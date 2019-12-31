-- 2025 target to increase patients reached in LMICs with strategic
innovative medicines by 200% and the Novartis Flagship Programs by 50% -
bringing potential reach to over 23 million patients across these
initiatives
-- Enhanced target for full carbon neutrality across all company operations
and entire supply chain by 20301
-- New collaboration with the African Union initiated Africa Medical
Supplies Platform to aid supply of Novartis COVID-19 Pandemic Response
Portfolio
-- Company completed enrollment in the CAN-COVID Phase III clinical trial
with expected readout in Q4 2020
Basel, September 1, 2020 -- Novartis will host a virtual investor event
today to provide a comprehensive overview of the company's progress in
its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.
"ESG is a key strategic priority for the Novartis Board and Executive
Committee and we made progress in all of our key ESG strategic pillars,"
said Joerg Reinhardt, Chairman of Novartis. "Moving forward, we are
further reinforcing the way we measure our impact with a set of new ESG
targets, increasing our ambition to drive more value for society."
Novartis focuses on 4 key strategic ESG pillars defined as material by
stakeholders; Ethical Standards, Pricing and Access, Global Health
Challenges and Corporate Citizenship. The company has developed
ambitious and challenging targets against key elements in each of these
areas. These include addressing access and global health challenges,
which are areas with the highest unmet need worldwide and where Novartis
can have the greatest material ESG impact. Novartis is also reinforcing
its ambition to be a leader in environmental sustainability in the
healthcare industry, further strengthening its already ambitious target
for carbon neutrality to include its entire supply chain by 2030.
Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said "Novartis continues to take bold
steps to deepen our impact on major global challenges, like access to
medicines and climate change. By establishing targets to measure what
matters most for stakeholders, we are further embedding ESG into the
core of our business operations and strengthening our committment to
communicating our progress in a transparent way."
New targets to expand impact on access to medicines and climate change
As part of the company's ambition to expand access to innovative
medicines in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) Novartis is
committing to increase patient reach with its strategic innovative
medicines by at least 200% by 2025. In addition, Novartis plans to
increase patient reach of its global health flagship programs in Leprosy,
Malaria, Chagas Disease and Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) by at least 50%
over the same time period. Novartis estimates achievement of these
targets to result in a potential reach of over 23 million patients
across both initiatives.
Novartis also further strengthened its carbon neutrality target to aim
for full carbon neutrality across its supply chain (Scope 1, 2, 3) by
2030, in addition to its already stated target for carbon neutrality in
its own operations by 2025. This new target replaces the previous target
aiming for a 50% reduction (vs a 2016 baseline) in carbon emissions
across the supply chain.
Novartis also announced a collaboration with the African Union (55
Member States which represent all the countries on the African
continent) initiated Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) to support
the supply of medicines from the Novartis COVID-19 Pandemic Response
Portfolio. This portfolio of 15 medicines, including Dexamethasone, for
symptomatic treatment of COVID-19 for LMICs was launched in July 2020
and is provided through Sandoz, the generics and biosimilar division of
Novartis. AMSP, a non-profit initiative, provides an online platform
that aggregates certified medical equipment, clinical management devices
and medicines to supply African governments in need of critical COVID-19
supplies. This new collaboration aims to help alleviate supply and
logistical constraints by ensuring efficient and rapid access of the
COVID-19 Pandemic Response Portfolio medicines to African governments.
Key highlights on progress in the last 12 months:
Novartis also highlighted the strong progress made in the last 12 months
on a number of key areas, reinforcing ESG as a cornerstone of its
strategy.
Access Principles - Novartis launched its Access Principles(2) in 2018
and committed to systematically integrating access strategies in how it
researches, develops and delivers all new medicines. Through Emerging
Market Brands (EMBs) and broader access strategies, Novartis reached
376,000 patients in the first half of 2020. Novartis also established a
new business strategy and single organization to broaden patient reach
and availability of its portfolio of medicines in sub-Saharan Africa
(SSA), which is home to the largest underserved patient population in
the world. The newly formed sub-Saharan Africa unit is deploying
innovative approaches to sustainably double patient reach across the
full income pyramid by 2022. Adding to partnerships with Clinton Health
Access Initiative (CHAI) and AMSP, Novartis SSA unit is also starting
strategic partnerships with different governments to ensure better
access to Novartis medicines.
Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Novartis has made significant
contributions to the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and
support the stability of global healthcare systems. These include
leveraging its R&D capabilities, clinical trials expertise, supply of
medicines and philanthropic aid. There are in total over 15 Novartis
medicines being studied in 35 investigator-initiated trials around the
world. The company completed enrollment in CAN-COVID Phase III clinical
trial, studying canakinumab in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, with an
expected readout in Q4 2020. Novartis also continues a Phase III
clinical trial to evaluate the use of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 patients
with a severe immune reaction. The company has agreed to donate USD 40
million to support communities around the world impacted by the
pandemic. In addition, Novartis continues to be active in cross-industry
research initiatives such as the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator,
coordinated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and
Mastercard, as well as a COVID-19 directed partnership supported by the
Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).
Ethical Standards - Continuing its long term journey to build trust with
society, Novartis also resolved its material legacy litigation matters
including the settlements related to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
(FCPA) and US speaker programs. To further reinforce principles-based
thinking and ethical decision-making in the organization and through
interactions with external stakeholders, the new Novartis Code of Ethics
which was co-created by thousands of our associates and is embedded in
an innovative decision making framework, launches today, September 1,
2020.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "ambitious," "targets," "to increase," "achieve," "by 2030," "by
2025," "to support," "expected," "will," "strategy," "strategic priority,
" "moving forward," "ambition," "focuses," "strategic ESG pillars,"
"commitment," "launched," "aims" "to expand," "commiting," "plans," "aim,
" "starting," "committed," "initiatives," "long term journey," "launches,
" "potential," "can," "could," "investigational," or similar terms, or
by express or implied discussions regarding our environmental, social
and governance activities; or regarding potential new products,
potential new indications for existing products, potential product
launches, or regarding potential future revenues from such products; or
regarding our response to the COVID-19 pandemic; or regarding research
and development activities and timelines; or regarding current and
potential future or pending collaborations, partnerships and alliances;
or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions,
including with respect to current, planned and potential future efforts
in the areas of ethical standards, pricing and access, global health
challenges and responsible citizenship; or regarding efforts to provide
the Novartis Pandemic Response portfolio; or regarding increases in
access to medicines and reductions of our energy & carbon footprint,
waste production and water consumption. You should not place undue
reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based
on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that we will achieve any or all of the ESG targets
described in this press release in the expected time frame, or at all.
Neither can there be any guarantee that the collaborations, partnerships
and alliances described in this press release will be successfully
formed, or achieve any or all of their intended goals and objectives in
the expected time frame, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that
any or all of our efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic will
succeed in the expected time frame, or at all. Neither can there be any
guarantee that we will successfully increase access to medicines and
health programs as planned, or successfully reduce our energy and carbon
footprint, waste production and water consumption in the expected time
frames, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that the
