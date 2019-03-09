Press Release: Novartis: Alcon Announces Acquisition of PowerVision, Inc.

Novartis International AG / Alcon Announces Acquisition of PowerVision,
-- Acquisition demonstrates Alcon's commitment to driving growth and
innovation in advanced technology intraocular lenses (AT-IOLS) to meet
the needs of cataract surgery patients who desire spectacle independence
-- US-based PowerVision, Inc. was formed to develop fluid-based
accommodating intraocular lenses for cataract surgery patients
-- Fluid-based intraocular lens utilizes the eye's natural accommodative
response to provide near and intermediate vision, in addition to distance
vision commonly provided by basic IOLs
Fort Worth, Texas, March 18, 2019 - Alcon, the global leader in eye care
and a division of Novartis, announced today that it has acquired
PowerVision, Inc., a privately-held, US-based medical device development
company focused on creating fluid-based intraocular lens implants.
The acquisition furthers Alcon's commitment to bring this innovative,
accommodating lens to cataract patients throughout the world.
Commercial availability of PowerVision's IOL technology will be
determined following significant additional development and clinical
trials of the intraocular lens.
"As the industry leader in cataract surgery, we're eager to accelerate
development of this potentially breakthrough accommodating lens
technology," said Michael Onuscheck, President of Global Business and
Innovation. "By treating cataracts and restoring natural, continuous
range of vision, this intraocular lens may be the preferred IOL for
cataract surgery patients who desire spectacle independence."
PowerVision's unique lens design utilizes the eye's natural
accommodating response to transport fluid in the intraocular lens which
is implanted in the eye's capsular bag. While most presbyopia-correcting
intraocular lenses use a multifocal design that distributes light
between different focal points, PowerVision's groundbreaking fluid-based
design creates a continuously variable monofocal lens, utilizing the
natural contraction of the eye's muscles. This technology allows the
patient to actively focus on objects, just as the natural crystalline
lens does in a youthful eye, providing patients with a natural,
continuous range of vision.
"We're thrilled to officially join Alcon and its pioneering history of
launching new innovation in the field of ophthalmology," said Barry
Cheskin, President and CEO and Co-Founder of PowerVision. "We look
forward to bringing this innovative IOL technology to eye care providers
and customers in the years ahead."
While basic, monofocal IOLs are most commonly used for cataract surgery,
AT-IOLs, including those that correct presbyopia, are improving patient
outcomes and fulfilling desire among patients for spectacle
independence. Alcon leads the industry in global IOL share and estimates
double-digit growth in AT-IOLs, largely driven by new innovations.
Under the terms of the agreement, Alcon paid USD 285 million to
PowerVision at closing with additional payments based on specified
regulatory and commercial milestones starting in 2023. Alcon is
maintaining its 2023 financial outlook provided at the Capital Markets
Days in the fourth quarter of 2018.
About Cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens of the eye that affects
vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard
and cloudy which scatters light rays and allows less light to pass
through, which makes it more difficult to see. The vast majority of
cataracts happen as a result of normal aging but radiation exposure,
taking steroids, diabetes, and eye trauma can accelerate the development
of cataracts. Additionally, cataracts can be hereditary and congenital
and can present shortly after birth. Cataracts are the most common
age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness
in adults 55 and older in the US. Twenty million people age 40 and older
have cataracts in the US alone. Cataracts are treated by surgically
removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and replacing it with an
intraocular lens (IOL). More than 98 percent of cataract surgeries are
considered successful and patients can usually return to their normal
routines within 24 hours.
About Presbyopia
Presbyopia is an eye condition that occurs as part of natural aging. It
involves the gradual loss of the eye's ability to actively focus on
close objects, such as smart phones, computers, books and menus. The
first signs of presbyopia are eyestrain, difficulty seeing up close in
dim light and problems focusing on small objects and/or fine print. Once
a person is in their 40s, it is likely they will experience presbyopia
and will require vision correction such as reading glasses or multifocal
contact lenses.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995 that can generally be identified by words such as "commitment,"
"may," "look forward," "estimates," "projected," "will," "potential,"
"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "expect," "should,"
"maintaining" or similar expressions, or by express or implied
discussions regarding the potential impact on Novartis or Alcon of the
acquisition of PowerVision, including express or implied discussions
regarding potential future sales or earnings of Novartis and Alcon, and
any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as
a result of the acquisition; or regarding potential additional marketing
submissions or approvals for the PowerVision AT-IOL technology,
potential availability of the PowerVision AT-IOL technology, potential
commercial success of the PowerVision AT-IOL technology, and potential
future revenues from the PowerVision AT-IOL technology. Such
forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and
expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant
known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth
in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance
on these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected
by, among other things: regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays
relating with respect to the PowerVision AT-IOL technology; the
potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities
expected from the proposed acquisition may not be realized or may take
longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties inherent in the
research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or
maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the ability of
Alcon to successfully promote the PowerVision AT-IOL technology; safety,
quality or manufacturing issues; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and
reimbursement pressures; the particular preferences of physicians and
patients; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) or in the Form 20-F filed by Alcon with the SEC. Novartis and
Alcon are providing the information in this press release as of this
date and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Alcon
Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we
offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve
people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million
people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma,
retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who
are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is
reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products,
partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that enhance
access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 800 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 130 000 people of nearly 150 nationalities work
at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
