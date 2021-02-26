Press Release: Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee

-- Shannon Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, to leave Novartis on March 15, 2021
-- Thomas Kendris appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim
Basel, March 5, 2021 -- Novartis announced today that Shannon Thyme
Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to resign from Novartis and
return to the US to take an executive role at a biotechnology company.
Ms. Klinger will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis
(ECN), effective March 15, 2021.
Thomas N. Kendris, currently Global Head Litigation and US Country
President, will be appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim and attendee
to the ECN in this capacity. Novartis has started an executive search
process to evaluate internal and external candidates for the role of its
Chief Legal Officer.
As Global Head of Litigation, Mr. Kendris has been accountable for
leading Novartis Group material litigations and investigations globally.
In his more than 25 years with Novartis, he was Novartis US Country Head
of Legal, and held country-level responsibility for Legal across all
Novartis US Divisions. He also served as Vice President and General
Counsel of US Pharma at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, as well as
Global General Counsel for Novartis Oncology and for Novartis Vaccines
and Diagnostics.
Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis said: "I thank Shannon for her
leadership, counsel, and impact on our businesses over 10 years with our
company. She has created one of the most respected legal departments
within the industry, including for its commitment to diversity and
inclusion. I wish her the very best for her future. We are pleased that
Tom Kendris, with his 25 years of experience across Novartis businesses,
will serve ad-interim as Chief Legal Officer."
