Press Release: Novartis announces NEJM publication of landmark PARADIGMS study demonstrating significant benefit of Gilenya(R) in children and adolescents wi...

-- Treatment with Gilenya (fingolimod) substantially reduced the
debilitating impact of MS, with significant decreases in key measures of
disease activity vs. interferon beta-1a
-- MS severely affects the everyday lives of children and adolescents with
the disease and carries a significant impact throughout their lifetime
-- Gilenya, a leading oral therapy for relapsing MS, is the only treatment
approved by the US FDA for patients from 10 years of age through to
adulthood
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-announces-NEJM-publication-of-landmark-PARADIGMS-study-demonstrating-significant-benefit-of-Gilenya-in-children-and-adolescents-with-MS
Basel, September 12, 2018 - Novartis today announced that The New
England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published full results from the
landmark Phase III Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) PARADIGMS study, the
first-ever controlled, randomized study specifically designed for
children and adolescents (aged 10 to 17) with relapsing forms of MS
(RMS). Children and adolescents with MS experience more frequent and
often more severe relapses than those seen in adults with MS[1]. The
negative effect of relapses on movement, memory and thinking prevents
patients from enjoying their childhood and adolescent years to the full,
often leaving them feeling isolated and anxious[2]. PARADIGMS met the
primary endpoint of significantly reducing the rate of relapses when
compared to interferon beta-1a intramuscular injections over a period of
up to two years[3]. The study also met several secondary clinical and
imaging endpoints[3].
"I'd like to thank all the children who participated in the PARADIGMS
study, and their families, who have helped transform the outlook for
pediatric patients living with relapsing MS," said Dr. Tanuja Chitnis,
Principle Investigator for PARADIGMS and Director of the Partners
Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center, Massachusetts General Hospital,
Boston, US, and Scientist, Ann Romney Center, Brigham and Women's
Hospital, Boston, US. "These data, published today, will go a long way
in helping to advance knowledge and understanding amongst the MS
community of how to evaluate and treat pediatric patients with MS."
Results from PARADIGMS show that, compared to interferon beta-1a,
Gilenya[3]:
-- Significantly reduced relapse rates by 82% (p<0.001) and delayed the time
to first relapse; an estimated 85.7% of patients treated with Gilenya
were relapse-free at 24 months, versus 38.8% of patients treated with
interferon beta-1a (p<0.001)
-- Significantly reduced the number of new or newly enlarged T2 lesions up
to 24 months by 53% (p<0.001). Also, it significantly reduced the average
number of gadolinium enhancing T1 (Gd+) lesions per scan at 24 months by
66.0% (p<0.001). The number and volume of lesions are associated with
increased relapse rates and disability progression
-- In additional analyses, significantly reduced the annualized rate of
brain volume loss (brain shrinkage) by 40%
The safety profile of Gilenya in this study was overall consistent with
that seen in previous clinical trials in adults[3].
"PARADIGMS exemplifies Novartis' commitment to reimagining care for
young patients with neurological conditions," said Danny Bar-Zohar,
Global Head, Neuroscience Development for Novartis. "It is pioneering in
every sense of the word, demonstrating the collaborative approach taken
with all stakeholders and disciplines to bring the understanding of the
unique attributes of pediatric MS to the next level. Our priority now is
to continue discussions with worldwide health authorities to bring
Gilenya to young patients in need, as soon as possible."
Gilenya is a well-established treatment for MS in the adult population,
having been used to treat more than 255,000 patients in both clinical
trials and the post-marketing setting, with approximately 566,000 years
of patient experience[4].
About the Phase III PARADIGMS study
The Phase III PARADIGMS study (NCT01892722) is a flexible duration (up
to two years), double-blind, randomized, multi-center study to evaluate
the safety and efficacy of oral Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) compared to
interferon beta-1a in children and adolescents with a confirmed
diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS), followed by a five-year open label
extension phase[3]. The study enrolled 215 children and adolescents with
MS, 10 to less than 18 years of age with an Expanded Disability Status
Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.5[3]. Patients were randomized to
receive once-daily oral Gilenya (0.5 mg or 0.25 mg, dependent on
patients' body weight) or intramuscular interferon beta-1a once
weekly[3].
The primary endpoint of the study was the frequency of relapses in
patients treated up to 24 months (annualized relapse rate)[3]. Secondary
endpoints include the number of new or newly enlarged T2 lesions,
gadolinium-enhancing T1 lesions, safety and the pharmacokinetic
properties of Gilenya, all measured throughout the treatment period[3].
The Phase III PARADIGMS study was conducted in 80 centers in 25
countries, and was designed in partnership with the US Food and Drug
Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the International
Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Study Group[3].
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous
system (CNS) that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic
nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss[5]. In
adults, there are three types of MS: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS),
secondary progressive MS (SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS)[6].
Approximately 85% of people with MS have RRMS, where the immune system
attacks healthy tissue[7]. In children and adolescents, RRMS accounts
for nearly all cases (approximately 98 percent)[1].
The evolution of MS results in an increasing loss of both physical and
cognitive (e.g. memory) function. This has a substantial negative impact
on the lives of the approximately 2.3 million people worldwide affected
by MS, of which between three and five percent are estimated to be
children or adolescents[7],[8].
About Gilenya (fingolimod)
Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) is an oral disease-modifying therapy (DMT) that
is highly efficacious at controlling disease activity in relapsing
multiple sclerosis (RMS)[9]. Gilenya has a reversible lymphocyte
redistribution effect targeting both focal and diffuse central nervous
system (CNS) damage caused by MS[10],[11]. Long-term clinical trial and
real-world evidence and experience has shown Gilenya treatment to be
convenient for individuals to incorporate into everyday life, leading to
high treatment satisfaction, long-term persistence, and ultimately,
improved long-term outcomes for people with RMS[12],[13].
Gilenya impacts four key measures of RMS disease activity: relapses, MRI
lesions, brain shrinkage (brain volume loss) and disability
progression[14],[15]. Its effectiveness on all of these measures has
been consistently shown in multiple controlled clinical studies and in
the real-world setting. Studies have shown its safety and high efficacy
to be sustained over the long term, demonstrating that switching to
Gilenya treatment as early in the disease course as possible can be
beneficial in helping to preserve individuals' function[16],[17].
Gilenya is approved in the US for the first-line treatment of relapsing
forms of MS in adults, and children and adolescents ages 10 to less than
18 years of age[9]. In the EU, Gilenya is approved for adult patients
with highly-active relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) defined as either high
disease activity despite treatment with at least one DMT, or
rapidly-evolving severe RRMS[18]. Gilenya is currently under review with
the European Medicines Agency as a treatment for children and
adolescents with MS.
About Novartis in Multiple Sclerosis
Alongside Gilenya(R) (fingolimod, a modulator of the S1P receptor
subtypes 1,3,4 and 5), Novartis' multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio
includes Extavia(R) (interferon beta-1b for subcutaneous injection)
which is approved in the US for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS.
In Europe, Extavia is approved to treat people with relapsing-remitting
MS, secondary progressive MS (SPMS) with active disease and people who
have had a single clinical event suggestive of MS.
Investigational compounds include siponimod (BAF312, a selective
modulator of the S1P receptor subtypes 1 and 5), for SPMS, and
ofatumumab (OMB157), a fully human monoclonal antibody in development
for relapsing MS. Ofatumumab targets CD20, and is currently being
investigated in two Phase III pivotal studies.
In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa(R)
(glatiramer acetate injection) 20 mg/mL and 40 mg/mL, generic versions
of Teva's Copaxone(R).
*Copaxone(R) is a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
