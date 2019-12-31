finanzen.net
-- Real-world evidence supports benefits seen in Aimovig clinical trials

-- Open-label data highlight long-term efficacy and safety profile of

Aimovig in episodic and chronic migraine

-- Post-hoc and real-world data show preventive treatment with Aimovig

significantly reduces need for acute medications

-- These additional long-term data complement the position of Aimovig as the

most prescribed anti-CGRP, with more than 350,000 patients prescribed

worldwide since launch1

Basel, April 16, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that clinical data for

Aimovig(R) (erenumab) was reported in Neurology. The data strengthens

the role Aimovig as a preventive migraine treatment and confirms its

real-world and long-term safety and efficacy benefit in patients with

episodic and chronic migraine. The data were scheduled to be presented

at the 2020 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Toronto on

April 25-May 1, which was cancelled due to the current COVID-19

pandemic.

"These newly shared data reinforce Novartis commitment to reimagine

migraine care and add to the growing body of real world and long-term

evidence demonstrating the efficacy of Aimovig for migraine prevention

across the migraine spectrum," said Estelle Vester-Blokland, Global Head

Neuroscience Medical Affairs, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "Novartis and

Amgen are proud to lead the way based on the vast breadth of experience

with Aimovig in showing how patients can take their life back from this

highly debilitating disease."

Migraine is a highly debilitating disease that has a profound and

limiting impact on peoples' lives, including time spent with family and

friends, or at work(2,3). Aimovig, co-marketed in the US by Amgen and

Novartis, is the first and only FDA-approved migraine preventive

treatment that targets the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)

receptor. It is self-administered once monthly via the SureClick(R)

autoinjector, does not require a loading dose and is easy to use(4).

Real-world Data

Interim exploratory results from the real-world TELESCOPE study,

conducted with 109 patients in Germany, showed that 80% of patients

taking Aimovig reported a reduction of migraine intensity and 92% had

fewer attacks, with an average reduction of 8 monthly migraine days

(MMD). Furthermore, interim results from the real-world PERISCOPE study

in 19,740 migraine patients including 91 patients taking Aimovig with an

overall mean disease duration of 18 years, also conducted in Germany,

showed that 85% of patients taking Aimovig could cope better with daily

activities. Importantly, 83% lost fewer days to migraine since starting

the treatment.

Long-term Data in Episodic and Chronic Migraine

Results from a 4.5-year interim analysis of the open-label treatment

phase of the Phase II clinical trial in patients with episodic migraine

showed that long-term treatment with Aimovig resulted in sustained

reductions in MMD. Patients with episodic migraine who switched from 70

mg to 140 mg and remained on 140 mg at >=4 years, had an average of 5.8

fewer MMD compared with study baseline (8.7 MMD).

In a separate subanalysis of patients with chronic migraine and acute

medication overuse (AMO) (NCT02066415), long-term treatment with 70 mg

and 140 mg Aimovig reduced MMD by 8.9 days and 10 days, respectively,

and by 8.2 and 10.8 days in non-AMO patients. These results further

support the use of Aimovig for migraine prevention across the migraine

spectrum. Final results are expected to be presented at a medical

meeting later this year.

Data on Migraine Days and Acute Medication Use

Results from a post-hoc analysis of 428 patients with episodic (STRIVE,

NCT02456740) and 457 patients with chronic migraine (NCT02066415) using

acute migraine specific medications (AMSM) showed that preventive

treatment with Aimovig plus AMSM as needed significantly reduced MMD,

AMSM use and disability compared with AMSMs alone.

Further research using real-word data from pharmacy and medical claims

databases reinforced the potential benefits of Aimovig over AMSMs. In

this retrospective cohort study using data from 43 of 185 patients, more

than one-third of those who initiated Aimovig discontinued AMSMs and

more than 80% reduced the amount (units) of AMSM used.

About Aimovig (erenumab)

Aimovig is the first EMA, Swissmedic, Australian TGA and FDA-approved

migraine prevention treatment designed specifically to block the CGRP-R,

which plays a critical role in migraine. Aimovig has been studied in

several large, global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled

studies to assess its safety and efficacy in migraine prevention. More

than 3,000 patients have participated in our overall clinical trial

program. This includes 2,600 participants across the four

placebo-controlled pivotal Phase II and Phase III clinical studies as

well as participants in further studies such as LIBERTY, a dedicated

study in a difficult-to-treat treatment failure population. The most

common side effects in the clinical program to date have been viral

upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, influenza, and back pain.

Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has

exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has

exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.

About Migraine

Migraine is a distinct neurological disease(5). It involves recurrent

attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,

often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to

light, sound and odors(6). Migraine is associated with personal pain,

disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to society(7)

. It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's abilities to

carry out everyday tasks; the World Health Organization reported

migraine to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with disability

for men and women(8). It remains under-recognized and

under-treated(7,9).

About the Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration

In August 2015, Amgen entered into a global collaboration with Novartis

to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of

migraine. The collaboration focuses on investigational Amgen drugs in

the migraine field, including Aimovig (approved by the FDA in May 2018

for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults). In April 2017,

Novartis obtained co-commercialization rights of Aimovig in the US. For

the migraine programs, Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights

in the US (other than for Aimovig as described above) and Japan.

Novartis has exclusive commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and

rest of the world. At the center of the Amgen and Novartis neuroscience

collaboration is the shared mission to fight migraine and the

stereotypes and misperceptions surrounding this debilitating disease.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2020 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

