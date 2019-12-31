finanzen.net
02.04.2020 03:59

Press Release: Novartis announces mutual agreement to terminate sale of Sandoz US generic oral solids, dermatology portfolio to Aurobindo

Basel, April 2, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the mutual agreement

with Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. to terminate the agreement to sell the

Sandoz US generic oral solids and dermatology businesses to Aurobindo

Pharma USA Inc. This decision was taken as approval from the U.S.

Federal Trade Commission for the transaction was not obtained within

anticipated timelines.

Sandoz will continue to operate its oral solids and dermatology business

as part of the Sandoz US business.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look

forward," "move forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational,"

"pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this

press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products,

or regarding the transaction described in this press release. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that our US generic oral solids

and dermatology businesses will be successful in the future.Neither can

there be any guarantee that the investigational or approved products

described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale

or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such

products will be approved for all indications included in the reference

product's label, or commercially successful in the future. In particular,

our expectations regarding such businesses and products could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences

of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential

approval of additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including government,

payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and

requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes,

including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to

prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political,

economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts

to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data

integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and

data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology

systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's

current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release

as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Chris Lewis

Novartis Global Communications Sandoz Global Communications

+41 79 7233681 (mobile) +49 174 244 9501 (mobile)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com chris.lewis@sandoz.com

Eric Althoff Leslie Pott

Novartis US Communications Sandoz US Communications

1-646-438-4335 +1 201 354 0279 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com leslie.pott@sandoz.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2020 22:00 ET (02:00 GMT)

