Press Release: Novartis announces NEJM -2

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data
security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information
technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis
AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 125 000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] Waldman A et al. Pediatric multiple sclerosis. Neurology. 2016;
87(9): S74-S81.
[2] MS Society. Children and MS.
https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-is-ms/types-of-ms/ms-in-children#MS%20and%20school
(link is external). Accessed September 2018.
[3] Chitnis T et al. Trial of Fingolimod versus Interferon Beta-1a in
Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis. NEJM 2018; 379(11): 1017-1027.
[4] Novartis data on file.
[5] PubMed Heath. Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhealth/PMH0001747/ (link is external).
Accessed September 2018.
[6] MS Society. Types of MS.
https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-is-ms/types-of-ms (link is external).
Accessed September 2018.
[7] Multiple sclerosis International Federation. Atlas of MS 2013.
https://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf (link is
external). Accessed September 2018.
[8] Patel Y et al. Pediatric multiple sclerosis. Ann Indian Acad
Neurol. 2009; 12(4): 238-245.
[9] Gilenya US Prescribing Information.
https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/sites/www.pharma.us.novartis.com/files/gilenya.pdf
(link is external). Accessed September 2018.
[10] Brinkmann V et al. FTY720 (fingolimod) in Multiple Sclerosis:
therapeutic effects in the immune and the central nervous system. Br J
Pharmacol. 2009; 158(5): 1173-1182.
[11] De Stefano N et al. Effect of fingolimod on diffuse brain tissue
damage in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis patients. Mult Scler
Relat Disord. 2016; 7: 98-101.
[12] Warrender-Sparkes M et al. The effect of oral immunomodulatory
therapy on treatment uptake and persistence in multiple sclerosis. Mult
Scler. 2016; 22(4): 520-532.
[13] Khatri B et al. Comparison of fingolimod with interferon beta-1a
in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: a randomised extension of the
TRANSFORMS study. Lancet Neurol. 2011; 10(6): 520-529.
[14] Giovannoni G et al. "No evident disease activity": The use of
combined assessments in the management of patients with multiple
sclerosis. Mult Scler. 2017. Doi 10.1177/1352458517703193.
[15] De Stefano N et al. Effect of Fingolimod on Brain Volume Loss in
Patients with Multiple Sclerosis. CNS Drugs. 2017; 31(4): 289-305.
[16] Kappos L et al. Inclusion of brain volume loss in a revised
measure of 'no evidence of disease activity' (NEDA-4) in
relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Mult Scler. 2016; 22(10):
1297-1305.
[17] Lizac N et al. Highly active immunomodulatory therapy ameliorates
accumulation of disability in moderately advanced and advanced multiple
sclerosis. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2017; 88(3): 196-203.
[18] Gilenya EMA Summary of Product Characteristics.
http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/002202/WC500104528.pdf
(link is external). Accessed September 2018.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Angela Fiorin
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8631 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 752 6955 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com angela.fiorin@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2215798/865200.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Novartis International AG
P.O. Box Basel Switzerland
WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;
http://www.novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 12, 2018 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)