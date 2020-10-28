Press Release: Novartis announces collaboration -2

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will

be commercially successful in the future or that the activities and

efforts related to the colloboration between Novartis and Molecular

Partners to develop MP0420 and MP0423 will be acheived or succeed in the

expected time frame or at all. In particular, our expectations regarding

our collaboration with Molecular Partners and such products could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing

transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; general political, economic and business

conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic

diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis medicines reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Name Name

Antonio Ligi Katrina Lucking

Novartis External Communications +41 79 484 7625 (mobile)

+41 79 723 3681 (mobile) katrina.lucking@novartis.com

antonio.ligi@novartis.com

Name

Eric Althofff

Novartis US External Communications

+1 646 438 4335 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2020 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)