. "Our comprehensive development

program for this targeted therapy seeks to reach eligible patients with

advanced prostate cancer, who express the PSMA biomarker(1,) (3-6). And,

we won't stop with prostate cancer, our team is exploring next

generation RLT across a number of tumor types."

Two additional studies with (177) Lu-PSMA-617 radioligand therapy in

earlier lines of treatment for metastatic prostate cancer are planned to

start in the first half of 2021, investigating potential clinical

utility in the mCRPC pre-taxane setting (PSMAfore) and in the metastatic

hormone-sensitive setting (PSMAddition).

Additional VISION data

Median OS (95% CI) for the (177) Lu-PSMA-617 plus best standard of care

arm in the VISION study was 15.3 months (14.2, 16.9), compared to 11.3

months (9.8, 13.5) in the best standard of care arm only(1). The median

rPFS (99.2% CI) was 8.7 months (7.9, 10.8) for the (177) Lu-PSMA-617 arm

compared to 3.4 months (2.4, 4.0) for the best standard of care only

arm(1).

Key secondary endpoints were also met. The median time to first

symptomatic skeletal event was 11.5 months (95% CI: 10.3, 13.2) in (177)

Lu-PSMA-617 arm compared to 6.8 months (95% CI: 5.2, 8.5) in the best

standard of care only arm (hazard ratio: 0.50 (95%CI: 0.40, 0.62));

two-sided p-value: <0.001(1). Significant differences were also seen in

overall response rate in patients with measurable or non-measurable

disease at baseline (29.8% partial or complete response in the (177)

Lu-PSMA-617 arm compared to 1.7% partial response in the best standard

of care only arm (two-sided p-value: <0.001)) and disease control rate

(89.0% in (177) Lu-PSMA-617 arm compared to 66.7% in the best standard

of care only arm (two-sided p-value: <0.001))(1).

Grade >=3 drug-related treatment emergent adverse events occurred in

28.4% of the (177) Lu-PSMA-617 arm compared to 3.9% in the best standard

of care only arm(1). The most common treatment emergent adverse events

regardless of drug relatedness (above 2% respectively for the (177)

Lu-PSMA-617 and best standard of care arm) were anemia (12.9% vs. 4.9%),

thrombocytopenia (7.9% vs. 1%), lymphopenia (7.8% vs. 0.5%), fatigue

(5.9% vs. 1.5%), urinary tract infection (3.8% vs 0.5%), neutropenia

(3.4% vs 0.5%), hypertension (3.2% vs 1.5%), back pain (3.2% vs. 3.4%),

acute kidney injury (3.0% vs 2.4%), leukopenia (2.5% vs. 0.5%), bone

pain (2.5% vs. 2.4%), hematuria (2.5% vs 0.5%), and spinal cord

compression (1.3% vs. 5.4%)(1).

Serious drug-related treatment emergent adverse events occurred in 9.3%

of patients in the (177) Lu-PSMA-617 arm compared to 2.4% in the best

standard of care only arm(1).

Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the

latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the

Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program

data presentations (for registered participants).

About Advanced Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that develops in the prostate gland,

a small walnut shaped gland in the pelvis of men. In castration

resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), the tumor shows signs of growth, such

as rising Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) levels, despite the use of

hormone treatments that lower testosterone(7). In metastatic CRPC

(mCRPC), the tumor spreads to other parts of the body, such as

neighboring organs or bones and remains unresponsive to hormone

treatment(7). The five-year survival rate for patients with metastatic

prostate cancer is approximately 30%(2).

About Phenotypic Precision Medicine in Advanced Prostate Cancer

Despite advances in prostate cancer care, there is a high unmet need for

new targeted treatment options to improve outcomes for patients with

mCRPC. More than 80% of prostate cancer tumors highly express a

phenotypic biomarker(6) called Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)

(3-5) (,) (8-9), making it a promising diagnostic (through positron

emission tomography (PET) scan imaging) and potential therapeutic target

for radioligand therapy(1) (0). This differs from 'genotypic' precision

medicine which targets specific genetic alterations in cancer cells(6).

About (177) Lu-PSMA-617

(177) Lu-PSMA-617 is an investigational PSMA-targeted radioligand

therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is a

type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound

(ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle)(1) (1)

(-1) (3). After administration into the bloodstream, (177) Lu-PSMA-617

binds to prostate cancer cells that express PSMA(1) (4), a

transmembrane protein, with high tumor-to-normal tissue uptake(1) (1) (,

1) (5) (,1) (6). Once bound, emissions from the radioisotope damage

tumor cells, disrupting their ability to replicate and/or triggering

cell death(17-19). The radiation from the radioisotope works over very

short distances to limit damage to surrounding cells(1) (0) (,) (1) (1)

(,1) (5).

About VISION

VISION is an international, prospective, randomized, open-label,

multicenter, phase III study to assess the efficacy and safety of (177)

Lu-PSMA-617 (7.4 GBq administered by intravenous infusion every 6 weeks

for a maximum of 6 cycles) plus investigator-chosen best standard of

care in the investigational arm, versus best standard of care in the

control arm(20). Patients with PSMA PET-scan positive mCRPC, and

progression after prior taxane and androgen receptor pathway inhibitors,

were randomized in a 2:1 ratio in favor of the investigational arm(20).

The alternate primary endpoints were rPFS and OS(20). The study

enrolled 831 patients(1).

Disclaimer

This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as

"potential," "will," "would," "anticipated," "believe," "committed,"

"commitment," "investigational," "evaluating," "promising," "ambition,"

"opportunity," "upcoming," "pursuing," "underway," "to ensure," "intend,

" "to submit," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

