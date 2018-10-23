Press Release: Novartis: Alcon to develop SMART Suite digital health platform for cataract surgery

Novartis International AG / Alcon to develop SMART Suite digital health
-- SMART Suite by Alcon will drive innovation in ophthalmology delivering
personalized and seamless end-to-end care for cataract patients
-- As an open, secure cloud-enabled ecosystem, SMART Suite by Alcon will
bring greater efficiency to the cataract surgical process and help
optimize outcomes for patients
-- SMART Suite by Alcon is built on the Philips HealthSuite platform, a
proven design which accelerates digital health innovation in eye care
Fort Worth, Texas (October 23, 2018) -- Alcon, the global leader in eye
care and a division of Novartis, today announced plans to develop the
SMART Suite by Alcon, an innovative, digital platform that is designed
to streamline, simplify and improve cataract surgery for surgeons and
patients.
The SMART Suite by Alcon will connect multiple diagnostic and surgical
devices through a digital, open cloud-based infrastructure that
seamlessly integrates with practices' existing cataract diagnostic
equipment, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, and technologies in
the Alcon Cataract Refractive Suite. As envisioned, eye care
professionals will have easy access to patients' vital diagnostic data
throughout the cataract procedure, providing a simplified clinical
process, consistency and greater efficiency. The cloud-based data will
help eye care professionals analyze and optimize procedures with
increased precision, driving improved patient outcomes.
"The SMART Suite by Alcon will be an important addition to our
market-leading cataract refractive equipment portfolio and it builds on
our existing cloud-based technologies like the ORA System," said Michael
Onuscheck, President, Global Business & Innovation at Alcon. "Our
collaboration with Philips reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver
market-leading innovations that improve the surgical process and deliver
optimal outcomes for patients."
The SMART Suite by Alcon will be built on the Philips HealthSuite
digital platform, which provides the proven expertise and regulatory
compliance for cloud-based services and technical tools that will enable
SMART Suite to fit seamlessly into customers' practices. HealthSuite's
medical cloud capabilities will connect Alcon and third party surgical
and diagnostic devices, while its data aggregation and storage services
will allow eye care professionals to collect data from devices, EMRs and
patients and store it securely. The identity and access management
capabilities are designed to safeguard the privacy of health data by
controlling administrator, as well as patient and clinician access to
data. In addition, the Philips platform will enable the SMART Suite by
Alcon to facilitate secure, open data exchange between facilities,
clinicians and patients.
"We are excited to facilitate the global shift of eye care professionals
and the eye care industry to connected health," said Dale Wiggins,
Business Leader HealthSuite digital platform at Philips. "The ability of
Philips' HealthSuite digital platform to securely unify and connect
devices and data while providing advanced analytics capabilities is a
powerful tool for the next generation of personalized eye care
solutions."
Alcon plans to announce additional details on the SMART Suite in
mid-2019. The SMART Suite will be fully compatible with currently
available surgical equipment, including Centurion, ORA, Verion, LenSx
and other planned future additions to the Alcon Cataract Refractive
Suite.
About Alcon
Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we
offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve
people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million
people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma,
retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who
are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is
reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products,
partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that enhance
access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 125 000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
