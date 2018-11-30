Novartis International AG / Novartis, Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's

After review of clinical data from the Generation Program studies, the

sponsors concluded that the potential benefit for participants taking

CNP520 no longer outweighs the risk

Basel, July 11, 2019 - Novartis, Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's Institute

today announced the decision to discontinue investigation of the BACE1

inhibitor CNP520 (umibecestat) in two pivotal Phase II/III studies in

the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Generation Program. An assessment

of unblinded data during a regular pre-planned review identified

worsening in some measures of cognitive function. Given these findings,

the sponsors concluded that the potential benefit for participants in

the studies did not outweigh the risk.

John Tsai (M.D.), Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical

Officer, said: "Novartis has a strong research focus and commitment to

patients. As researchers we have to accept today's disappointing news as

part of the search for innovative new treatments. We remain committed to

advancing science in Alzheimer's disease and continue to seek future

solutions for people with neurodegenerative conditions."

Alzheimer's is a complex disease and one of the largest challenges

facing healthcare today. The Generation Program sponsors are grateful to

the participants and their study partners and the medical community for

their contributions to advancing Alzheimer's research.

CNP520 was being assessed for safety and efficacy in the prevention or

delay of the onset of Alzheimer's in people at high risk for developing

symptoms based on their age and genetic status. The study sponsors are

informing investigators of the decision to discontinue the clinical

program of CNP520 in Alzheimer's prevention, and advising that

participants should stop taking the investigational treatment. The

clinical investigators will contact participants to discuss what happens

next, including follow-up appointments as appropriate.

The study sponsors intend to further assess and present the data at a

future scientific venue. Dr. Tsai said: "Beyond presenting our analyses,

we will go a step further and will also share our data with the

scientific community, not only to contribute to the increasing body of

knowledge in Alzheimer's research but to add value to ongoing

discussions with governments, multilateral organizations, patient groups,

pharmaceutical companies, and society, to ensure that we collectively

address the public health challenges presented by this disease."

Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing

innovative treatments to patients with or at risk of developing

neurological conditions where there is a high unmet need. We are

committed to supporting patients and physicians in many disease areas,

including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), migraine, Spinal Muscular Atrophy

(SMA) and specialty neurological conditions. Our neuroscience pipeline

remains robust with four molecules currently in clinical development, as

well as early assets in Alzheimer's.

About the Novartis and Amgen Neuroscience Collaboration

In August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen

to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of

migraine and Alzheimer's disease.

The Generation Program studies are sponsored by Novartis and Amgen, in

collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute. Novartis is the

regulatory sponsor, while Amgen and Novartis are co-development

partners.

