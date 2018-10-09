Press Release: Novartis analysis shows crizanlizumab (SEG101) increased the number of patients free of sickle cell pain crises vs placebo during SUSTAIN study

Novartis International AG / Novartis analysis shows crizanlizumab
(SEG101) increased the number of patients free of sickle cell pain
crises vs placebo during SUSTAIN study. Processed and transmitted by
West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of
this announcement.
-- Data published in the American Journal of Hematology show more than twice
as many patients taking crizanlizumab did not experience a
disease-related pain crisis (also called vaso-occlusive crisis, or VOC)
vs placebo
-- VOCs are the most common, painful complication of sickle cell disease and
the main reason patients seek medical care in hospitals
-- Discussions with health authorities continue; FDA filing anticipated in
2019
Basel, October 9, 2018 - Results from a post hoc analysis of the Phase
II SUSTAIN study of crizanlizumab, a humanized anti-P-selectin
monoclonal antibody being investigated for the treatment of sickle cell
disease (SCD), have been published in the American Journal of
Hematology. The analysis showed that more patients treated with
crizanlizumab did not experience a vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) vs those
treated with placebo (35.8% vs 16.9%), specifically patients with a
history of 2-10 VOCs in the previous year.
VOCs are a painful complication of SCD and the main reason why patients
seek medical care in hospitals[1],[2]. VOCs, which are triggered by
multi-cell adhesion, are associated with increased morbidity and
mortality, and can result in stroke, as well as organ damage or
failure[3],[4]. Currently, treatment options for VOCs are limited[5].
"The unpredictable, intense painful crises that patients with sickle
cell disease experience are the hallmark of the disease and the primary
cause of hospitalizations in this patient population," said Abdullah
Kutlar, MD, Director, Sickle Cell Center at the Medical College of
Georgia, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia, and primary author of the
SUSTAIN analysis. "I am encouraged that results from this post hoc
analysis of SUSTAIN study data found that crizanlizumab could
substantially delay or prevent these crises, which also may mean less
organ damage in the long run."
The post hoc analysis reviewed 52-week results from 132 patients,
including 67 treated with crizanlizumab 5 mg/kg and 65 who received
placebo. All evaluated patients had a history of at least 2 VOCs in the
year prior to the study, with 62.9% (n=83) having experienced 2-4 events
and 37.1% (n=49) with 5-10 events. The most common genotype in SCD,
homozygous hemoglobin S (HbSS), was identified in most SUSTAIN patients
(n=94; 71.2%), and patients with this genotype were evenly distributed
between study arms.
The analysis found that treatment with crizanlizumab may prevent VOCs,
both in patients who had 2-4 and 5-10 disease-related pain events in the
year prior to the study, as well as those with HbSS.
Of the subgroups evaluated, a considerable number of patients across
multiple subgroups treated with crizanlizumab did not experience a VOC
compared with those treated with placebo, including:
-- Those with 2-4 events in the year prior to participating in the study (17
out of 42 patients or 40.5% vs 10 out of 41 patients, or 24.4%)
-- Those with 5-10 events in the year prior to participating in the study (7
out of 25 patients or 28.0% vs 1 out of 24 patients, or 4.2%)
-- Those with the HbSS genotype (15 out of 47 patients or 31.9% vs 8 out of
47 patients, or 17.0%)
-- Those also with concomitant use of hydroxyurea (14 out of 42 patients
33.3% vs 7 out of 40 patients, or 17.5%)
No new safety concerns emerged in the post hoc analysis as adverse
events attributed to treatment were similar between the crizanlizumab
and placebo arms across all subgroups.
"The insights gained from this analysis and others from the SUSTAIN
study, strengthen our belief that crizanlizumab may become an important
new therapeutic option for sickle cell patients who continue to need
step changes in medical innovation," said Samit Hirawat, MD, Head,
Novartis Oncology Global Drug Development. "This is another example of
what we mean when we say we are reimagining medicine."
About the SUSTAIN trial
The Phase II SUSTAIN trial was a multicenter, multinational, randomized,
placebo-controlled, double-blind,12-month study to assess safety and
efficacy of the anti-P-selectin antibody crizanlizumab with or without
concomitant use of hydroxyurea therapy in sickle cell disease patients
with sickle cell-related pain crises. Primary results were published in
The New England Journal of Medicine and showed that crizanlizumab
reduced the median annual rate of sickle cell pain crises (SCPCs) by
45.3% compared to placebo (1.63 vs 2.98, p=0.010) in patients with or
without hydroxyurea therapy[6].
Adverse events that occurred in 10% or more of the patients in either
active-treatment group (2.5 mg/kg; 5 mg/kg) and at a frequency that was
at least twice as high as that in the placebo group were arthralgia,
diarrhea, pruritus, vomiting, and chest pain. There were no apparent
increases in infections with crizanlizumab treatment[6].
About crizanlizumab (SEG101)
Crizanlizumab (SEG101) is a humanized anti-P-selectin monoclonal
antibody being investigated for the prevention of vaso-occlusive crises
(VOCs) in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD)[6]. Crizanlizumab
binds a molecule called P-selectin on the surface of endothelial cells
and platelets in the blood vessels, causing a blockade of P-selectin[6].
P-selectin is one of the major drivers of the vaso-occlusive process[6].
Results from the Phase II SUSTAIN study demonstrated that crizanlizumab
reduced the median annual rate of VOCs that lead to a healthcare visit
compared to placebo in patients with SCD regardless of whether or not
they were taking hydroxyurea[6].
