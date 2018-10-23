Press Release: Novartis announces Lancet publication of pioneering study in migraine prevention showing efficacy of Aimovig(R) where other treatments have fa...

Novartis International AG / Novartis announces Lancet publication of

-- The LIBERTY trial is the first study of a CGRP-targeted therapy in a

patient population where multiple preventive treatments had previously

failed

-- Patients treated with Aimovig, reported significant reductions in monthly

migraine days and a substantially improved ability to take part in daily

activities vs placebo

-- Tolerability and safety profile of Aimovig was similar to placebo, in

line with data seen across the clinical trial program of over 3,000

patients

-- Aimovig is the first and only FDA and EMA approved CGRP-targeted therapy

specifically designed for migraine prevention

Basel, October 23, 2018 - Novartis announced today that the full data

from the LIBERTY study of Aimovig(R) (erenumab) in episodic migraine

patients who had tried and failed two to four prior preventive

treatments have been published in the Lancet.[1] Patients treated with

Aimovig had significant improvements on all primary and secondary

endpoints of the study. Aimovig is specifically developed to prevent

migraine by blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor

(CGRP-R), which plays a critical role in migraine.

"These findings provide real hope for patients who have been suffering

for years with the pain and disability of migraine while cycling through

numerous treatment options due to lack of efficacy or intolerable side

effects." said Prof. Uwe Reuter, Managing Medical Director at

Charité Universitätsmedizin. "These results show efficacy for

Aimovig in the patients with the highest unmet medical need, not only in

reducing migraine days but also in allowing them to get back to their

daily lives."

The LIBERTY data show that, compared to placebo, from baseline to the

last month of therapy (weeks 9-12):

-- The primary endpoint showed that more than twice as many patients on

Aimovig had their migraine days cut by 50% or more (30% vs.14%; odds

ratio 2.7, p=0.002)

-- Almost three times as many patients on Aimovig had their migraine days

cut by 75% or more (12% vs. 4%; odds ratio 3.2, p=0.025, secondary

endpoint)

-- 6% of patients on Aimovig were completely migraine free (migraine days

cut by 100%) vs no patients (0%) on placebo (secondary endpoint)

-- Patients on Aimovig experienced a substantial reduction in monthly

migraine days (MMD) (1.8 vs 0.2 fewer MMD, p=0.004, secondary endpoint)

-- Those in the Aimovig arm reported significant reductions in the number of

days per month using acute migraine-specific medication (1.3 reduction vs

0.5 day increase; p<0.001, secondary endpoint)

-- Overall, the tolerability and safety profiles for Aimovig were similar to

placebo, in keeping with findings throughout the drug's clinical trial

program of over 3,000 patients

"The ground-breaking LIBERTY data reinforce Aimovig as a safe and

effective preventive treatment option for patients across the spectrum

of migraine, including those who live with particularly

difficult-to-treat migraine," said Danny Bar-Zohar, Global Head of

Neuroscience Development at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "These patients

deserve a preventive treatment option which allows them to be there more

at home, at work and with friends. With Aimovig, we are paving the way

and reimagining care for these migraine patients who have struggled to

find effective preventive therapies."

The patients in LIBERTY, who had tried multiple treatments without

success, represent a section of the migraine community which is highly

impacted by the disease in all areas of life. Of note, the recent My

Migraine Voice study showed that patients with multiple prior treatment

failures reported the greatest impact on work productivity compared to

those who had not previously tried treatments without success.[2]

Moreover, a higher proportion of these patients reported a negative

impact on their social and personal life.[3] In LIBERTY, in an

additional secondary endpoint, patients treated with Aimovig reported a

significantly greater improvement on all outcomes including ability to

complete everyday activities, such as chores and getting out of bed,

compared to placebo (Migraine Physical Function Impact Diary [MPFID]

physical impairment scale, 3.5 point difference, p= 0--003; everyday

activities scale, 3.9 point difference, p<0--001).

Aimovig is approved in the European Economic Area, the United States

(erenumab-aooe), Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the United Arab

Emirates and Singapore.

About LIBERTY

LIBERTY (NCT03096834) is a Phase IIIb, multicenter, randomized 12-week,

double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and

efficacy of erenumab in patients with episodic migraine (defined in the

trial as four to 14 migraine days per month at baseline) who have failed

two to four prior preventive treatments for migraine.[1] In the study,

246 participants were randomized to receive erenumab140 mg or placebo

during the 12-week double-blind treatment phase. The primary endpoint

was the percentage of patients with at least 50% reduction of monthly

migraine days from baseline over the last four weeks of the double-blind

treatment phase of the study (weeks 9-12). The trial includes an ongoing

156 week open-label extension study.

Secondary endpoints assessed during the same time period included:

change from baseline in monthly migraine days, change from baseline in

the number of monthly acute migraine-specific medication treatment days,

change from baseline in the Migraine Physical Function Impact Diary

(MPFID) physical impairment and impact on everyday activities domain

scores. The MPFID is a scale developed to measure these two domains. It

has been validated in line with US Food and Drug Administration Patient

Reported Outcomes Guidance.[4] Percentages of patients with a 75%

response rate and 100% response rate to erenumab, and safety and

tolerability were also assessed as secondary endpoints. The most common

adverse events observed in LIBERTY were injection site pain (5.9%), back

pain (4.2%) and nasopharyngitis (4.2%).

About Aimovig(R) (erenumab)

Aimovig is the only migraine prevention treatment, approved in both the

European Economic Area and the US (erenumab-aooe) which is designed

specifically to block the calcitonin gene related peptide receptor

(CGRP-R), which plays a critical role in migraine. Aimovig is also

approved in Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the UAE and Singapore.

Aimovig has been studied in several large, global, randomized,

double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to assess its safety and

efficacy in migraine prevention. More than 3,000 patients have

participated in our overall clinical trial program. This includes 2,600

participants across the four placebo-controlled pivotal Phase II and

Phase III clinical studies as well as participants in further studies

such as LIBERTY. The most common side effects in the clinical program to

date have been viral upper respiratory tract infection, upper

respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, influenza, and back pain.

Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has

exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has

exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.

About Migraine

Migraine is a distinct neurological disease.[5] It involves recurrent

attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,

often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to

light, sound and odors.[6] Migraine is associated with personal pain,

disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to

society.[7] It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's

abilities to carry out everyday tasks and was reported by the World

Health Organization to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with

disability for men and women.[8] It remains under-recognized and

under-treated.[7],[9] Existing preventive therapies have been repurposed

from other indications and are often associated with poor tolerability

and lack of efficacy, with high discontinuation rates among patients.[9]

About Novartis and Amgen Neuroscience Collaboration

In August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen

to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of

migraine and Alzheimer's disease. The collaboration focuses on

investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field, including Aimovig

(approved by the FDA in May 2018 for the preventive treatment of

migraine in adults) and AMG 301 (currently in Phase II development). In

April 2017, the collaboration was expanded to include

co-commercialization of Aimovig in the U.S. For the migraine programs,

Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S. (other than

for Aimovig as described above) and in Japan, and Novartis has exclusive

commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and rest of world. Also, the

companies are collaborating in the development and commercialization of

a beta-secretase 1 (BACE) inhibitor program in Alzheimer's disease. The

oral therapy CNP520 (currently in Phase III for Alzheimer's disease) is

the lead molecule and further compounds from both companies'

pre-clinical BACE inhibitor programs may be considered as follow-on

molecules.

Novartis in Neuroscience

