Basel, April 16, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that clinical data for
Aimovig(R) (erenumab) was reported in Neurology. The data strengthens
the role Aimovig as a preventive migraine treatment and confirms its
real-world and long-term safety and efficacy benefit in patients with
episodic and chronic migraine. The data were scheduled to be presented
at the 2020 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Toronto on
April 25-May 1, which was cancelled due to the current COVID-19
pandemic.
"These newly shared data reinforce Novartis commitment to reimagine
migraine care and add to the growing body of real world and long-term
evidence demonstrating the efficacy of Aimovig for migraine prevention
across the migraine spectrum," said Estelle Vester-Blokland, Global Head
Neuroscience Medical Affairs, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "Novartis and
Amgen are proud to lead the way based on the vast breadth of experience
with Aimovig in showing how patients can take their life back from this
highly debilitating disease."
Migraine is a highly debilitating disease that has a profound and
limiting impact on peoples' lives, including time spent with family and
friends, or at work(2,3). Aimovig, co-marketed in the US by Amgen and
Novartis, is the first and only FDA-approved migraine preventive
treatment that targets the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)
receptor. It is self-administered once monthly via the SureClick(R)
autoinjector, does not require a loading dose and is easy to use(4).
Real-world Data
Interim exploratory results from the real-world TELESCOPE study,
conducted with 109 patients in Germany, showed that 80% of patients
taking Aimovig reported a reduction of migraine intensity and 92% had
fewer attacks, with an average reduction of 8 monthly migraine days
(MMD). Furthermore, interim results from the real-world PERISCOPE study
in 19,740 migraine patients including 91 patients taking Aimovig with an
overall mean disease duration of 18 years, also conducted in Germany,
showed that 85% of patients taking Aimovig could cope better with daily
activities. Importantly, 83% lost fewer days to migraine since starting
the treatment.
Long-term Data in Episodic and Chronic Migraine
Results from a 4.5-year interim analysis of the open-label treatment
phase of the Phase II clinical trial in patients with episodic migraine
showed that long-term treatment with Aimovig resulted in sustained
reductions in MMD. Patients with episodic migraine who switched from 70
mg to 140 mg and remained on 140 mg at >=4 years, had an average of 5.8
fewer MMD compared with study baseline (8.7 MMD).
In a separate subanalysis of patients with chronic migraine and acute
medication overuse (AMO) (NCT02066415), long-term treatment with 70 mg
and 140 mg Aimovig reduced MMD by 8.9 days and 10 days, respectively,
and by 8.2 and 10.8 days in non-AMO patients. These results further
support the use of Aimovig for migraine prevention across the migraine
spectrum. Final results are expected to be presented at a medical
meeting later this year.
Data on Migraine Days and Acute Medication Use
Results from a post-hoc analysis of 428 patients with episodic (STRIVE,
NCT02456740) and 457 patients with chronic migraine (NCT02066415) using
acute migraine specific medications (AMSM) showed that preventive
treatment with Aimovig plus AMSM as needed significantly reduced MMD,
AMSM use and disability compared with AMSMs alone.
Further research using real-word data from pharmacy and medical claims
databases reinforced the potential benefits of Aimovig over AMSMs. In
this retrospective cohort study using data from 43 of 185 patients, more
than one-third of those who initiated Aimovig discontinued AMSMs and
more than 80% reduced the amount (units) of AMSM used.
About Aimovig (erenumab)
Aimovig is the first EMA, Swissmedic, Australian TGA and FDA-approved
migraine prevention treatment designed specifically to block the CGRP-R,
which plays a critical role in migraine. Aimovig has been studied in
several large, global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled
studies to assess its safety and efficacy in migraine prevention. More
than 3,000 patients have participated in our overall clinical trial
program. This includes 2,600 participants across the four
placebo-controlled pivotal Phase II and Phase III clinical studies as
well as participants in further studies such as LIBERTY, a dedicated
study in a difficult-to-treat treatment failure population. The most
common side effects in the clinical program to date have been viral
upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, influenza, and back pain.
Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has
exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has
exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.
About Migraine
Migraine is a distinct neurological disease(5). It involves recurrent
attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,
often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to
light, sound and odors(6). Migraine is associated with personal pain,
disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to society(7)
. It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's abilities to
carry out everyday tasks; the World Health Organization reported
migraine to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with disability
for men and women(8). It remains under-recognized and
under-treated(7,9).
About the Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration
In August 2015, Amgen entered into a global collaboration with Novartis
to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of
migraine. The collaboration focuses on investigational Amgen drugs in
the migraine field, including Aimovig (approved by the FDA in May 2018
for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults). In April 2017,
Novartis obtained co-commercialization rights of Aimovig in the US. For
the migraine programs, Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights
in the US (other than for Aimovig as described above) and Japan.
Novartis has exclusive commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and
rest of the world. At the center of the Amgen and Novartis neuroscience
collaboration is the shared mission to fight migraine and the
stereotypes and misperceptions surrounding this debilitating disease.
