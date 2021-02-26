Press Release: Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee

-- Shannon Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, to leave Novartis on March 15, 2021

-- Thomas Kendris appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim

Basel, March 5, 2021 -- Novartis announced today that Shannon Thyme

Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to resign from Novartis and

return to the US to take an executive role at a biotechnology company.

Ms. Klinger will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis

(ECN), effective March 15, 2021.

Thomas N. Kendris, currently Global Head Litigation and US Country

President, will be appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim and attendee

to the ECN in this capacity. Novartis has started an executive search

process to evaluate internal and external candidates for the role of its

Chief Legal Officer.

As Global Head of Litigation, Mr. Kendris has been accountable for

leading Novartis Group material litigations and investigations globally.

In his more than 25 years with Novartis, he was Novartis US Country Head

of Legal, and held country-level responsibility for Legal across all

Novartis US Divisions. He also served as Vice President and General

Counsel of US Pharma at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, as well as

Global General Counsel for Novartis Oncology and for Novartis Vaccines

and Diagnostics.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis said: "I thank Shannon for her

leadership, counsel, and impact on our businesses over 10 years with our

company. She has created one of the most respected legal departments

within the industry, including for its commitment to diversity and

inclusion. I wish her the very best for her future. We are pleased that

Tom Kendris, with his 25 years of experience across Novartis businesses,

will serve ad-interim as Chief Legal Officer."

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "to leave," "ad interim," "started," "potential," "will," "may,"

"could," "would," "expect," "wish," "commitment," or similar terms, or

by express or implied discussions regarding the appointment of Mr.

Kendris as Chief Legal Officer ad interim and attendee to the ECN in

this capacity, and regarding the executive search process to evaluate

candidates for the role of Novartis Chief Legal Officer. You should not

place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the executive search process

to evaluate candidates for the role of Chief Legal Officer will achieve

the desired outcome, or that it will do so in any particular time frame.

In particular, our expectations regarding the outcome of the forward

looking statements in this press release could be affected by, among

other things, the availability of qualified and interested candidates

for the role of Novartis Chief Legal Officer; general political,

economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts

to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19, and other risks and

factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the

US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

