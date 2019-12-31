-- Technology has potential to reimagine treatment for amblyopia ("lazy

Basel, April 20, 2020 -- Novartis announced today that it has completed

the acquisition of Amblyotech, a US-based software startup, and will, in

collaboration with Ubisoft and McGill University, pursue the development

of the acquired digital technology for the treatment of amblyopia.

It is estimated that amblyopia affects roughly 3% of the global

population, some of whom could be appropriate candidates for this

therapy if approved(1). The condition can lead to poor vision and other

quality of life issues if left untreated(2). The condition can impact

children and adults beyond their vision, making it difficult to drive

and maintain a sense of autonomy. Current treatment options, including

patching and/or atropine, are associated with low compliance and low

success rates(3). Approved therapies for adults are limited.

Designed to enhance compliance, Amblyotech utilizes active gaming and

passive video technology with 3-D glasses, training the eyes to work

together to view an image in full. Its software employs a unique visual

presentation, called dichoptic display, where each eye is presented with

different images using a proprietary algorithm. In early clinical

studies, Amblyotech's software demonstrated improvements in vision in

both children and adults with faster onset compared to standard of care

treatments(4).

"By offering a noninvasive solution that has the potential to be

significantly faster than current standards of care such as patching for

children and adults impacted by lazy eye, Amblyotech's software is a

great example of how we can reimagine medicine using digital technology,

" said Nikos Tripodis, Global Business Franchise Head, Ophthalmology.

"We look forward to using our deep clinical development expertise in

ophthalmology to accelerate this platform toward regulatory approval,

and our global commercial footprint to maximize access for patients who

need it."

With the transaction closing, Novartis plans to work in partnership with

video game developer, Ubisoft, to develop the Amblyotech software as a

medical device (SaMD), create a series of engaging games for the device,

and conduct a proof of concept study (PoC), planned for later in 2020.

