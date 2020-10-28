Press Release: Novartis announces collaboration -2

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will
be commercially successful in the future or that the activities and
efforts related to the colloboration between Novartis and Molecular
Partners to develop MP0420 and MP0423 will be acheived or succeed in the
expected time frame or at all. In particular, our expectations regarding
our collaboration with Molecular Partners and such products could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and
reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing
transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political, economic and business
conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic
diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
