Press Release: Novartis announces Lancet publication of pioneering study in migraine prevention showing efficacy of Aimovig(R) where other treatments have fa...

Novartis International AG / Novartis announces Lancet publication of
pioneering study in migraine prevention showing efficacy of Aimovig(R)
where other treatments have failed. Processed and transmitted by West
Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
-- The LIBERTY trial is the first study of a CGRP-targeted therapy in a
patient population where multiple preventive treatments had previously
failed
-- Patients treated with Aimovig, reported significant reductions in monthly
migraine days and a substantially improved ability to take part in daily
activities vs placebo
-- Tolerability and safety profile of Aimovig was similar to placebo, in
line with data seen across the clinical trial program of over 3,000
patients
-- Aimovig is the first and only FDA and EMA approved CGRP-targeted therapy
specifically designed for migraine prevention
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-announces-Lancet-publication-of-pioneering-study-in-migraine-prevention-showing-efficacy-of-Aimovig-where-other-treatments-have-failed
Basel, October 23, 2018 - Novartis announced today that the full data
from the LIBERTY study of Aimovig(R) (erenumab) in episodic migraine
patients who had tried and failed two to four prior preventive
treatments have been published in the Lancet.[1] Patients treated with
Aimovig had significant improvements on all primary and secondary
endpoints of the study. Aimovig is specifically developed to prevent
migraine by blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor
(CGRP-R), which plays a critical role in migraine.
"These findings provide real hope for patients who have been suffering
for years with the pain and disability of migraine while cycling through
numerous treatment options due to lack of efficacy or intolerable side
effects." said Prof. Uwe Reuter, Managing Medical Director at
Charité Universitätsmedizin. "These results show efficacy for
Aimovig in the patients with the highest unmet medical need, not only in
reducing migraine days but also in allowing them to get back to their
daily lives."
The LIBERTY data show that, compared to placebo, from baseline to the
last month of therapy (weeks 9-12):
-- The primary endpoint showed that more than twice as many patients on
Aimovig had their migraine days cut by 50% or more (30% vs.14%; odds
ratio 2.7, p=0.002)
-- Almost three times as many patients on Aimovig had their migraine days
cut by 75% or more (12% vs. 4%; odds ratio 3.2, p=0.025, secondary
endpoint)
-- 6% of patients on Aimovig were completely migraine free (migraine days
cut by 100%) vs no patients (0%) on placebo (secondary endpoint)
-- Patients on Aimovig experienced a substantial reduction in monthly
migraine days (MMD) (1.8 vs 0.2 fewer MMD, p=0.004, secondary endpoint)
-- Those in the Aimovig arm reported significant reductions in the number of
days per month using acute migraine-specific medication (1.3 reduction vs
0.5 day increase; p<0.001, secondary endpoint)
-- Overall, the tolerability and safety profiles for Aimovig were similar to
placebo, in keeping with findings throughout the drug's clinical trial
program of over 3,000 patients
"The ground-breaking LIBERTY data reinforce Aimovig as a safe and
effective preventive treatment option for patients across the spectrum
of migraine, including those who live with particularly
difficult-to-treat migraine," said Danny Bar-Zohar, Global Head of
Neuroscience Development at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "These patients
deserve a preventive treatment option which allows them to be there more
at home, at work and with friends. With Aimovig, we are paving the way
and reimagining care for these migraine patients who have struggled to
find effective preventive therapies."
The patients in LIBERTY, who had tried multiple treatments without
success, represent a section of the migraine community which is highly
impacted by the disease in all areas of life. Of note, the recent My
Migraine Voice study showed that patients with multiple prior treatment
failures reported the greatest impact on work productivity compared to
those who had not previously tried treatments without success.[2]
Moreover, a higher proportion of these patients reported a negative
impact on their social and personal life.[3] In LIBERTY, in an
additional secondary endpoint, patients treated with Aimovig reported a
significantly greater improvement on all outcomes including ability to
complete everyday activities, such as chores and getting out of bed,
compared to placebo (Migraine Physical Function Impact Diary [MPFID]
physical impairment scale, 3.5 point difference, p= 0--003; everyday
activities scale, 3.9 point difference, p<0--001).
Aimovig is approved in the European Economic Area, the United States
(erenumab-aooe), Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the United Arab
Emirates and Singapore.
About LIBERTY
LIBERTY (NCT03096834) is a Phase IIIb, multicenter, randomized 12-week,
double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and
efficacy of erenumab in patients with episodic migraine (defined in the
trial as four to 14 migraine days per month at baseline) who have failed
two to four prior preventive treatments for migraine.[1] In the study,
246 participants were randomized to receive erenumab140 mg or placebo
during the 12-week double-blind treatment phase. The primary endpoint
was the percentage of patients with at least 50% reduction of monthly
migraine days from baseline over the last four weeks of the double-blind
treatment phase of the study (weeks 9-12). The trial includes an ongoing
156 week open-label extension study.
Secondary endpoints assessed during the same time period included:
change from baseline in monthly migraine days, change from baseline in
the number of monthly acute migraine-specific medication treatment days,
change from baseline in the Migraine Physical Function Impact Diary
(MPFID) physical impairment and impact on everyday activities domain
scores. The MPFID is a scale developed to measure these two domains. It
has been validated in line with US Food and Drug Administration Patient
Reported Outcomes Guidance.[4] Percentages of patients with a 75%
response rate and 100% response rate to erenumab, and safety and
tolerability were also assessed as secondary endpoints. The most common
adverse events observed in LIBERTY were injection site pain (5.9%), back
pain (4.2%) and nasopharyngitis (4.2%).
About Aimovig(R) (erenumab)
Aimovig is the only migraine prevention treatment, approved in both the
European Economic Area and the US (erenumab-aooe) which is designed
specifically to block the calcitonin gene related peptide receptor
(CGRP-R), which plays a critical role in migraine. Aimovig is also
approved in Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the UAE and Singapore.
Aimovig has been studied in several large, global, randomized,
double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to assess its safety and
efficacy in migraine prevention. More than 3,000 patients have
participated in our overall clinical trial program. This includes 2,600
participants across the four placebo-controlled pivotal Phase II and
Phase III clinical studies as well as participants in further studies
such as LIBERTY. The most common side effects in the clinical program to
date have been viral upper respiratory tract infection, upper
respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, influenza, and back pain.
Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has
exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has
exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.
About Migraine
Migraine is a distinct neurological disease.[5] It involves recurrent
attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,
often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to
light, sound and odors.[6] Migraine is associated with personal pain,
disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to
society.[7] It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's
abilities to carry out everyday tasks and was reported by the World
Health Organization to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with
disability for men and women.[8] It remains under-recognized and
under-treated.[7],[9] Existing preventive therapies have been repurposed
from other indications and are often associated with poor tolerability
and lack of efficacy, with high discontinuation rates among patients.[9]
About Novartis and Amgen Neuroscience Collaboration
In August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen
to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of
migraine and Alzheimer's disease. The collaboration focuses on
investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field, including Aimovig
(approved by the FDA in May 2018 for the preventive treatment of
migraine in adults) and AMG 301 (currently in Phase II development). In
April 2017, the collaboration was expanded to include
co-commercialization of Aimovig in the U.S. For the migraine programs,
Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S. (other than
for Aimovig as described above) and in Japan, and Novartis has exclusive
commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and rest of world. Also, the
companies are collaborating in the development and commercialization of
a beta-secretase 1 (BACE) inhibitor program in Alzheimer's disease. The
oral therapy CNP520 (currently in Phase III for Alzheimer's disease) is
the lead molecule and further compounds from both companies'
pre-clinical BACE inhibitor programs may be considered as follow-on
molecules.
Novartis in Neuroscience
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 22, 2018 18:30 ET (22:30 GMT)