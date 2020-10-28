Press Release: Novartis announces collaboration -2

  • Suche
28.10.2020 07:14

Press Release: Novartis announces collaboration

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will

be commercially successful in the future or that the activities and

efforts related to the colloboration between Novartis and Molecular

Partners to develop MP0420 and MP0423 will be acheived or succeed in the

expected time frame or at all. In particular, our expectations regarding

our collaboration with Molecular Partners and such products could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing

transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political, economic and business

conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic

diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis medicines reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Katrina Lucking

Novartis External Communications +41 79 484 7625 (mobile)

+41 79 723 3681 (mobile) katrina.lucking@novartis.com

antonio.ligi@novartis.com

Eric Althofff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Nach Gewinnanstieg
Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel - Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt
Der Pharmakonzern Novartis geht für das laufende Geschäftsjahr von einer etwas besseren Gewinnentwicklung aus als zunächst prognostiziert.
06:39 Uhr
Novartis: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
27.10.20
Schweizer Börse fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni (Reuters)
27.10.20
Aktien Schweiz schließen schwächer - Novartis unter Druck (Dow Jones)
27.10.20
Novartis-Management sieht Raum für steigende Margen (dpa-afx)
27.10.20
Pharmahersteller sind alarmiert: Novartis und Roche warnen vor einer «Krebs-Epidemie» (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
27.10.20
ROUNDUP: Novartis erhöht Gewinnprognose und bestätigt Umsatzziel (dpa-afx)
27.10.20
Pharmaindustrie: Novartis traut sich mehr Gewinn zu - Aktie legt leicht zu (Handelsblatt)
27.10.20
Dividenden-Perle Novartis: Gewinnprognose erhöht - Startsignal für die Aktie? (Der Aktionär)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
27.10.2020Novartis buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.10.2020Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2020Novartis overweightMorgan Stanley
14.10.2020Novartis buyUBS AG
13.10.2020Novartis Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2020Novartis NeutralUBS AG
28.07.2020Novartis neutralMorgan Stanley
22.07.2020Novartis HoldHSBC
22.07.2020Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
21.07.2020Novartis Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.10.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2020Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.08.2020Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Heute im Fokus

