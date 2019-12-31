Basel, April 2, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the mutual agreement
with Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. to terminate the agreement to sell the
Sandoz US generic oral solids and dermatology businesses to Aurobindo
Pharma USA Inc. This decision was taken as approval from the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission for the transaction was not obtained within
anticipated timelines.
Sandoz will continue to operate its oral solids and dermatology business
as part of the Sandoz US business.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look
forward," "move forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational,"
"pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or
labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this
press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products,
or regarding the transaction described in this press release. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that our US generic oral solids
and dermatology businesses will be successful in the future.Neither can
there be any guarantee that the investigational or approved products
described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale
or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such
products will be approved for all indications included in the reference
product's label, or commercially successful in the future. In particular,
our expectations regarding such businesses and products could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential
approval of additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products;
global trends toward health care cost containment, including government,
payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and
requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes,
including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to
prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political,
economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts
to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data
integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and
data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology
systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at
https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Antonio Ligi Chris Lewis
Novartis Global Communications Sandoz Global Communications
+41 79 7233681 (mobile) +49 174 244 9501 (mobile)
antonio.ligi@novartis.com chris.lewis@sandoz.com
Eric Althoff Leslie Pott
Novartis US Communications Sandoz US Communications
1-646-438-4335 +1 201 354 0279 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com leslie.pott@sandoz.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 01, 2020 22:00 ET (02:00 GMT)