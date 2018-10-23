Press Release: Novartis announces Lancet -2

Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing
innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions
where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting
patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including Multiple
Sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy and
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and have a promising pipeline
in MS, Alzheimer's disease, migraine, spinal muscular atrophy and
specialty neurology (e.g., neuropathic pain).
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "pioneering," "potential," "can," "will," "ground-breaking,"
"commitment," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch,"
"ongoing," "promising," "hope," "paving the way," or similar terms, or
by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing
approvals, new indications or labeling for Aimovig or the other
investigational or approved products described in this press release, or
regarding potential future revenues from such products or the
collaboration with Amgen. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that Aimovig or the other investigational or approved products
described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale
or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the
collaboration with Amgen will achieve any or all of its intended goals
and objectives, or be commercially successful. Nor can there be any
guarantee that Aimovig or the other investigational or approved products
described in this press release will be commercially successful in the
future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products and the
collaboration with Amgen could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures; our ability to
obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the
particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general
political and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing
issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or
disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and
factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the
US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 125,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
