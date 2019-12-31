finanzen.net
-- Technology has potential to reimagine treatment for amblyopia ("lazy

eye"), a leading cause of vision loss in children and young adults1

-- Acquisition expands the Novartis refractive disorder pipeline in

ophthalmology

-- Novartis will work with Ubisoft and McGill University to accelerate

product development to enable faster uptake for patients--PoC studies

planned later in 2020

Basel, April 20, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that it has completed

the acquisition of Amblyotech, a US-based software startup, and will, in

collaboration with Ubisoft and McGill University, pursue the development

of the acquired digital technology for the treatment of amblyopia.

It is estimated that amblyopia affects roughly 3% of the global

population, some of whom could be appropriate candidates for this

therapy if approved(1). The condition can lead to poor vision and other

quality of life issues if left untreated(2). The condition can impact

children and adults beyond their vision, making it difficult to drive

and maintain a sense of autonomy. Current treatment options, including

patching and/or atropine, are associated with low compliance and low

success rates(3). Approved therapies for adults are limited.

Designed to enhance compliance, Amblyotech utilizes active gaming and

passive video technology with 3-D glasses, training the eyes to work

together to view an image in full. Its software employs a unique visual

presentation, called dichoptic display, where each eye is presented with

different images using a proprietary algorithm. In early clinical

studies, Amblyotech's software demonstrated improvements in vision in

both children and adults with faster onset compared to standard of care

treatments(4).

"By offering a noninvasive solution that has the potential to be

significantly faster than current standards of care such as patching for

children and adults impacted by lazy eye, Amblyotech's software is a

great example of how we can reimagine medicine using digital technology,

" said Nikos Tripodis, Global Business Franchise Head, Ophthalmology.

"We look forward to using our deep clinical development expertise in

ophthalmology to accelerate this platform toward regulatory approval,

and our global commercial footprint to maximize access for patients who

need it."

With the transaction closing, Novartis plans to work in partnership with

video game developer, Ubisoft, to develop the Amblyotech software as a

medical device (SaMD), create a series of engaging games for the device,

and conduct a proof of concept study (PoC), planned for later in 2020.

Disclaimer

This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as

"potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect,"

"anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this media update as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this media update as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Narinesingh C, Wan W, et al. Amblyopia: A Study Using the McGurk Effect.

Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science. 2014;55:3158-3164.

2. National Eye Institute. Amblyopia.

https://www.nei.nih.gov/sites/default/files/health-pdfs/FactsAbout_AMBLYOaPIA_2015.pdf.

Accessed November 8, 2019.

3. Nucci P, Alfarano R, Piantanida A, et al. Compliance in antiamblyopia

occlusion therapy. Acta Ophthalmol (Copenh). 1992;70:128-131. doi:

10.1111/j.1755-3768.1992.tb02104.x.

4. Kelly KR, Jost RM, et al. Binocular iPad Game vs Patching for Treatment

of Amblyopia in Children: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA

Ophthalmology. 2016;134(12):1402-1408.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Peter Zuest Amy Wolf

Novartis External Communications Novartis Division Communications

+41 79 899 9812 (mobile) +41 61 696 58 94 (direct)

peter.zuest@novartis.com +41 79 576 07 23 (mobile)

Eric Althoff amy.wolf@novartis.com

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2020 01:17 ET (05:17 GMT)

