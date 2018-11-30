Novartis International AG / Novartis, Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's
After review of clinical data from the Generation Program studies, the
sponsors concluded that the potential benefit for participants taking
CNP520 no longer outweighs the risk
Basel, July 11, 2019 - Novartis, Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's Institute
today announced the decision to discontinue investigation of the BACE1
inhibitor CNP520 (umibecestat) in two pivotal Phase II/III studies in
the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Generation Program. An assessment
of unblinded data during a regular pre-planned review identified
worsening in some measures of cognitive function. Given these findings,
the sponsors concluded that the potential benefit for participants in
the studies did not outweigh the risk.
John Tsai (M.D.), Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical
Officer, said: "Novartis has a strong research focus and commitment to
patients. As researchers we have to accept today's disappointing news as
part of the search for innovative new treatments. We remain committed to
advancing science in Alzheimer's disease and continue to seek future
solutions for people with neurodegenerative conditions."
Alzheimer's is a complex disease and one of the largest challenges
facing healthcare today. The Generation Program sponsors are grateful to
the participants and their study partners and the medical community for
their contributions to advancing Alzheimer's research.
CNP520 was being assessed for safety and efficacy in the prevention or
delay of the onset of Alzheimer's in people at high risk for developing
symptoms based on their age and genetic status. The study sponsors are
informing investigators of the decision to discontinue the clinical
program of CNP520 in Alzheimer's prevention, and advising that
participants should stop taking the investigational treatment. The
clinical investigators will contact participants to discuss what happens
next, including follow-up appointments as appropriate.
The study sponsors intend to further assess and present the data at a
future scientific venue. Dr. Tsai said: "Beyond presenting our analyses,
we will go a step further and will also share our data with the
scientific community, not only to contribute to the increasing body of
knowledge in Alzheimer's research but to add value to ongoing
discussions with governments, multilateral organizations, patient groups,
pharmaceutical companies, and society, to ensure that we collectively
address the public health challenges presented by this disease."
Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing
innovative treatments to patients with or at risk of developing
neurological conditions where there is a high unmet need. We are
committed to supporting patients and physicians in many disease areas,
including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), migraine, Spinal Muscular Atrophy
(SMA) and specialty neurological conditions. Our neuroscience pipeline
remains robust with four molecules currently in clinical development, as
well as early assets in Alzheimer's.
About the Novartis and Amgen Neuroscience Collaboration
In August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen
to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of
migraine and Alzheimer's disease.
The Generation Program studies are sponsored by Novartis and Amgen, in
collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute. Novartis is the
regulatory sponsor, while Amgen and Novartis are co-development
partners.
