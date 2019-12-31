-- Technology has potential to reimagine treatment for amblyopia ("lazy
eye"), a leading cause of vision loss in children and young adults1
-- Acquisition expands the Novartis refractive disorder pipeline in
ophthalmology
-- Novartis will work with Ubisoft and McGill University to accelerate
product development to enable faster uptake for patients--PoC studies
planned later in 2020
Basel, April 20, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that it has completed
the acquisition of Amblyotech, a US-based software startup, and will, in
collaboration with Ubisoft and McGill University, pursue the development
of the acquired digital technology for the treatment of amblyopia.
It is estimated that amblyopia affects roughly 3% of the global
population, some of whom could be appropriate candidates for this
therapy if approved(1). The condition can lead to poor vision and other
quality of life issues if left untreated(2). The condition can impact
children and adults beyond their vision, making it difficult to drive
and maintain a sense of autonomy. Current treatment options, including
patching and/or atropine, are associated with low compliance and low
success rates(3). Approved therapies for adults are limited.
Designed to enhance compliance, Amblyotech utilizes active gaming and
passive video technology with 3-D glasses, training the eyes to work
together to view an image in full. Its software employs a unique visual
presentation, called dichoptic display, where each eye is presented with
different images using a proprietary algorithm. In early clinical
studies, Amblyotech's software demonstrated improvements in vision in
both children and adults with faster onset compared to standard of care
treatments(4).
"By offering a noninvasive solution that has the potential to be
significantly faster than current standards of care such as patching for
children and adults impacted by lazy eye, Amblyotech's software is a
great example of how we can reimagine medicine using digital technology,
" said Nikos Tripodis, Global Business Franchise Head, Ophthalmology.
"We look forward to using our deep clinical development expertise in
ophthalmology to accelerate this platform toward regulatory approval,
and our global commercial footprint to maximize access for patients who
need it."
With the transaction closing, Novartis plans to work in partnership with
video game developer, Ubisoft, to develop the Amblyotech software as a
medical device (SaMD), create a series of engaging games for the device,
and conduct a proof of concept study (PoC), planned for later in 2020.
Disclaimer
This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as
"potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect,"
"anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this media update as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this media update as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
# # #
