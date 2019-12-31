finanzen.net
01.09.2020

Press Release: Novartis announces ambitious ESG targets to increase access to medicines and achieve full carbon neutrality

-- 2025 target to increase patients reached in LMICs with strategic

innovative medicines by 200% and the Novartis Flagship Programs by 50% -

bringing potential reach to over 23 million patients across these

initiatives

-- Enhanced target for full carbon neutrality across all company operations

and entire supply chain by 20301

-- New collaboration with the African Union initiated Africa Medical

Supplies Platform to aid supply of Novartis COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Portfolio

-- Company completed enrollment in the CAN-COVID Phase III clinical trial

with expected readout in Q4 2020

Basel, September 1, 2020 -- Novartis will host a virtual investor event

today to provide a comprehensive overview of the company's progress in

its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

"ESG is a key strategic priority for the Novartis Board and Executive

Committee and we made progress in all of our key ESG strategic pillars,"

said Joerg Reinhardt, Chairman of Novartis. "Moving forward, we are

further reinforcing the way we measure our impact with a set of new ESG

targets, increasing our ambition to drive more value for society."

Novartis focuses on 4 key strategic ESG pillars defined as material by

stakeholders; Ethical Standards, Pricing and Access, Global Health

Challenges and Corporate Citizenship. The company has developed

ambitious and challenging targets against key elements in each of these

areas. These include addressing access and global health challenges,

which are areas with the highest unmet need worldwide and where Novartis

can have the greatest material ESG impact. Novartis is also reinforcing

its ambition to be a leader in environmental sustainability in the

healthcare industry, further strengthening its already ambitious target

for carbon neutrality to include its entire supply chain by 2030.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said "Novartis continues to take bold

steps to deepen our impact on major global challenges, like access to

medicines and climate change. By establishing targets to measure what

matters most for stakeholders, we are further embedding ESG into the

core of our business operations and strengthening our committment to

communicating our progress in a transparent way."

New targets to expand impact on access to medicines and climate change

As part of the company's ambition to expand access to innovative

medicines in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) Novartis is

committing to increase patient reach with its strategic innovative

medicines by at least 200% by 2025. In addition, Novartis plans to

increase patient reach of its global health flagship programs in Leprosy,

Malaria, Chagas Disease and Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) by at least 50%

over the same time period. Novartis estimates achievement of these

targets to result in a potential reach of over 23 million patients

across both initiatives.

Novartis also further strengthened its carbon neutrality target to aim

for full carbon neutrality across its supply chain (Scope 1, 2, 3) by

2030, in addition to its already stated target for carbon neutrality in

its own operations by 2025. This new target replaces the previous target

aiming for a 50% reduction (vs a 2016 baseline) in carbon emissions

across the supply chain.

Novartis also announced a collaboration with the African Union (55

Member States which represent all the countries on the African

continent) initiated Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) to support

the supply of medicines from the Novartis COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Portfolio. This portfolio of 15 medicines, including Dexamethasone, for

symptomatic treatment of COVID-19 for LMICs was launched in July 2020

and is provided through Sandoz, the generics and biosimilar division of

Novartis. AMSP, a non-profit initiative, provides an online platform

that aggregates certified medical equipment, clinical management devices

and medicines to supply African governments in need of critical COVID-19

supplies. This new collaboration aims to help alleviate supply and

logistical constraints by ensuring efficient and rapid access of the

COVID-19 Pandemic Response Portfolio medicines to African governments.

Key highlights on progress in the last 12 months:

Novartis also highlighted the strong progress made in the last 12 months

on a number of key areas, reinforcing ESG as a cornerstone of its

strategy.

Access Principles - Novartis launched its Access Principles(2) in 2018

and committed to systematically integrating access strategies in how it

researches, develops and delivers all new medicines. Through Emerging

Market Brands (EMBs) and broader access strategies, Novartis reached

376,000 patients in the first half of 2020. Novartis also established a

new business strategy and single organization to broaden patient reach

and availability of its portfolio of medicines in sub-Saharan Africa

(SSA), which is home to the largest underserved patient population in

the world. The newly formed sub-Saharan Africa unit is deploying

innovative approaches to sustainably double patient reach across the

full income pyramid by 2022. Adding to partnerships with Clinton Health

Access Initiative (CHAI) and AMSP, Novartis SSA unit is also starting

strategic partnerships with different governments to ensure better

access to Novartis medicines.

Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Novartis has made significant

contributions to the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and

support the stability of global healthcare systems. These include

leveraging its R&D capabilities, clinical trials expertise, supply of

medicines and philanthropic aid. There are in total over 15 Novartis

medicines being studied in 35 investigator-initiated trials around the

world. The company completed enrollment in CAN-COVID Phase III clinical

trial, studying canakinumab in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, with an

expected readout in Q4 2020. Novartis also continues a Phase III

clinical trial to evaluate the use of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 patients

with a severe immune reaction. The company has agreed to donate USD 40

million to support communities around the world impacted by the

pandemic. In addition, Novartis continues to be active in cross-industry

research initiatives such as the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator,

coordinated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and

Mastercard, as well as a COVID-19 directed partnership supported by the

Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).

Ethical Standards - Continuing its long term journey to build trust with

society, Novartis also resolved its material legacy litigation matters

including the settlements related to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

(FCPA) and US speaker programs. To further reinforce principles-based

thinking and ethical decision-making in the organization and through

interactions with external stakeholders, the new Novartis Code of Ethics

which was co-created by thousands of our associates and is embedded in

an innovative decision making framework, launches today, September 1,

2020.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "ambitious," "targets," "to increase," "achieve," "by 2030," "by

2025," "to support," "expected," "will," "strategy," "strategic priority,

" "moving forward," "ambition," "focuses," "strategic ESG pillars,"

"commitment," "launched," "aims" "to expand," "commiting," "plans," "aim,

" "starting," "committed," "initiatives," "long term journey," "launches,

" "potential," "can," "could," "investigational," or similar terms, or

by express or implied discussions regarding our environmental, social

and governance activities; or regarding potential new products,

potential new indications for existing products, potential product

launches, or regarding potential future revenues from such products; or

regarding our response to the COVID-19 pandemic; or regarding research

and development activities and timelines; or regarding current and

potential future or pending collaborations, partnerships and alliances;

or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions,

including with respect to current, planned and potential future efforts

in the areas of ethical standards, pricing and access, global health

challenges and responsible citizenship; or regarding efforts to provide

the Novartis Pandemic Response portfolio; or regarding increases in

access to medicines and reductions of our energy & carbon footprint,

waste production and water consumption. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that we will achieve any or all of the ESG targets

described in this press release in the expected time frame, or at all.

Neither can there be any guarantee that the collaborations, partnerships

and alliances described in this press release will be successfully

formed, or achieve any or all of their intended goals and objectives in

the expected time frame, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that

any or all of our efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic will

succeed in the expected time frame, or at all. Neither can there be any

guarantee that we will successfully increase access to medicines and

health programs as planned, or successfully reduce our energy and carbon

footprint, waste production and water consumption in the expected time

frames, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

