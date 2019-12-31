Press Release: Novartis announces ambitious ESG -2

finanzen.net
01.09.2020 06:59

Press Release: Novartis announces ambitious ESG

investigational or approved products described in this press release

will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications

or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there

be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in

the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such efforts,

collaborations, partnerships, alliances and products could be affected

by, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on

enrollment in, initiation and completion of our clinical trials in the

future, and research and development activities and timelines; the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; uncertainties regarding

actual or potential legal proceedings, including, among others, product

liability litigation, disputes and litigation with business partners or

business collaborators and intellectual property disputes; our

performance on environmental, social and governance measures and our

ability to achieve our environmental, social and governance goals and

targets; disruptions of our manufacturing or supply chain impacting our

ability to meet demand for our products in the future; the particular

prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political,

economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts

to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data

integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and

data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology

systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's

current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

More information about the Novartis ESG practices is available at

https://www.novartis.com/investors/environmental-social-and-governance.

References

1. Scope 1 are emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by

Novartis, Scope 2 are emissions from the consumption of purchased energy

(e.g. electricity) and Scope 3 are emissions that are a consequence of

Novartis operations (e.g. supply chain, business travel). This

commitment goes beyond our existing approved Science Based Targets

(March 2019)

2.

https://www.novartis.com/our-company/corporate-responsibility/expanding-access-healthcare/access-principles

# # #

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

01.09.20
Wegen Druck von Aktionären : Novartis dehnt seine Klimaziele noch weiter aus (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
31.08.20
Novartis-Aktie: Was Analysten von Novartis erwarten (finanzen.net)
30.08.20
Dividenden-Garant Novartis: Das klingt richtig gut (Der Aktionär)
26.08.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman lässt Novartis auf 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-afx)
24.08.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Eine gute und eine schlechte Nachricht (Der Aktionär)
24.08.20
Novartis-Chef glaubt nicht an ein schnelles Ende der Pandemie (Handelszeitung)
24.08.20
Corona-Krise dauert bis weit ins nächste Jahr: Novartis-Chef Narasimhan dämpft Hoffnungen auf baldiges Ende der Pandemie (Blick)
21.08.20
Corona-Massnahmen bei Novartis : Erster Schweizer Grosskonzern führt Maskenpflicht ein (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

01.09.2020 Novartis overweight Morgan Stanley
26.08.2020 Novartis Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2020 Novartis Neutral UBS AG
21.08.2020 Novartis Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.08.2020 Novartis Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.09.2020 Novartis overweight Morgan Stanley
26.08.2020 Novartis Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2020 Novartis Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.08.2020 Novartis Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.07.2020 Novartis Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2020 Novartis Neutral UBS AG
28.07.2020 Novartis neutral Morgan Stanley
22.07.2020 Novartis Hold HSBC
22.07.2020 Novartis Neutral Credit Suisse Group
21.07.2020 Novartis Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
18.08.2020 Novartis Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.2020 Novartis Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.2020 Novartis Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.07.2020 Novartis Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2020 Novartis Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

