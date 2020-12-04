-- Results of REACH3 trial also demonstrate significant improvements in

failure-free survival (FFS) and patient-reported symptoms1

-- Chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) is a life-threatening

complication of stem cell transplants and half of patients become steroid

refractory/dependent2,3

-- Findings from the study were presented at ASH 2020, and complement

previously reported positive results for Jakavi in acute GvHD; data to be

submitted to ex-U.S. health authorities4

Basel, December 4, 2020 -- Detailed results from the pivotal Phase III

REACH3 study demonstrate Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib) significantly improved

outcomes across a range of efficacy measures in patients with

steroid-refractory/dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD)

compared to best available therapy (BAT)(1). The results of REACH3, the

first successful, randomized Phase III trial in chronic GvHD, were

presented today during the 62(nd) American Society of Hematology Annual

Meeting & Exposition (ASH). REACH3 is jointly sponsored by Novartis and

Incyte.

"The damaging and sometimes deadly effects of chronic GvHD following

stem cell transplant present significant treatment challenges,

particularly for the nearly half of patients who do not adequately

respond to steroid treatment," said Dr. Robert Zeiser, University

Hospital Freiburg, Department of Haematology, Oncology and Stem Cell

Transplantation, Freiburg, Germany. "Based on the compelling REACH3

results, we now have a potential new standard of care for these

patients."

In REACH3, patients treated with Jakavi achieved significantly greater

overall response rate (ORR) compared to BAT (49.7% vs. 25.6%;

p<0.0001(i) ) at Week 24, the primary endpoint of the study(1). Jakavi

also demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful

improvements in key secondary endpoints:

-- Patients receiving Jakavi had a significant improvement of failure-free

survival (FFS; defined as time to the earliest recurrence of the

underlying disease, the start of new systemic treatment for chronic GvHD,

or death) than patients receiving BAT (median FFS not yet reached vs. 5.7

months; hazard ratio, 0.370, 95% CI, 0.268 to 0.510; p<0.0001)1.

-- Patients treated with Jakavi also had greater improvements in

patient-reported symptoms than those treated with BAT (24.2% vs. 11.0%;

p=0.0011), as measured by the rate of responders who achieved a reduction

of >= 7 points of total symptom score (TSS) from baseline of the modified

Lee Symptom Score (mLSS)1.

-- Additionally, best overall response (BOR) rate was achieved in 76.4% of

patients in the Jakavi arm compared to 60.4% in the BAT arm (odds ratio

[OR], 2.17; 95% CI, 1.34-3.52). The median duration of response was 6.24

months in the BAT arm, but was not reached in the Jakavi arm1.

"These impressive results in chronic GvHD, which complement previous

positive findings in the acute form of the disease, clearly define the

role Jakavi can play in improving outcomes for patients facing this

difficult-to-treat condition," said David Feltquate, Head Hematology

Development Unit, Novartis. "Jakavi is the first treatment to

demonstrate efficacy in a large-scale randomized clinical trial in

steroid-refractory/dependent chronic GvHD, and with these meaningful

data we look forward to advancing discussions with regulatory

authorities."

No new safety signals were observed in REACH3, and adverse events (AEs)

attributable to treatment were consistent with the known safety profile

of Jakavi. The most common AEs in the Jakavi vs. BAT arms were anemia

(29.1% vs. 12.7%), thrombocytopenia (21.2% vs. 14.6%), hypertension

(15.8% vs. 12.7%) and pyrexia (15.8% vs. 9.5%). While 37.6% and 16.5% of

patients required Jakavi and BAT dose modifications, respectively, the

number of patients who discontinued treatment due to AEs was low (16.4%

and 7%, respectively). Mortality rates were similar across treatment

arms (19% vs. 16% BAT)(1). Deaths reported as primarily due to chronic

GvHD were slightly higher for Jakavi.

GvHD, a common and potentially life-threatening complication that can

arise after allogeneic stem cell transplants, is a reaction where the

donor's cells attack the recipient's normal cells because it sees them

as foreign(2). The two main types of GvHD are acute GvHD, which occurs

within 100 days of transplant, and chronic GvHD, which occurs after 100

days of transplant(2). Around 50 percent of people experience either

acute or chronic GvHD, or both, following allogeneic stem cell

transplant(3). Symptoms of chronic GvHD can affect the skin,

gastrointestinal tract, liver, mouth, lungs and joints(5). There is a

need for additional treatment options for people who do not respond to

initial steroid therapy for GvHD or are considered steroid-refractory(3)

.

In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved ruxolitinib

(marketed by Incyte Corporation in the U.S. as Jakafi(R) ) for the

treatment of steroid-refractory acute GvHD in adult and pediatric

patients 12 years and older based on results of the single-arm Phase II

REACH1 trial(6). REACH3 (NCT03112603) is a Phase III, randomized,

open-label, global multicenter study to evaluate Jakavi compared to BAT

in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic GvHD

following allogeneic stem cell transplant(7). Regulatory filings for

steroid-refractory/dependent GvHD in Europe and other ex-US countries

based on these data are planned for the first half of 2021.

Visit

https://www.virtualcongress.novartis.com/ash20/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=news_distribution&utm_campaign=press_release

https://www.virtualcongress.novartis.com/ash20 for the latest

information from Novartis including our bold approach to reimagining

care in hematology, and access to our ASH Virtual Congress 2020 symposia

and data presentations (for registered participants).

About Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib)

Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib) is an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2

tyrosine kinases. Jakavi is approved by the European Commission for the

treatment of adult patients with polycythemia vera (PV) who are

resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea and for the treatment of

disease- related splenomegaly or symptoms in adult patients with primary

myelofibrosis (MF) (also known as chronic idiopathic MF),

post-polycythemia vera MF or post-essential thrombocythemia MF. Jakavi

is approved in over 100 countries for patients with MF, including EU

countries, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and in more than 85 countries for

patients with PV, including EU countries, Switzerland, Japan and Canada.

The exact indication for Jakavi varies by country. Additional worldwide

regulatory filings are underway in MF and PV.

Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development

and commercialization outside the United States. Ruxolitinib is marketed

in the United States by Incyte Corporation as Jakafi(R) for patients

with PV who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of

hydroxyurea, for patients with intermediate or high-risk MF, and

steroid-refractory acute GvHD in adult and pediatric patients 12 years

and older(6).

The recommended starting dose of Jakavi in PV is 10 mg given orally

twice daily. The recommended starting dose of Jakavi in MF is 15 mg

given orally twice daily for patients with a platelet count between

100,000 cubic millimeters (mm) and 200,000 mm, and 20 mg twice daily for

patients with a platelet count of >200,000 mm. Doses may be titrated

based on safety and efficacy. There is limited information to recommend

a starting dose for MF and PV patients with platelet counts between

50,000/mm and <100,000/mm. The maximum recommended starting dose in

these patients is 5 mg twice daily, and patients should be titrated

cautiously(6).

Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the

United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation.

The safety and efficacy profile of Jakavi has not yet been established

outside of its approved indications.

Important Safety Information

Jakavi can cause serious side effects, including a decrease in blood

cell count and infections. Complete blood count monitoring is

recommended. Dose reduction or interruption may be required in patients

with any hepatic impairment or severe renal impairment or in patients

developing hematologic adverse reactions such as thrombocytopenia,

anemia and neutropenia. Dose reductions are also recommended when Jakavi

is co-administered with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or fluconazole. Use of

Jakavi during pregnancy is not recommended, and women should avoid

becoming pregnant during Jakavi therapy. Women taking Jakavi should not

breast feed. Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) has been

reported. Physicians should be alert for neuropsychiatric symptoms

suggestive of PML.

Hepatitis B viral load (HBV-DNA titer) increases have been reported in

patients with chronic HBV infections. Patients with chronic HBV

infection should be treated and monitored according to clinical

guidelines. Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) has been reported in Jakavi

treated patients. Periodic skin examination is recommended. Very common

adverse reactions in MF (>10%) include urinary tract infections, anemia,

thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, hypercholesterolemia, dizziness, headache,

alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased,

bruising and weight gain. Common adverse reactions in MF (1 to 10%)

include herpes zoster and flatulence. Uncommon adverse reactions in MF

include tuberculosis. Very common adverse reactions in PV (>10%) include

anemia, thrombocytopenia, hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia,

dizziness, alanine aminotransferase increased and aspartate

aminotransferase increased. Common adverse reactions in PV (1 to 10%)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2020 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)