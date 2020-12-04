-- Results of REACH3 trial also demonstrate significant improvements in
failure-free survival (FFS) and patient-reported symptoms1
-- Chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) is a life-threatening
complication of stem cell transplants and half of patients become steroid
refractory/dependent2,3
-- Findings from the study were presented at ASH 2020, and complement
previously reported positive results for Jakavi in acute GvHD; data to be
submitted to ex-U.S. health authorities4
Basel, December 4, 2020 -- Detailed results from the pivotal Phase III
REACH3 study demonstrate Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib) significantly improved
outcomes across a range of efficacy measures in patients with
steroid-refractory/dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD)
compared to best available therapy (BAT)(1). The results of REACH3, the
first successful, randomized Phase III trial in chronic GvHD, were
presented today during the 62(nd) American Society of Hematology Annual
Meeting & Exposition (ASH). REACH3 is jointly sponsored by Novartis and
Incyte.
"The damaging and sometimes deadly effects of chronic GvHD following
stem cell transplant present significant treatment challenges,
particularly for the nearly half of patients who do not adequately
respond to steroid treatment," said Dr. Robert Zeiser, University
Hospital Freiburg, Department of Haematology, Oncology and Stem Cell
Transplantation, Freiburg, Germany. "Based on the compelling REACH3
results, we now have a potential new standard of care for these
patients."
In REACH3, patients treated with Jakavi achieved significantly greater
overall response rate (ORR) compared to BAT (49.7% vs. 25.6%;
p<0.0001(i) ) at Week 24, the primary endpoint of the study(1). Jakavi
also demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful
improvements in key secondary endpoints:
-- Patients receiving Jakavi had a significant improvement of failure-free
survival (FFS; defined as time to the earliest recurrence of the
underlying disease, the start of new systemic treatment for chronic GvHD,
or death) than patients receiving BAT (median FFS not yet reached vs. 5.7
months; hazard ratio, 0.370, 95% CI, 0.268 to 0.510; p<0.0001)1.
-- Patients treated with Jakavi also had greater improvements in
patient-reported symptoms than those treated with BAT (24.2% vs. 11.0%;
p=0.0011), as measured by the rate of responders who achieved a reduction
of >= 7 points of total symptom score (TSS) from baseline of the modified
Lee Symptom Score (mLSS)1.
-- Additionally, best overall response (BOR) rate was achieved in 76.4% of
patients in the Jakavi arm compared to 60.4% in the BAT arm (odds ratio
[OR], 2.17; 95% CI, 1.34-3.52). The median duration of response was 6.24
months in the BAT arm, but was not reached in the Jakavi arm1.
"These impressive results in chronic GvHD, which complement previous
positive findings in the acute form of the disease, clearly define the
role Jakavi can play in improving outcomes for patients facing this
difficult-to-treat condition," said David Feltquate, Head Hematology
Development Unit, Novartis. "Jakavi is the first treatment to
demonstrate efficacy in a large-scale randomized clinical trial in
steroid-refractory/dependent chronic GvHD, and with these meaningful
data we look forward to advancing discussions with regulatory
authorities."
No new safety signals were observed in REACH3, and adverse events (AEs)
attributable to treatment were consistent with the known safety profile
of Jakavi. The most common AEs in the Jakavi vs. BAT arms were anemia
(29.1% vs. 12.7%), thrombocytopenia (21.2% vs. 14.6%), hypertension
(15.8% vs. 12.7%) and pyrexia (15.8% vs. 9.5%). While 37.6% and 16.5% of
patients required Jakavi and BAT dose modifications, respectively, the
number of patients who discontinued treatment due to AEs was low (16.4%
and 7%, respectively). Mortality rates were similar across treatment
arms (19% vs. 16% BAT)(1). Deaths reported as primarily due to chronic
GvHD were slightly higher for Jakavi.
GvHD, a common and potentially life-threatening complication that can
arise after allogeneic stem cell transplants, is a reaction where the
donor's cells attack the recipient's normal cells because it sees them
as foreign(2). The two main types of GvHD are acute GvHD, which occurs
within 100 days of transplant, and chronic GvHD, which occurs after 100
days of transplant(2). Around 50 percent of people experience either
acute or chronic GvHD, or both, following allogeneic stem cell
transplant(3). Symptoms of chronic GvHD can affect the skin,
gastrointestinal tract, liver, mouth, lungs and joints(5). There is a
need for additional treatment options for people who do not respond to
initial steroid therapy for GvHD or are considered steroid-refractory(3)
.
In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved ruxolitinib
(marketed by Incyte Corporation in the U.S. as Jakafi(R) ) for the
treatment of steroid-refractory acute GvHD in adult and pediatric
patients 12 years and older based on results of the single-arm Phase II
REACH1 trial(6). REACH3 (NCT03112603) is a Phase III, randomized,
open-label, global multicenter study to evaluate Jakavi compared to BAT
in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic GvHD
following allogeneic stem cell transplant(7). Regulatory filings for
steroid-refractory/dependent GvHD in Europe and other ex-US countries
based on these data are planned for the first half of 2021.
Visit
https://www.virtualcongress.novartis.com/ash20/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=news_distribution&utm_campaign=press_release
https://www.virtualcongress.novartis.com/ash20 for the latest
information from Novartis including our bold approach to reimagining
care in hematology, and access to our ASH Virtual Congress 2020 symposia
and data presentations (for registered participants).
About Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib)
Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib) is an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2
tyrosine kinases. Jakavi is approved by the European Commission for the
treatment of adult patients with polycythemia vera (PV) who are
resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea and for the treatment of
disease- related splenomegaly or symptoms in adult patients with primary
myelofibrosis (MF) (also known as chronic idiopathic MF),
post-polycythemia vera MF or post-essential thrombocythemia MF. Jakavi
is approved in over 100 countries for patients with MF, including EU
countries, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and in more than 85 countries for
patients with PV, including EU countries, Switzerland, Japan and Canada.
The exact indication for Jakavi varies by country. Additional worldwide
regulatory filings are underway in MF and PV.
Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development
and commercialization outside the United States. Ruxolitinib is marketed
in the United States by Incyte Corporation as Jakafi(R) for patients
with PV who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of
hydroxyurea, for patients with intermediate or high-risk MF, and
steroid-refractory acute GvHD in adult and pediatric patients 12 years
and older(6).
The recommended starting dose of Jakavi in PV is 10 mg given orally
twice daily. The recommended starting dose of Jakavi in MF is 15 mg
given orally twice daily for patients with a platelet count between
100,000 cubic millimeters (mm) and 200,000 mm, and 20 mg twice daily for
patients with a platelet count of >200,000 mm. Doses may be titrated
based on safety and efficacy. There is limited information to recommend
a starting dose for MF and PV patients with platelet counts between
50,000/mm and <100,000/mm. The maximum recommended starting dose in
these patients is 5 mg twice daily, and patients should be titrated
cautiously(6).
Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the
United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation.
The safety and efficacy profile of Jakavi has not yet been established
outside of its approved indications.
Important Safety Information
Jakavi can cause serious side effects, including a decrease in blood
cell count and infections. Complete blood count monitoring is
recommended. Dose reduction or interruption may be required in patients
with any hepatic impairment or severe renal impairment or in patients
developing hematologic adverse reactions such as thrombocytopenia,
anemia and neutropenia. Dose reductions are also recommended when Jakavi
is co-administered with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or fluconazole. Use of
Jakavi during pregnancy is not recommended, and women should avoid
becoming pregnant during Jakavi therapy. Women taking Jakavi should not
breast feed. Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) has been
reported. Physicians should be alert for neuropsychiatric symptoms
suggestive of PML.
Hepatitis B viral load (HBV-DNA titer) increases have been reported in
patients with chronic HBV infections. Patients with chronic HBV
infection should be treated and monitored according to clinical
guidelines. Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) has been reported in Jakavi
treated patients. Periodic skin examination is recommended. Very common
adverse reactions in MF (>10%) include urinary tract infections, anemia,
thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, hypercholesterolemia, dizziness, headache,
alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased,
bruising and weight gain. Common adverse reactions in MF (1 to 10%)
include herpes zoster and flatulence. Uncommon adverse reactions in MF
include tuberculosis. Very common adverse reactions in PV (>10%) include
anemia, thrombocytopenia, hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia,
dizziness, alanine aminotransferase increased and aspartate
aminotransferase increased. Common adverse reactions in PV (1 to 10%)
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 04, 2020 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)