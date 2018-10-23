Press Release: Novartis announces Lancet -2

finanzen.net
Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing

innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions

where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting

patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including Multiple

Sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy and

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and have a promising pipeline

in MS, Alzheimer's disease, migraine, spinal muscular atrophy and

specialty neurology (e.g., neuropathic pain).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "pioneering," "potential," "can," "will," "ground-breaking,"

"commitment," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch,"

"ongoing," "promising," "hope," "paving the way," or similar terms, or

by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing

approvals, new indications or labeling for Aimovig or the other

investigational or approved products described in this press release, or

regarding potential future revenues from such products or the

collaboration with Amgen. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that Aimovig or the other investigational or approved products

described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale

or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the

collaboration with Amgen will achieve any or all of its intended goals

and objectives, or be commercially successful. Nor can there be any

guarantee that Aimovig or the other investigational or approved products

described in this press release will be commercially successful in the

future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products and the

collaboration with Amgen could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures; our ability to

obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the

particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general

political and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing

issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or

disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and

factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the

US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 125,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Reuter U, Goadsby PJ, Lanteri-Minet M, et al. Efficacy and

tolerability of erenumab in episodic migraine patients who previously

failed 2-4 preventive treatments. Lancet. 2018 Oct.

[2] Schwedt T, Martelletti P, Hans-Christoph D, et al. Work

productivity amongst those with migraine: results from the My Migraine

Voice survey. MTIS. 2018 Sept.

[3] Data on file

[4] Kawata AK, Hsieh R, Bender R, et al. Psychometric evaluation of a

novel Instrument assessing the impact of migraine on physical

functioning: the migraine physical function impact diary. Headache.

2017; 57(9) 1385-1398.

[5] Migraine Research Foundation. Migraine facts.

http://www.migraineresearchfoundation.org/fact-sheet.html. Accessed

October 2018.

[6] National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Migraine-Information-Page.

Accessed October 2018.

[7] World Health Organization. Headache disorders.

http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs277/en/. Accessed October

2018.

[8] GBD2015. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and

years lived with disability for 310 diseases and injuries, 1990-2015: a

systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015. Lancet

2016; 388: 1545-602.

[9] Diamond S, Bigal ME, Silberstein S, et al. Patterns of diagnosis

and acute and preventive treatment for migraine in the United States:

results from the American migraine prevalence and prevention study.

Headache. 2007;47(3):355-63.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Angela Fiorin

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8631 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 752 6955 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com angela.fiorin@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2221578/869658.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2018 18:30 ET (22:30 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

00:29 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis announces Lancet -2-
00:29 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis announces Lancet publication of pioneering study in migraine prevention showing efficacy of Aimovig(R) where other treatments have fa... (Dow Jones)
22.10.18
Novartis (NVS) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates (Zacks)
22.10.18
Novartis verlangt 370'000 Franken für neues Krebsmittel (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
22.10.18
Press Release: Novartis COMBI-AD study of -3- (Dow Jones)
22.10.18
Press Release: Novartis COMBI-AD study of -2- (Dow Jones)
22.10.18
Press Release: Novartis COMBI-AD study of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) continues to demonstrate relapse free survival benefit in patients with BRAF V600-mutant ... (Dow Jones)
22.10.18
Swissmedic gibt grünes Licht für Novartis-Hoffnung (Handelszeitung)

