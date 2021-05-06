Press Release: Novartis announces iptacopan met -2

  • Suche
06.06.2021 12:05

Press Release: Novartis announces iptacopan met

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Jamie Bennett Phil McNamara

Novartis US External Communications Novartis Cardio-Renal- Metabolic

+1 862 778 3503 Communications

jamie.bennett@novartis.com +1 862 778 0218 (direct)

+1 862 274 5255 (mobile)

Julie Masow philip.mcnamara@novartis.com

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 579 8456 (mobile)

julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

Unter der Lupe
Analysten sehen für Novartis-Aktie Luft nach oben
Die jüngsten Expertenmeinungen zur Novartis-Aktie im Überblick.
04.06.21
Krebsmittel Lutathera: Novartis meldet ermutigende Studienergebnisse - Aktie stärker (Dow Jones)
04.06.21
Dividenden-Garant Novartis: Das ist stark (Der Aktionär)
29.05.21
Entzündungen: Novartis bricht Studien zu Augenmedikament Beovu ab (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
27.05.21
Dividendenperle Novartis: Hoffnung für Corona-Patienten - wichtige Studie (Der Aktionär)
27.05.21
Newsticker Corona: Novartis startet klinische Tests mit Corona-Medikament (Börse Online)
18.05.21
Letzte Fabrik in Europa: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz baut Antibiotika-Herstellung aus (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
10.05.21
Aktien Schweiz schließen etwas leichter - Alcon schwach (Dow Jones)
06.05.21
Pharmaindustrie neues Google?: Roche und Novartis wollen an unsere Daten (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

13:31 UhrNovartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
04.06.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.06.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
04.06.2021Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.06.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
04.06.2021Novartis buyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.05.2021Novartis buyUBS AG
11.05.2021Novartis buyDeutsche Bank AG
13:31 UhrNovartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.04.2021Novartis NeutralCredit Suisse Group
27.04.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
23.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
22.03.2021Novartis market-performBernstein Research
04.06.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
28.04.2021Novartis UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

