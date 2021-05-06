Press Release: Novartis announces iptacopan met -2

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
1. Barratt J, Rovin B, Zhang H, et al. Interim analysis of a Phase 2 dose
ranging study to investigate the efficacy and safety of iptacopan in
primary IgA nephropathy. Presented at the ERA-EDTA congress.
2. Thompson A, Carroll K, Inker LA, et al. Proteinuria Reduction as a
Surrogate End Point in Trials of IgA Nephropathy. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol.
2019;14(3):469--481.
3. McGrogan A, Franssen CFM, de Vries CS. The incidence of primary
glomerulonephritis worldwide: a systematic review of the literature.
Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2011;26(2):414--430.
4. Nam KH, Kie JH, Lee MJ, et al. Optimal proteinuria target for
renoprotection in patients with IgA nephropathy. PLoS One.
2014;9(7):e101935.
5. Abbasi MA, Chertow GM, Hall YN. End-stage renal disease. BMJ Clin Evid.
2010;2010.
6. Bulut IK, Mir S, Sozeri B, et al. Outcome results in children with IgA
nephropathy: a single center experience. Int J Nephrol Renovasc Dis.
2012;5:23--28.
7. Selvaskandan H, Cheung CK, Muto M, et al. New strategies and perspectives
on managing IgA nephropathy. Clin Exp Nephrol. 2019;23(5):577--588.
8. Lopez-Giacoman S, Madero M. Biomarkers in chronic kidney disease, from
kidney function to kidney damage. World J Nephrol. 2015;4(1):57--73.
9. Wong E, Praga M, Nester C, et al. Iptacopan (LNP023): a novel oral
complement alternative pathway factor B inhibitor safely and effectively
stabilises eGFR in C3 glomerulopathy. To be presented at the ERA-EDTA
congress.
10. Novartis. Novartis announces European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted
orphan drug designation for iptacopan (LNP023) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).
Available at:
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-announces-european-medicines-agency-ema-has-granted-orphan-drug-designation-iptacopan-lnp023-iga-nephropathy-igan.
Accessed April 2021.
11. Novartis. Data on file.
12. Novartis. Novartis investigational oral therapy iptacopan (LNP023)
receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PNH and Rare Pediatric
Disease Designation for C3G. Available at:
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-investigational-oral-therapy-iptacopan-lnp023-receives-fda-breakthrough-therapy-designation-pnh-and-rare-pediatric-disease-designation-c3g.
Accessed April 2021.
13. Novartis. Novartis received European Medicines Agency (EMA) PRIME
designation for iptacopan (LNP) in C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Available
at: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-received-europe
an-medicines-agency-ema-prime-designation-iptacopan-lnp-c3-glomerulopathy
-c3g. Accessed April 2021.
14. Merle NS, Church SE, Fremeaux-Bacchi V, Roumenina LT. Complement system
part I -- molecular mechanisms of activation and regulation. Front
Immunol. 2015;6:262.
15. Schubart A, Anderson K, Mainolfi N, et al. Small-molecule factor B
inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. Proc Natl
Acad Sci U S A. 2019;116(16):7926--7931.
16. Sarma JV, Ward PA. The complement system. Cell Tissue Res.
2011;343(1):227--235.
17. Willows J, Brown M, Sheerin NS. The role of complement in kidney disease.
Clin Med. 2020;20(2):156--160.
18. ukawska E, Polcyn-Adamczak M, Niemir ZI. The role of the alternative
pathway of complement activation in glomerular diseases. Clin Exp Med.
2018;18(3):297--318.
19. Koscielska-Kasprzak K, Bartoszek D, Myszka M, Zabinska M, Klinger M. The
complement cascade and renal disease. Arch Immunol Ther Exp (Warsz).
2014;62(1):47--57.
20. De Vriese AS, Sethi S, Van Praet J, Nath KA, Fervenza FC. Kidney disease
caused by dysregulation of the complement alternative pathway: An
etiologic approach. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;26(12):2917--2929.
21. Reich HN, Troyanov S, Scholey JW, Cattran DC, Toronto Glomerulonephritis
Registry. Remission of proteinuria improves prognosis in IgA nephropathy.
J Am Soc Nephrol. 2007;18(12):3177--3183.
22. Sevillano AM, Gutiérrez E, Yuste C, et al. Remission of hematuria
improves renal survival in IgA nephropathy. J Am Soc Nephrol.
2017;28(10):3089--3099.
23. Xie J, Kiryluk K, Wang W, et al. Predicting Progression of IgA
Nephropathy: New Clinical Progression Risk Score. PLoS One.
2012;7(6):e38904.
24. Ramamoorthy S, Cidlowski JA. Corticosteroids-Mechanisms of Action in
Health and Disease. Rheum Dis Clin North Am. 2016;42:15--31.
25. Coppo R. Corticosteroids in IgA Nephropathy: Lessons from Recent Studies.
J Am Soc Nephrol. 2017;28:25--33.
26. Rodrigues JC, Haas M, Reich HN. IgA Nephropathy. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol.
2017;12(4):677--686.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Jamie Bennett Phil McNamara
Novartis US External Communications Novartis Cardio-Renal- Metabolic
+1 862 778 3503 Communications
jamie.bennett@novartis.com +1 862 778 0218 (direct)
+1 862 274 5255 (mobile)
Julie Masow philip.mcnamara@novartis.com
Novartis US External Communications
+1 862 579 8456 (mobile)
julie.masow@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 06, 2021 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)