Press Release: Novartis: Alcon to develop SMART Suite digital health platform for cataract surgery

-- SMART Suite by Alcon will drive innovation in ophthalmology delivering

personalized and seamless end-to-end care for cataract patients

-- As an open, secure cloud-enabled ecosystem, SMART Suite by Alcon will

bring greater efficiency to the cataract surgical process and help

optimize outcomes for patients

-- SMART Suite by Alcon is built on the Philips HealthSuite platform, a

proven design which accelerates digital health innovation in eye care

Fort Worth, Texas (October 23, 2018) -- Alcon, the global leader in eye

care and a division of Novartis, today announced plans to develop the

SMART Suite by Alcon, an innovative, digital platform that is designed

to streamline, simplify and improve cataract surgery for surgeons and

patients.

The SMART Suite by Alcon will connect multiple diagnostic and surgical

devices through a digital, open cloud-based infrastructure that

seamlessly integrates with practices' existing cataract diagnostic

equipment, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, and technologies in

the Alcon Cataract Refractive Suite. As envisioned, eye care

professionals will have easy access to patients' vital diagnostic data

throughout the cataract procedure, providing a simplified clinical

process, consistency and greater efficiency. The cloud-based data will

help eye care professionals analyze and optimize procedures with

increased precision, driving improved patient outcomes.

"The SMART Suite by Alcon will be an important addition to our

market-leading cataract refractive equipment portfolio and it builds on

our existing cloud-based technologies like the ORA System," said Michael

Onuscheck, President, Global Business & Innovation at Alcon. "Our

collaboration with Philips reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver

market-leading innovations that improve the surgical process and deliver

optimal outcomes for patients."

The SMART Suite by Alcon will be built on the Philips HealthSuite

digital platform, which provides the proven expertise and regulatory

compliance for cloud-based services and technical tools that will enable

SMART Suite to fit seamlessly into customers' practices. HealthSuite's

medical cloud capabilities will connect Alcon and third party surgical

and diagnostic devices, while its data aggregation and storage services

will allow eye care professionals to collect data from devices, EMRs and

patients and store it securely. The identity and access management

capabilities are designed to safeguard the privacy of health data by

controlling administrator, as well as patient and clinician access to

data. In addition, the Philips platform will enable the SMART Suite by

Alcon to facilitate secure, open data exchange between facilities,

clinicians and patients.

"We are excited to facilitate the global shift of eye care professionals

and the eye care industry to connected health," said Dale Wiggins,

Business Leader HealthSuite digital platform at Philips. "The ability of

Philips' HealthSuite digital platform to securely unify and connect

devices and data while providing advanced analytics capabilities is a

powerful tool for the next generation of personalized eye care

solutions."

Alcon plans to announce additional details on the SMART Suite in

mid-2019. The SMART Suite will be fully compatible with currently

available surgical equipment, including Centurion, ORA, Verion, LenSx

and other planned future additions to the Alcon Cataract Refractive

Suite.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "to develop," "potential," "can," "will," "plans," "planned,"

"expect," "look forward," "believe," "commitment," "investigational,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by expressed or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals or clearances, new indications

or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in

this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such

products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant

known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these

risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions

prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the

investigational or approved products described in this press release

will be submitted, approved or cleared for sale or for any additional

indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that the agreement with Philips will

achieve any or all of its intended goals and objectives, or be

commercially successful. Nor can there be any guarantee that the

products described in this press release will be commercially successful

in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products

could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in

research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health

care cost containment, including government, payor and general public

pricing and reimbursement pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular purchasing

and prescribing preferences of physicians; general political and

economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential

or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and

Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update

any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we

offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve

people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million

people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma,

retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who

are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is

reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products,

partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that enhance

Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Alcon is on Facebook. Like us at www.facebook.com/AlconEyeCare.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 125 000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis.

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library.

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

