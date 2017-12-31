Press Release: Novartis announces NEJM publication of landmark PARADIGMS study demonstrating significant benefit of Gilenya(R) in children and adolescents wi...

Novartis International AG / Novartis announces NEJM publication of

landmark PARADIGMS study demonstrating significant benefit of Gilenya(R)

in children and adolescents with MS. Processed and transmitted by

-- Treatment with Gilenya (fingolimod) substantially reduced the

debilitating impact of MS, with significant decreases in key measures of

disease activity vs. interferon beta-1a

-- MS severely affects the everyday lives of children and adolescents with

the disease and carries a significant impact throughout their lifetime

-- Gilenya, a leading oral therapy for relapsing MS, is the only treatment

approved by the US FDA for patients from 10 years of age through to

adulthood

Basel, September 12, 2018 - Novartis today announced that The New

England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published full results from the

landmark Phase III Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) PARADIGMS study, the

first-ever controlled, randomized study specifically designed for

children and adolescents (aged 10 to 17) with relapsing forms of MS

(RMS). Children and adolescents with MS experience more frequent and

often more severe relapses than those seen in adults with MS[1]. The

negative effect of relapses on movement, memory and thinking prevents

patients from enjoying their childhood and adolescent years to the full,

often leaving them feeling isolated and anxious[2]. PARADIGMS met the

primary endpoint of significantly reducing the rate of relapses when

compared to interferon beta-1a intramuscular injections over a period of

up to two years[3]. The study also met several secondary clinical and

imaging endpoints[3].

"I'd like to thank all the children who participated in the PARADIGMS

study, and their families, who have helped transform the outlook for

pediatric patients living with relapsing MS," said Dr. Tanuja Chitnis,

Principle Investigator for PARADIGMS and Director of the Partners

Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center, Massachusetts General Hospital,

Boston, US, and Scientist, Ann Romney Center, Brigham and Women's

Hospital, Boston, US. "These data, published today, will go a long way

in helping to advance knowledge and understanding amongst the MS

community of how to evaluate and treat pediatric patients with MS."

Results from PARADIGMS show that, compared to interferon beta-1a,

Gilenya[3]:

-- Significantly reduced relapse rates by 82% (p<0.001) and delayed the time

to first relapse; an estimated 85.7% of patients treated with Gilenya

were relapse-free at 24 months, versus 38.8% of patients treated with

interferon beta-1a (p<0.001)

-- Significantly reduced the number of new or newly enlarged T2 lesions up

to 24 months by 53% (p<0.001). Also, it significantly reduced the average

number of gadolinium enhancing T1 (Gd+) lesions per scan at 24 months by

66.0% (p<0.001). The number and volume of lesions are associated with

increased relapse rates and disability progression

-- In additional analyses, significantly reduced the annualized rate of

brain volume loss (brain shrinkage) by 40%

The safety profile of Gilenya in this study was overall consistent with

that seen in previous clinical trials in adults[3].

"PARADIGMS exemplifies Novartis' commitment to reimagining care for

young patients with neurological conditions," said Danny Bar-Zohar,

Global Head, Neuroscience Development for Novartis. "It is pioneering in

every sense of the word, demonstrating the collaborative approach taken

with all stakeholders and disciplines to bring the understanding of the

unique attributes of pediatric MS to the next level. Our priority now is

to continue discussions with worldwide health authorities to bring

Gilenya to young patients in need, as soon as possible."

Gilenya is a well-established treatment for MS in the adult population,

having been used to treat more than 255,000 patients in both clinical

trials and the post-marketing setting, with approximately 566,000 years

of patient experience[4].

About the Phase III PARADIGMS study

The Phase III PARADIGMS study (NCT01892722) is a flexible duration (up

to two years), double-blind, randomized, multi-center study to evaluate

the safety and efficacy of oral Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) compared to

interferon beta-1a in children and adolescents with a confirmed

diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS), followed by a five-year open label

extension phase[3]. The study enrolled 215 children and adolescents with

MS, 10 to less than 18 years of age with an Expanded Disability Status

Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.5[3]. Patients were randomized to

receive once-daily oral Gilenya (0.5 mg or 0.25 mg, dependent on

patients' body weight) or intramuscular interferon beta-1a once

weekly[3].

The primary endpoint of the study was the frequency of relapses in

patients treated up to 24 months (annualized relapse rate)[3]. Secondary

endpoints include the number of new or newly enlarged T2 lesions,

gadolinium-enhancing T1 lesions, safety and the pharmacokinetic

properties of Gilenya, all measured throughout the treatment period[3].

The Phase III PARADIGMS study was conducted in 80 centers in 25

countries, and was designed in partnership with the US Food and Drug

Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the International

Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Study Group[3].

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous

system (CNS) that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic

nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss[5]. In

adults, there are three types of MS: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS),

secondary progressive MS (SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS)[6].

Approximately 85% of people with MS have RRMS, where the immune system

attacks healthy tissue[7]. In children and adolescents, RRMS accounts

for nearly all cases (approximately 98 percent)[1].

The evolution of MS results in an increasing loss of both physical and

cognitive (e.g. memory) function. This has a substantial negative impact

on the lives of the approximately 2.3 million people worldwide affected

by MS, of which between three and five percent are estimated to be

children or adolescents[7],[8].

About Gilenya (fingolimod)

Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) is an oral disease-modifying therapy (DMT) that

is highly efficacious at controlling disease activity in relapsing

multiple sclerosis (RMS)[9]. Gilenya has a reversible lymphocyte

redistribution effect targeting both focal and diffuse central nervous

system (CNS) damage caused by MS[10],[11]. Long-term clinical trial and

real-world evidence and experience has shown Gilenya treatment to be

convenient for individuals to incorporate into everyday life, leading to

high treatment satisfaction, long-term persistence, and ultimately,

improved long-term outcomes for people with RMS[12],[13].

Gilenya impacts four key measures of RMS disease activity: relapses, MRI

lesions, brain shrinkage (brain volume loss) and disability

progression[14],[15]. Its effectiveness on all of these measures has

been consistently shown in multiple controlled clinical studies and in

the real-world setting. Studies have shown its safety and high efficacy

to be sustained over the long term, demonstrating that switching to

Gilenya treatment as early in the disease course as possible can be

beneficial in helping to preserve individuals' function[16],[17].

Gilenya is approved in the US for the first-line treatment of relapsing

forms of MS in adults, and children and adolescents ages 10 to less than

18 years of age[9]. In the EU, Gilenya is approved for adult patients

with highly-active relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) defined as either high

disease activity despite treatment with at least one DMT, or

rapidly-evolving severe RRMS[18]. Gilenya is currently under review with

the European Medicines Agency as a treatment for children and

adolescents with MS.

About Novartis in Multiple Sclerosis

Alongside Gilenya(R) (fingolimod, a modulator of the S1P receptor

subtypes 1,3,4 and 5), Novartis' multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio

includes Extavia(R) (interferon beta-1b for subcutaneous injection)

which is approved in the US for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS.

In Europe, Extavia is approved to treat people with relapsing-remitting

MS, secondary progressive MS (SPMS) with active disease and people who

have had a single clinical event suggestive of MS.

Investigational compounds include siponimod (BAF312, a selective

modulator of the S1P receptor subtypes 1 and 5), for SPMS, and

ofatumumab (OMB157), a fully human monoclonal antibody in development

for relapsing MS. Ofatumumab targets CD20, and is currently being

investigated in two Phase III pivotal studies.

In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa(R)

(glatiramer acetate injection) 20 mg/mL and 40 mg/mL, generic versions

of Teva's Copaxone(R).

*Copaxone(R) is a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Ltd.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

