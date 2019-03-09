Press Release: Novartis: Alcon Announces Acquisition of PowerVision, Inc.

finanzen.net
Novartis International AG / Alcon Announces Acquisition of PowerVision,

Inc.. Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is

solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Acquisition demonstrates Alcon's commitment to driving growth and

innovation in advanced technology intraocular lenses (AT-IOLS) to meet

the needs of cataract surgery patients who desire spectacle independence

-- US-based PowerVision, Inc. was formed to develop fluid-based

accommodating intraocular lenses for cataract surgery patients

-- Fluid-based intraocular lens utilizes the eye's natural accommodative

response to provide near and intermediate vision, in addition to distance

vision commonly provided by basic IOLs

Fort Worth, Texas, March 18, 2019 - Alcon, the global leader in eye care

and a division of Novartis, announced today that it has acquired

PowerVision, Inc., a privately-held, US-based medical device development

company focused on creating fluid-based intraocular lens implants.

The acquisition furthers Alcon's commitment to bring this innovative,

accommodating lens to cataract patients throughout the world.

Commercial availability of PowerVision's IOL technology will be

determined following significant additional development and clinical

trials of the intraocular lens.

"As the industry leader in cataract surgery, we're eager to accelerate

development of this potentially breakthrough accommodating lens

technology," said Michael Onuscheck, President of Global Business and

Innovation. "By treating cataracts and restoring natural, continuous

range of vision, this intraocular lens may be the preferred IOL for

cataract surgery patients who desire spectacle independence."

PowerVision's unique lens design utilizes the eye's natural

accommodating response to transport fluid in the intraocular lens which

is implanted in the eye's capsular bag. While most presbyopia-correcting

intraocular lenses use a multifocal design that distributes light

between different focal points, PowerVision's groundbreaking fluid-based

design creates a continuously variable monofocal lens, utilizing the

natural contraction of the eye's muscles. This technology allows the

patient to actively focus on objects, just as the natural crystalline

lens does in a youthful eye, providing patients with a natural,

continuous range of vision.

"We're thrilled to officially join Alcon and its pioneering history of

launching new innovation in the field of ophthalmology," said Barry

Cheskin, President and CEO and Co-Founder of PowerVision. "We look

forward to bringing this innovative IOL technology to eye care providers

and customers in the years ahead."

While basic, monofocal IOLs are most commonly used for cataract surgery,

AT-IOLs, including those that correct presbyopia, are improving patient

outcomes and fulfilling desire among patients for spectacle

independence. Alcon leads the industry in global IOL share and estimates

double-digit growth in AT-IOLs, largely driven by new innovations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alcon paid USD 285 million to

PowerVision at closing with additional payments based on specified

regulatory and commercial milestones starting in 2023. Alcon is

maintaining its 2023 financial outlook provided at the Capital Markets

Days in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens of the eye that affects

vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard

and cloudy which scatters light rays and allows less light to pass

through, which makes it more difficult to see. The vast majority of

cataracts happen as a result of normal aging but radiation exposure,

taking steroids, diabetes, and eye trauma can accelerate the development

of cataracts. Additionally, cataracts can be hereditary and congenital

and can present shortly after birth. Cataracts are the most common

age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness

in adults 55 and older in the US. Twenty million people age 40 and older

have cataracts in the US alone. Cataracts are treated by surgically

removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and replacing it with an

intraocular lens (IOL). More than 98 percent of cataract surgeries are

considered successful and patients can usually return to their normal

routines within 24 hours.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is an eye condition that occurs as part of natural aging. It

involves the gradual loss of the eye's ability to actively focus on

close objects, such as smart phones, computers, books and menus. The

first signs of presbyopia are eyestrain, difficulty seeing up close in

dim light and problems focusing on small objects and/or fine print. Once

a person is in their 40s, it is likely they will experience presbyopia

and will require vision correction such as reading glasses or multifocal

contact lenses.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995 that can generally be identified by words such as "commitment,"

"may," "look forward," "estimates," "projected," "will," "potential,"

"anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "expect," "should,"

"maintaining" or similar expressions, or by express or implied

discussions regarding the potential impact on Novartis or Alcon of the

acquisition of PowerVision, including express or implied discussions

regarding potential future sales or earnings of Novartis and Alcon, and

any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as

a result of the acquisition; or regarding potential additional marketing

submissions or approvals for the PowerVision AT-IOL technology,

potential availability of the PowerVision AT-IOL technology, potential

commercial success of the PowerVision AT-IOL technology, and potential

future revenues from the PowerVision AT-IOL technology. Such

forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance

on these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected

by, among other things: regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays

relating with respect to the PowerVision AT-IOL technology; the

potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities

expected from the proposed acquisition may not be realized or may take

longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties inherent in the

research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or

maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the ability of

Alcon to successfully promote the PowerVision AT-IOL technology; safety,

quality or manufacturing issues; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures; the particular preferences of physicians and

patients; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's

current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

(SEC) or in the Form 20-F filed by Alcon with the SEC. Novartis and

Alcon are providing the information in this press release as of this

date and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking

statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we

offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve

people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million

people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma,

retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who

are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is

reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products,

partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that enhance

access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Alcon is on Facebook. Like us at www.facebook.com/AlconEyeCare.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 800 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

latest treatments. About 130 000 people of nearly 150 nationalities work

at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis.

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library.

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Steven Smith

Novartis Global Media Relations Alcon Global Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 817 551 8211 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 213 280 9974 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com steven_p.smith@alcon.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2019 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

