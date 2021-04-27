  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
27.05.2021 07:14

Press Release: Novartis and Molecular Partners announce start of EMPATHY clinical trial for ensovibep for the treatment of COVID-19

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

-- EMPATHY global multi-center Phase 2 - 3 study, recruiting patients with

COVID-19 infection, aiming to prevent worsening symptoms and

hospitalization

-- The study plans to enroll 2100 patients, with 400 patients to be enrolled

into Phase 2, followed by 1700 patients in Phase 3

-- Novartis has been granted an option from Molecular Partners to in-license

global rights of ensovibep and MP0423 - DARPin(R) antiviral therapeutic

candidates that are undergoing testing to target SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

-- DARPin(R) therapeutics well suited for a pandemic setting due to

multi-specific target binding, long half-life for sustained activity and

highly scalable production, compared to monoclonal antibodies

Basel, May 27, 2021 -- Novartis and Molecular Partners announced today

the start of the clinical trial EMPATHY, a Phase 2 and 3 study, to

explore the use of its novel DARPin(R) therapeutic candidate ensovibep

(MP0420) for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis will conduct the

clinical trial program for ensovibep, with Molecular Partners as sponsor

of the studies. In March 2021, Molecular Partners reported positive

initial Phase 1 results in healthy volunteers.

The EMPATHY clinical trial program is investigating the safety and

efficacy of ensovibep in patients with COVID-19, who are in the early

stages of infection, to prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization.

The study will enroll 400 patients in Phase 2 to identify a dose with

optimal safety and activity, with initial results anticipated in August

2021. At that point Phase 3 will move ahead with an additional 1,700

patients with results anticipated in H1 2022. If the initial EMPATHY

trial results are convincing, this would pave the way for Novartis to

seek expedited approval via the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Those eligible for the EMPATHY trial are adults, over the age of 18,

with a positive SARS-CoV-2 antigen test and who are experiencing at

least two pre-determined mild/moderate symptoms of COVID-19 within 7

days of their diagnosis.

"Novartis remains unwavering in our efforts to help combat COVID-19,

including our support to deliver treatment options for patients around

the globe," said Dr. Lutz Hegemann, Group Head, Corporate Affairs and

Global Health, Novartis. "Today, with Molecular Partners, we're

announcing an important next step in the development of ensovibep, which

holds promise to respond to breakthrough disease and new variants in the

future. We are hopeful the results of this clinical trial program will

provide a reliable treatment option for patients with COVID-19."

Novartis believes a multi-solution strategy is needed to overcome

COVID-19, one that utilizes a range of diagnostic and therapeutic

options, depending on the needs of individual patients. Every country

should have access to effective medicines to treat COVID-19 and despite

availability of vaccinations, there continues to be disease transmission

and there is likely to continue to be breakthrough disease.

"By virtue of its tri-specific design, ensovibep was built to resist

viral mutations and indeed shows potent inhibition of all variants of

concern to date, with the potential to maintain activity also for future

variants. This type of broad spectrum activity is essential for any

treatment of relevance for patients with COVID-19," said Patrick Amstutz,

Chief Executive Officer, Molecular Partners. "Reaching this important

clinical milestone is not only a key step to combat this virus, but also

validating our DARPin approach to generate multispecific antiviral

therapies in the fight against global pandemics."

Initial findings from the Phase 1 trial of ensovibep showed it to be

safe and well tolerated with no significant adverse events. Predictable

exposure was seen post-administration, confirming the expected half-life

of two to three weeks. These data confirmed the systemic administration

of a multi-specific DARPin antiviral therapy to be safe and well

tolerated and support plans for additional clinical work in patients

diagnosed with COVID-19, as part of the EMPATHY trial. The preclinical

work for MP0423 is still ongoing and is being led by Molecular Partners.

Sustained binding against new variants of Covid-19

Molecular Partners, in collaboration with academic and government

partners, has conducted in vitro experiments using pseudovirion models

of SARS-CoV-2 to analyze for infectivity in the presence of ensovibep.

These models represent new variants first identified in UK (B1.1.7),

South Africa (B.1.351), Brazil (P.1), California (B.1.429), New York

(B.1.526), emerging variants R.1 and A.23.1, the individual key

mutations of the variants identified in India, B.1.617 and B.1.618, and

other key spike mutations identified to date. The results suggest

ensovibep continues to retain full potency against the new viral

variants of SARS-CoV-2, and could have the potential for sustained

binding to additional COVID-19 variants, as they may appear in the

future.

Ensovibep enrollment in ACTIV-3 trial

Molecular Partners and Novartis also recently announced the inclusion of

ensovibep in the NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial (National Institute of

Health's (NIH) Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and

Vaccines (ACTIV) program) that aims to prioritize and push forward

development of the most promising COVID-19 therapies. ACTIV-3 is a

global Phase 3 trial that will investigate the safety and efficacy of

ensovibep in adults hospitalized with COVID-19, with an aim to enroll up

to 1,000 patients. The first patient dose is expected to be administered

in June 2021, with an interim analysis after 300 patients with

mild-to-moderate disease. These patients will receive either ensovibep

or a placebo. Trial participants will also receive an existing standard

of care for COVID-19, including the FDA-approved antiviral remdesivir.

If the treatment has a positive risk-benefit profile, the study will

enroll an additional 700 patients for further testing. Ensovibep is the

first non-antibody therapy assessed in ACTIV-3, supporting a different

approach for COVID-19 treatment.

The collaboration with Molecular Partners

Novartis is proud to be collaborating with Molecular Partners to develop

two DARPin(R) therapies designed for potential use against COVID-19,

ensovibep and MP0423, with an option to in-license global rights from

Molecular Partners and development responsibilities to both therapies.

Novartis will also be responsible for manufacturing, distribution and

commercialization of both therapies.

The development program will be led by Molecular Partners until Phase 1

is complete and will be handed over to Novartis to conduct the pivotal

clinical trial EMPATHY, with Phase 2 and 3 trials, with Molecular

Partners as sponsor of these trials. Molecular Partners will perform all

remaining preclinical work for MP0423.

Novartis response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Novartis is making a number of contributions to the global fight against

the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the stability of global health

systems. The company recently announced initial agreements to provide

manufacturing capacity for a COVID-19 vaccination for BioNtech at its

site in Stein, Switzerland and for CureVac in Kundl, Austria. In

addition, Novartis has signed an initial agreement to reserve capacity

and implement the technology transfer for the production of the active

pharmaceutical ingredient for Roche's Actemra/RoActemra. Novartis is

committed to donating US $40 million to help communities affected by the

pandemic around the world.

In addition, Novartis is active in several key cross-industry research

initiatives, the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, coordinated by the

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard as well as a

COVID-19 directed partnership supported by the Innovative Medicines

Initiative (IMI). Novartis has also announced this collaboration with

Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for

potential use against COVID-19. The company is separately supporting

COVID-19-related clinical investigations of several Novartis medicines.

In our labs, we have started a collaborative, longer-term drug discovery

effort to develop the first oral medicines for COVID-19 and other

coronaviruses. To sustain access, the Novartis generics and biosimilars

division Sandoz became the first company to commit to keeping stable

prices for a basket of essential medicines that may help in the

treatment of COVID-19 and entered into a partnership with US-based

Civica Rx to support stable supply of essential generic hospital

medicines. We are making 15 drugs that treat key symptoms of COVID-19

available to low-and lower-middle income countries at zero profit until

a vaccine or curative treatment is available. Furthermore, Novartis Gene

Therapies entered into a manufacturing agreement with Massachusetts Eye

and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital to produce its novel genetic

COVID-19 vaccine candidate called AAVCOVID8. More information about the

Novartis response to COVID-19 is available at www.novartis.com/COVID-19.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
ETF-Sparplan kann jetzt jeder! Teste jetzt OSKAR, ausgezeichnet mit 5 Sternen von CAPITAL (Anzeige)
18.05.21
Letzte Fabrik in Europa: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz baut Antibiotika-Herstellung aus (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
10.05.21
Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach (Dow Jones)
06.05.21
Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
30.04.21
April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Basler haben freie Kapazitäten : Novartis ist bereit, noch mehr Covid- Impfstoffe herzustellen (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
27.04.21
Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht (Handelsblatt)
27.04.21
Milde Grippe und weniger Arztbesuche - Corona bremst Novartis (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
19.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
30.04.2021Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
22.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
27.01.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Erhalten Sie heute in unserem Online-Seminar exklusive Einblicke in den größten Trading-Club Deutschlands und erfahren Sie, wie Sie dem Dax mit den richtigen Tools täglich eine Falle stellen und damit unabhängig von fallenden oder steigenden Märkten satte Gewinne erzielen!

Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Novartis News

27.04.21Novartis-Aktie freundlich: COVID-19 belastet Novartis auch zum Jahresstart - Höhere Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff möglich
30.04.21April 2021: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Novartis-Aktie
28.04.21Novartis: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
06.05.21Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten
27.04.21Pharma: Novartis und Bayer müssen in Italien wegen Betrugsverdacht vor Gericht
27.04.21Novartis-Chef - Können Produktion von CureVac-Corona-Impfstoff erhöhen
10.05.21Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach
27.04.21Basler haben freie Kapazitäten : Novartis ist bereit. noch mehr Covid- Impfstoffe herzustellen
18.05.21Letzte Fabrik in Europa: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz baut Antibiotika-Herstellung aus
01.05.21Press Release: Novartis Phase III Beovu(R) data -2-
Weitere Novartis News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX: Verschnaufpause setzt sich fort
DZ BANK - Verschnaufpause nach Rekordrally
VW erhält Milliarden-Angebot für Lamborghini - Aktie macht Tempo
BNP Paribas: dailyEDEL: Gold - große Barriere fast erreicht
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, MTU Aero Engines, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ist jetzt der richtige Einstiegszeitpunkt? : Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend heute Abend um 18.30 Uhr
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Podcast: Healthcare zwischen Impfhoffnung und Patentstreit - #ResearchTalk mit Maximilian Köhn, DJE Kapital AG
my-si: Webinar - Geld nachhaltig anlegen - aber richtig
Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein.
Fast 12 Prozent Inflation
Übernahme von Deutsche Wohnen geglückt?
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

08:41 UhrSanofi und Glaxo starten klinische Studie zu Corona-Impfstoff
08:25 UhrWDH/ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Bayer auf 'Buy' - Ziel 74 Euro
08:18 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Bayer auf 'Buy' - Ziel 74 Euro
08:03 UhrSanofi and GSK initiate global Phase 3 clinical efficacy study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
07:58 UhrBayer kündigt Umgang mit potenziellen künftigen Glyphosat-Klagen an
07:50 UhrImpf-Anreiz für Jugendliche in New York: Kostenloser Studienplatz
07:49 UhrGlyphosat: Bayer steigt aus US-Vergleichsverfahren aus
07:33 UhrDAX auf Tuchfühlung zum Allzeithoch. HV bei der Deutschen Bank. Bayer im Fokus - das ist heute wichtig
07:30 UhrSanofi and GSK initiate global Phase 3 clinical efficacy study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
07:30 UhrSanofi and GSK initiate global Phase 3 clinical efficacy study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

News von

James Bond im Streaming-Kampf und das Ende des schwarzen Goldes
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher
Inflation bei Holz, Stahl und Dämmung  so verhindern Bauherren den Kostenschock
Die beiden Reichsten  plötzlich hat Jeff Bezos einen ganz neuen Herausforderer
Streit über CO2-Umlage  Jetzt macht die Vermieter-Lobby mobil

News von

Marc Friedrich: Der Goldpreis wird neue Rekorde erzielen
DAX-Check: Die 30 Aktien unter der Lupe - das sind die sechs Favoriten
BioNTech-Aktie, Bayer, Curevac & Co.: Fünf gefragte Gesundheitswerte mit Berenberg-Kaufempfehlung
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nimmt er den Trend wieder auf?
DAX im Plus: Immobilien-Großfusion hievt Europas Börsen auf Rekordhochs

Heute im Fokus

DAX vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ABOUT YOU strebt an die Frankfurter Börse -- Bayer erleidet Schlappe im Roundup-Streit in den USA -- Aroundtown, PUMA, HORNBACH im Fokus

GfK: Konsumklima erholt sich. US-Börsenaufsicht prüft neue Regeln zum Schutz von SPAC-Investoren. Deutsche-Bank-Führung geht selbstbewusst in die Hauptversammlung. Sulzer will margenstärkste Division abstoßen. Grafikkarten und Rechenzentren treiben NVIDIA erneut an. HSBC verabschiedet sich aus US-Privatkundengeschäft. Frasers plant kein Gebot für HUGO BOSS. AUTO1-Aktie ab Juni mit Chancen auf MDAX.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Milliardäre haben keinen Abschluss
Damals haben sie die Schule oder Uni abgebrochen und dennoch sind sie heute Milliardäre.
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot (Q1 2021)
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
1. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Fußballer der Welt
Welche Spieler sind die teuersten aller Zeiten?
Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
Die größten Staatspleiten
Welche Länder haben am häufigsten Bankrott anmelden müssen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Diese Meilensteine markieren die Konzerngeschichte Apples
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen